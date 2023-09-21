Rugby World Cup: The four ways Ireland plan to defuse Springboks ‘Bomb Squad’

Rugby World Cup, pool B: South Africa v Ireland. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Sunday (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

There was a stirring air of defiance within the Ireland camp on Wednesday, with Andy Farrell’s side backing themselves to defuse the Springboks’ ‘bomb squad’. That is despite the world champions’ ground-breaking decision to stack their replacements with seven forwards and just one back for the pool-defining World Cup match on Saturday.

South African head coach Jacques Nienaber has made one change from the side that beat Scotland 18-3 in their opening match of the World Cup with Bongi Mbonambi replacing the injured Malcolm Marx at hooker, repeating to opt for the 7/1 split on the bench as he did so at the 11th hour of their victory over New Zealand at Twickenham.

On that occasion, a late injury to fullback Willie le Roux for that World Cup warm-up match saw Nienaber replace him with back row forward Kwagga Smith on the bench.

Nienaber has repeated the high-risk selection strategy for the first time ever in a World Cup match. Scrum half Cobus Reinach, who can play on the wing as well, is the only back named for the game.

But Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty insisted it would not affect their selection or game strategy and backed his side to cope with the physical challenge up front.

Telegraph Sport analyses four key areas where Ireland will hope to negate the brutal forward assault coming their way.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Kwagga Smith is one of the seven forwards listed on the bench for South Africa in their Rugby World Cup match against Ireland.

A stable scrum

Memories of Ireland’s scrum creaking alarmingly against England at Twickenham in March 2022, despite a red card for Charlie Ewels in the second minute, forced Farrell to develop greater depth in his front-row options, despite the overseas contingent in the Irish provinces. So the likes of Finlay Bealham and Tom O’Toole have come through the national squad.

In Ireland’s victory over South Africa in Dublin last November, Bealham won a critical scrum penalty at the start of the second half, when an injury to first-choice tighthead Tadhg Furlong looked to have opened the door for the Springboks. Ireland back their scrum now, and interestingly scrum coach Fogarty highlighted the issue of a ‘stable scrum’ on Saturday, suggesting the Springboks seek an early edge to the engagement.

“They want to develop momentum from the set,” said Fogarty. “They’re a very big side, so they want to use weight and power and strength early in the scrum to cause as much damage as possible. That’s evident in how they scrummage.

“Stability is something that World Rugby and the referees have talked about hugely. It will be an interesting battle for sure. Before the ball comes in, there should be a stable scrum. For us as a group to understand South Africa and for the referee to make sure he’s managing that piece, it will be interesting. But that’s them, they’re a huge size, they’ve got lots of options, they’re world champions for a reason and they’ve a few wily characters in there, battle-hardened, so it’s going to be a huge part of the game.”

Conditioning

In Ireland’s victory over South Africa last November, Andy Farrell’s side made 78 tackles to South Africa’s 36 in the first 30 minutes. It was a brutally draining opening but, critically, despite South Africa’s physical and territorial dominance, Ireland were able to absorb the pressure and build a lead before the bomb squad were even unleashed.

Despite the Springboks’ physical advantage, Ireland are confident their fitness and conditioning can cope with all that is thrown at them.

“I think it’s been a great pre-season for us and the lads are in pretty optimal shape I would say; some of our best condition I’ve seen over the last few years,” said Fogarty. “We back our fitness against most teams and back our smarts as well. I’m pretty confident in that area.

“We talk about delivering an 80-minute performance regardless of who we are playing and knowing that some teams target the last 20 minutes. We also speak our bench coming on and not just fitting in but actually taking it up a level. That will be important for us this weekend.”

The ‘Edge’

Mindset is critical to combating the aggression and physicality of the Springbok forwards, according to Caelan Doris, the Ireland No 8.

“It’s interesting because Paulie [Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell] actually spoke to us earlier and said ‘On these weeks, you can feel like you need to do way more, but trust in what we have done over the last while. Trust in our good habits, in our training, in our drills.’

Jeremias Gonzalez/AP Ireland's Caelan Doris takes on the Tongan defence in Nantes.

“It’s not that we are just building this week, but what we have built over the last few years.

“But having said that then, there is a special feeling to the week. We know we need to deliver our best and what comes with that is maybe little extra conversations or an extra walk-through in the evening or a bit of extra video, extra visualisation, things like that, just to make sure you are fully across the board.”

Rugby ‘smarts’

The Springboks may have evolved their game plan from their kick-pressure game, but Doris insists the key to combating their physicality and dominate collision and tackle situations is the footballing skills of the Ireland pack.

“It is not just their size, it is the way they play,” added Doris. “They are very direct off No 9. They will sometimes have two or three players latched onto a carrier and try and drive them over the gain line. It is the way they maul. The way they aggressively go after the ruck. It is partly their size and their actual physicality but then partly the mindset and the way they play that comes with that.

“But we have good ball-playing forwards,” he added. “We have multiple threats in that we have good carriers but we also have people who are capable of tipping the ball on, giving passes, giving wider passes, so it is not just tuck and carry. There is footwork, passes and the carry threat. Hopefully defences find that a little bit intimidating.”

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach.