Rugby World Cup Diary: Out and about in Bordeaux, moves like Ronaldo and head games

Will Jordan might have been giving Mark Telea some tips on the best reds in Bordeaux. Or not.

After a week spent in the heart of wine country in the southwest of France, you had to wonder whether the All Blacks made full use of the opportunities at their doorstep to get amongst some of the finest vin de rouge on the planet.

It was very much a “business trip’ for the New Zealanders as they spent their bye week in Bordeaux with a public training run on Monday, to “blow out the cobwebs”, followed by high-intensity sessions on Wednesday and Friday aimed very much at making the shifts required for what lies ahead.

But there was also some downtime in this charming city and its surrounding region, known as the wine capital of the world with its abundance of vineyards and smooth-sipping reds. Not that it seemed like the All Blacks were getting amongst it, if those spoken to this week were any guide.

Asked about his day off, wing/fullback Will Jordan at least tagged on a short wine-tasting session after the popular golf excursion that has become a weekly staple in these All Blacks.

“I'm not a big wine drinker, but it was nice to have a small sample of this region and what it brings. It's not somewhere a lot of us have been,” said Jordan.

Big Brodie Retallick reckoned the coach’s demands had taken too much out of him for any vineyard excursions. “I do enjoy drinking wine, but I've just been trying to recover from training,” he said on Friday, just ahead of Saturday’s shift back to Lyon.

Veteran halfback Aaron Smith was just happy to report that Tuesday’s golf outing had been a productive one: “There’s a good group of us that enjoy golf and we got out there. It wasn't too hot, and it was a beautiful course. The greens ate me up but I won my match, so I'm happy. Sorry, Damian.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Aaron Smith is loving this Rugby World Cup – his third global tournament in the All Blacks colours.

At least assistant coach Scott McLeod made the effort to get out and about, joining “Pete’s Tours” (outings led by physio Pete Gallagher) on their trip to the nearby coastal region of Arachon. “We got right away, jumped on a couple of boats and had some nice food and completely forgot about [rugby] and built relationships again. It was fantastic.”

***

Speaking of Smith, the most capped All Blacks back of all time, he was asked, as an avowed footy fan, what he’d made of the World Cup thus far.

“It's got to be one of the most exciting World Cups. It's hard not to get lost in all the amazing rugby and not think too far ahead. But as a rugby fan, you've just got to enjoy it: teams have genuine opportunities to win games, and I've been loving the skill level and new superstars of our game rising up.”

***

Hmmm. Where is assistant coach Joe Schmidt? Why do we never hear from him on duty with the All Blacks?

At a World Cup where coaches are required to make regular media appearances, the All Blacks have put up head honcho Ian Foster, forwards guru Jason Ryan, defence boss Scott McLeod and even scrum doctor Greg Feek through the tournament. But there is still no sign of former Ireland head coach Schmidt who fronts the press these days about as regularly as Halley’s Comet passes overhead.

***

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit loves himself a celebration at this Rugby World Cup.

You had to love Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit wing who pulled the Cristiano Ronaldo “Siuuuu” celebration when he scored a try against Portugal,

Explained the Welsh pinup boy: "Ronaldo is my favourite player. I wear his boxers and I dress like him. And I thought, ‘why not do his celebration as well?’ A few of my mates back home wanted me to do it. They’re massive football fans and obviously we don’t play Portugal very often. So I said if I scored I’d do it for them.”

***

England loosehead prop Joe Marler was revelling in his headed try assist for Courtney Lawes in their 34-12 victory over Japan. The big front-rower got his noggin in the right place on a “planned” move from George Ford that saw Lawes dot down off the deflection and break a tight contest open.

"I took a lot of inspiration from the mighty Seagulls (Brighton and Hove Albion) doing a demolition job on [Manchester] United, my son's team. (Brighton beat United 3-1 at Old Trafford last Saturday),” he said, while insisting he practised the moves. “You won’t believe this, but back at the hotel Dan Cole, Jamie George and me, as part of our warmup, were practising headers and it came to fruition tonight.”

***

The latest from the Samoa camp is Lima Sopoaga still hasn’t found his beloved, and lost, kicking tee which he says he’s had for 18 years: “He's still looking for it... he's had that one since he was 14 and it's something you hold almost as close as a baby when you are a kicker. Hopefully the world out there can find his tee and get it back to him,” said team-mate Christian Leali'ifano ahead of the 19-10 defeat to Argentina.