Rugby World Cup: England thump Chile to remain on target for quarterfinals berth

A try festival in Lille resulted in England scoring 11 tries in the World Cup pool match.

At Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille: England 71 (Henry Arundell 5, Theo Dan 2, Marcus Smith 2, Bevan Rodd, Jack Willis tries; Owen Farrell 8 cons), Chile 0. HT: 31-0

Yellow card: Matias Dittus (Chile) 45min.

Wing Henry Arundell scored a record-equalling five tries for England in his Rugby World Cup debut as debutant Chile was sliced apart 71-0 in Lille on Sunday morning (NZT).

England's highest score in 20 years featured 11 tries, eight of them converted by captain Owen Farrell, who closed to within one point of Jonny Wilkinson's England all-time points record of 1,179.

Warren Little/Getty Images England wing Henry Arundell celebrates scoring his team's ninth try during the 71-0 win over Chile on Sunday morning (NZT).

Criticised for the poor quality of their games at the Rugby World Cup, England excited with flair and clinical finishing for a third straight win in Pool D and all but secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

England finishes pool play against Samoa in two weeks.

England’s approach to the match against the lowest-ranked team in the tournament was to put away the boot and run at the Chileans. The passes flowed freely on a sunny afternoon, with England players resorting to kicking only to create attacks and tries.

Arundell became the fourth player in England's history to score five tries in a game, and the first since Josh Lewsey at the 2003 Rugby World Cup against Uruguay.

Marcus Smith, at fullback for the first time, scored two, as did hooker Theo Dan from lineout mauls. Prop Bevan Rodd and flanker Jack Willis also touched down.

Farrell convinced in his return at first five-eighth in a much-changed England side. He missed a couple of conversions in the first half but tallied 16 points in his first tournament appearance after a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle last month.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Marcus Smith of England kicks the ball ahead before going on to score his team's fifth try during the match against Chile.

Farrell was one of 12 changes to the starting XV that defeated Japan last weekend.

He made his presence felt well before kick-off, shouting orders and gesturing directions as England warmed up for what was expected to be a lopsided contest.

England were clumsy in the early stages while Chile used scraps of possession to open up the England defence twice in the first 10 minutes.

Arundell broke the deadlock in the 20th minute from a lob pass by Farrell. Arundell was found unmarked again for England's third try and by halftime led 31-0.

Chile were organised and willing and never gave up, but it wasn't in England class, and its cause wasn't helped when prop Matias Dittus received his second yellow card of the tournament in the 45th minute.

In his absence, England scored three tries, two more by Arundell from a grubber kick by Smith then off his own chip ahead.

Smith also set up Arundell for his fifth in the 69th. He's the fourth player in tournament history to score five-plus tries in a game after New Zealand's Marc Ellis in 1995 and Australia's Chris Latham and Lewsey in 2003.