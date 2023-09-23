Rugby World Cup: Eddie Jones unsure of Wallabies future, says he might get sacked

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has guided the team to six losses from seven tests this year.

Eddie Jones has refused to commit to the Wallabies beyond the World Cup and concedes he might get sacked by Rugby Australia if results don’t meet expectations.

After months of outlining his vision to transform the Wallabies beyond the World Cup in France, Jones sidestepped questions in Lyon when quizzed about his long-term commitment to Australian rugby.

Jones replaced Dave Rennie in January on a five-year deal that would take him through until the 2027 World Cup.

However, six losses from seven tests this year has forced Jones to concede results are nowhere near good enough.

After a 22-15 loss to Fiji on Sunday, Australia must beat Wales on Monday morning (NZT) to have a realistic hope of making it out of the pool stage.

“I think I’m 100 per cent doing the right thing for Australian rugby,” Jones said. “I apologise for the results. I can get down on my knees and do the Japanese thing if you want me to. I can’t apologise any more guys. I’m really sorry.

“I’ve let Australian rugby down. I haven’t done the job I was brought in to do. I was brought in to turn it around, so I feel that responsibility. Do I approach it differently? No. Just get the team well-prepared. That’s the only thing I can control.”

In an interview with Newscorp this week, Jones made the comment that his time as Wallabies coach may “finish in three weeks or finish in three years”.

Jones was asked what he meant.

“Well, at the end of the World Cup, there’ll be a review,” Jones said. “Given the results we’ve had, then maybe Australian rugby doesn’t want to keep me? That’s the reality of the job I live in and I understand that.”

Senior RA officials have told this masthead there is no intention of sacking Jones.

Asked if he was fearful of being sacked, Jones said: “No. I’m just worried about coaching against Wales this week.”

However, he was non-committal when asked again if he would be with the Wallabies in 2024.

“Well, I want to coach as best as I can on Sunday. That’s all I can say. That’s the only job I’ve got at the moment,” Jones said.

“I don’t try to make myself out as a saint but sometimes you’ve got to take some hard decisions to get the results further down the track. I’ve got no doubt we’ll win on Sunday.”

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Ben Donaldson, left, looks dejected after the Wallabies lost to Fiji in Saint-Etienne.

Last week, Jones said a report in Japan that he was being discussed as the country’s potential head coach in 2024 was incorrect and had no substance.

Meanwhile, back-rower Fraser McReight has been dropped to the bench and Jones has again changed his mind on the captaincy for the World Cup blockbuster against Wales, with Dave Porecki chosen to lead the team despite Tate McDermott being available.

Jones has made five changes to the starting XV from last week’s horror loss to Fiji – Australia’s first defeat to the Pacific Island nation since 1954.

As revealed by this masthead this week, Ben Donaldson will shift to No.10 in place of Carter Gordon, while Andrew Kellaway will finally get a chance at fullback after being snubbed for the opening two matches.

It is a tough blow for Gordon, who will come off the bench instead. He will provide cover at No.10 should Donaldson pick up an injury, and can kick goals late in the game if needed.

Jones has repeatedly backed Gordon to improve but has lost faith in the youngster before Sunday’s game (Monday 5am AEST), which Australia must win to keep alive their hopes of making the quarter-finals.

“We just feel we needed to probably freshen the team up,” Jones said. “Carter’s had an opportunity, struggled a bit against Fiji and [I] thought that he’s best to finish the game for us.

“Sometimes you need to back ’em, and sometimes you need to pull them away a little bit, and at the moment we feel like it’s best to pull him away a little bit.”

The other major talking point is the omission of McReight from the starting side.

With Michael Hooper not wanted for the World Cup, Jones has backed Tom Hooper – no relation – to don the No.7 jersey for just the second time at Test level.

McReight will be on the bench after starting Australia’s past four tests.

Jones clearly wants a bigger pack to muscle up against Wales, with Rob Leota brought in at No.6 alongside fellow back-rower Rob Valetini at No.8.

There are no changes to the tight five, with James Slipper again starting at tight-head prop in Taniela Tupou’s absence.

McDermott, the side’s halfback and vice-captain, returns to the starting side after missing the Fiji fixture but won’t lead the team.

That honour has been given again to Porecki, who was an emergency replacement last week because of skipper Will Skelton’s calf injury.

It is an unusual decision to not select McDermott, who was appointed vice-captain before the World Cup. Australia have had six captains this year.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Tate McDermott looks on during a Wallabies training session.

“I know the captaincy is a key role but we just feel the consistency from Dave, from last week to this week, allows Tate to come back in and play his game,” Jones said.

The stakes could not be higher for the Wallabies in Lyon, where another loss would almost certainly consign them to their first World Cup pool stage exit.

Wales lead Pool C on 10 competition points, ahead of Australia and Fiji on six points.

The permutations are complex, given bonus points are available, but if the Wallabies beat Wales and score four tries, therefore earning a bonus point, their chances of making the top two in the group improve significantly.

A loss to Wales would not definitively end Australia’s campaign but it would result in a long fortnight of waiting to see whether Fiji, who have a bye this weekend, jump ahead in the final weekend of matches.

Wales have won three of the past four tests between the sides but the Wallabies won the most recent clash 39-34 in Cardiff in November, despite trailing by 21 points in the second half.