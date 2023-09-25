Rugby World Cup: Defiant Eddie Jones shrugs off Japan report, adamant he can save Wallabies

An apologetic but defiant Eddie Jones believes he remains the man to “turn around” Australian rugby, despite a sorry first year back at the helm ending in the ultimate Rugby World Cup indignity in Lyon with an embarrassing record defeat to Wales keying a likely historic pool stage exit.

Somewhere, surely, Dave Rennie – the Kiwi coach sacrificed to bring Jones back to Australian rugby – is having, if not a chuckle, a moment of satisfied reflection. That now stands as one of the great strategic misfires in the history of the code on that side of the Tasman.

Jones’ Wallabies suffered their second Pool C defeat when they were humbled 40-6 by Warren Gatland’s Wales at Lyon’s OL Stadium on Monday (NZT), following their 22-15 defeat to Fiji. Their biggest ever loss at the global event, and worst in history at the hands of the Welsh, almost certainly consigns them to their first ever failure to make it out of their pool at the tournament.

Only a miracle can save them now, with Fiji, alongside the undefeated Welsh, set to progress to the knockout stage. The Pacific Islanders need just five more points to guarantee their progress, with games against Georgia and Portugal remaining.

Jones conceded his first year in charge of the Wallabies had been “not good enough” when he fronted an at-times difficult press conference after the defeat, but remained emphatic throughout he was only starting the rebuild job required in Australian rugby. He said World Cup failure would not deter him from that course.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Wallabies coach Eddie Jones took the blame for his side's historic World Cup misfire, but isn't standing down.

He repeatedly shrugged off a Sydney Morning Herald report he had already interviewed for the soon-to-be vacant Japan job, despite having four years still to run on his contract with Rugby Australia. At one stage he threatened to walk out of the press conference if the question line (led by the reporter who broke the story) continued over his connection with the role.

“I’d like to apologise to all Australia supporters,” was Jones’ opening line at a defiant press conference. “Our performance wasn’t up to the standard required, and I take full responsibility for it.

“I came back to Australia to help. At the moment I’m not giving much help, am I? But that doesn’t mean my commitment to help has changed. I’m a proud Australian. I hate to see Australian rugby do as poorly as we’ve been doing.

“There is not only the Wallabies we’ve got to improve. We’ve got to improve the whole system of Australian rugby. That’s not an excuse. We’ve got to have a really good look at ourselves to see what we’ve got to do.”

Then came the curveballs. He was asked if he had undertaken a job interview with Japan Rugby for their head coaching spot.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about, mate,” was his reply.

Did he have a second interview scheduled with Japan?

“I said I don’t know what you're talking about.”

Could he give Wallabies fans a commitment he would not be coaching Japan next year?

“I’m committed to coaching Australia.”

After repeating his answer to a followup question, it was pointed out that was not a definitive response.

“I really take umbrage that people are questioning my commitment to coaching Australia,” he fired back. “I’ve been working non-stop since I’ve come in. I apologise for this result. But to question my commitment to the job is a bit red-hot. So we’re not going to deal with any of those questions any further. If you want to keep going down that line, I’ll excuse myself.”

He was prepared to answer why he thought he was the right person for the job.

“I think I’ve got the ability to turn things around. I was hoping we’d be able to do it by now, but we haven’t. I take full responsibility for the team. I haven’t done a good enough job and I’m bloody disappointed about that, mate.

“This is the most painful time, but it’s also the best learning time for a young team. This is where they really learn about the game, and what you’ve got to be at test level. There’s not a team I’ve coached that hasn’t gone through this … it just happens to be a big stage to do it, which makes it very painful.”

It was a dispiriting night all-round for the polarising Jones. He was jeered every time his face came up on the big screen by the heavy Welsh contingent in the crowd of 55,296 who packed this fabulous stadium. And by the latter stages of a shambolic effort by a borderline dysfunctional Wallabies outfit, even the fans in gold had joined in.

For a year that has had its low points, with the Wallabies winning just one of their eight tests thus far, this was rock-bottom.

But, if you listened to the Wallabies coach, who admitted he wouldn’t be going out in Lyon because “it wouldn’t be a good place for me tonight”, it was the beginning of something that could be very significant.

“I’ve got no doubt we are seeing is a group of young players who are going to be the backbone of a very successful Australian team. Whilst it looks at the moment like a shambles, I can guarantee you it’s not. I’ve got to coach the team better – that was not good enough tonight. But we’ve got a process in place.”

The dispirited Wallabies fans who trudged out of OL Stadium looked like they would take some convincing of that.