Inside the All Blacks’ retreat: Can Camp Bordeaux save the Rugby World Cup campaign?

Aaron Smith has the twinkle in the eye and the fire in the belly. The veteran halfback has just finished a gruelling two-hour training session in the heat of the Bordeaux September sun, and now he’s regaling a small contingent of New Zealand media who have followed the All Blacks into the heart of wine country in southwestern France with a rundown of what must be achieved next week, and beyond, to keep this World Cup dream alive.

It’s a compelling narrative from one of the senior pros of the team who is both relaxed and wired at the same time. Perhaps it’s the surroundings – the Bordeaux-Begles club, where they’re training during this week-long retreat, has a provincial sort of feel about it – or perhaps it’s the situation. For the first time in the history of these Rugby World Cups the All Blacks are having to negotiate pool play with the knowledge that one slip will send them tumbling out of the tournament at the first hurdle.

Quarterfinal exits are one thing. Pool play flameouts another altogether.

The New Zealanders should avoid that ignominy comfortably. They need only defeat Italy in Lyon next Friday night (Saturday NZT) to secure runnerup spot in Pool A behind France. Then there will be a closer against the improving Uruguayans six days later that should sit somewhere between the Azzurri and Namibia in terms of degree of difficulty.

The All Blacks are 16-0 all-time against Italy and 5-0 at World Cups. In 2007 they smashed them 76-14. In 2003 it was 70-7. Typically the Azzurri do not furrow All Blacks’ brows too much.

Still, there’s a watchful wariness about the Italian challenge, partly because of circumstances (one misjudged tackle and they could be toeing a dangerous line), partly because Kieran Crowley’s outfit are as good as they’ve been in a long while, and partly because, well, the way the last couple of months have gone for this team, they can’t afford to take anyone lightly.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Aaron Smith mixes with fans in Bordeaux after the All Blacks’ public training session.

Remember, in their last hitout before the World Cup, Foster’s All Blacks suffered their worst defeat in over a century of tests when they were thumped 35-7 by the Boks. Then the 27-13 tournament-opening setback against France in Paris consigned them to both their first ever pool-stage ‘L’ at the global event, as well as their biggest losing margin.

Throw in historic defeats hitherto under Foster to Argentina, Ireland and the South Africans and you understand why there is a degree of nervousness around as the All Blacks prepare for their return to action. Smith used the term “do or die” to describe the matchup against Italy, assistant coach Jason Ryan called it their “biggest test in a long time” and Foster has been decided guarded, elevating the Italian threat whenever their name has come up.

It was decided a while back that the All Blacks would depart their Lyon base for bye week to change things up a bit. World Cups can be mentally challening, drawn-out affairs, and it is wise to avoid slipping into any ruts. A week in a city with a different pace, different scenery, a different vibe was considered, even before a ball was kicked in anger, a wise move.

Now it seems like a masterstroke.

World Cup games are being played in the city, but none since the All Blacks rocked in on Monday (they literally sashayed into the same Hilton hotel the South Africans had just vacated after their victory over Romania). It’s wine country, golf courses are plentiful, it is a short hop to the coast. Opportunities abound to step off the World Cup treadmill. The hype is dialled right back.

The pace has been deliberately light. Sort of. There have been two high-octane training sessions (Wednesday and Friday), and their arrival on Monday coincided with a public training session to blow out some cobwebs from the two-hour train journey.

On Tuesday the golfers in the All Blacks all headed to one of the more salubrious local courses to engage in a series of matchups (Smith, for the record, took down Damian McKenzie, even though his errant putter prevented the low score he was chasing). Others headed for the coast, where they jumped into oyster boats, visited the biggest sand dunes in Europe, dined heartily and generally relaxed. Wines were tasted, too.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The heat’s been on Ardie Savea, Rieko Ioane and the All Blacks as they prepare for the second half of pool play.

Thursday was another day off, with players encouraged to stay off feet as much as possible. Good food is not hard to find in this region, so no doubt lunches were had.

“The bye week in World Cups is pretty tricky,” explained Foster on Monday when he turned up decidedly irked after an unfruitful day-trip to Paris to try to get Ethan de Groot off his dangerous tackle charge. The two-match ban did not sit well with the boss, and he made the waiting media pack well aware his mood was dark. “It’s a little bit of breathing space, But we’re determined to get some hard work in and we need to use that smartly because we’ve got some big challenges coming up.”

Smith noted the change of environs as a positive, and was thrilled with the way Wednesday’s training session played out. We had to take his word for it, as the media are kept well away until the serious stuff is done. He anticipated Friday having an even harder edge, and plenty of chippiness. The big boys love nothing more than a bit of niggle to concentrate their minds for pivotal tests looming.

“There’s a real purpose to what we want to get out of this week … to get better as a team and work on things we want to get right against Italy. You could feel how fresh the boys are and the energy and competitiveness in the group,” noted the halfback.

“When there's not a game at the end of the week, you can have more intensity in training, and that allows you to test things under pressure, where sometimes in a test week it's not possible. It was nice to get out in the sun, get some running into the legs, but also some good contact and load. Having 30-odd players going hammer and tongs is fun. Tempers and emotions get up. But if you can build that resilience and hardness against your mates, it puts you in good stead.”

Smith talked about “genuine chip” in the changing-room around bragging rights or how plays unfolded. Players are aware starting spots are on the line. “That's what you love about rugby. You’ve got to find that competitive edge and we're trying to maximise this week to really get some improvements in our game.”

The weather is interesting. Temperatures have dipped from the mid-30s of the opening fortnight. There’s even a little rain about now. It is only going to get cooler from here on in, which could change styles and tactics markedly. Adjustments will be required.

All Blacks assistant coach Scott McLeod said two weeks between games was ideal in the situation they find themselves in. Italy is big. A quarterfinal against Ireland or South Africa is even bigger. There are important things to tick off.

“We've got key focus points we've challenged them around. They've got to get better in these areas and we're giving them time to do that. But we’re also putting them under game pressure where they can get scratchy. I think the length of time will serve us well.”

The golf, the tours, the wine-tasting, the food … they’re all well and good. But first and foremost this little Bordeaux breakaway has been very much a business trip.