Rugby World Cup: Sonny Bill Williams blasts Eddie Jones over Japan job talks and 'mind games'

The Wallabies crashed to their worst-ever defeat at a World Cup in Lyon.

Sonny Bill Williams has blasted Eddie Jones, claiming the Wallabies coach would have lost the support of his players after a report that he had interviewed for the Japan job.

Australia is staring at its first-ever Rugby World Cup group stage exit after the Wallabies were thumped 40-6 by Wales in Lyon on Monday (NZT).

The loss came after a report emerged that Jones had held talks with Japan officials about returning to take charge of the country he led to the 2015 tournament. He has denied it.

Jones was hailed as a messiah when he returned to the Wallabies job this year on a deal taking him through until the end of the 2027 World Cup on home soil.

But dual international Williams said Jones faced a tall order to get players back onside with the team's World Cup campaign in tatters.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Eddie Jones has come under fire after leading the Wallabies to their worst ever Rugby World Cup defeat.

“If I'm a player, I'm not following a guy that's having a meeting with another national team, potentially looking for another job, days before you're hopping on the plane to come to this World Cup,” Williams told Stan Sport.

“If a coach shows his characteristics and does things like that I'm not going to follow him into battle.

“I've got to be prepared to die for a coach, and go out there and give my heart and soul.”

The abrasive Jones has now lost 15 of his last 17 tests as Wallabies coach over his two stints in charge of Australia.

His decision to leave the likes of veterans Quade Cooper and Michael Hooper at home while blooding young players has been met with stinging criticism.

Ireland test great Rob Kearney described the Wallabies as “outrageously poorly coached” on Irish broadcaster Virgin, and said Jones' tendency to burn through his support staff must have had an effect.

“If you want to rebuild a nation you want a coach in there who brings people together, not totally disjoint the whole thing,” Kearney said.

Williams could not comprehend the non-selection of Hooper – Australia's most-capped captain – and said the youngsters, who “had lost belief”, would be scarred by their showing in France.

“Where we are right now, questions need to be asked,” Williams said.

"From selections to the mind games Eddie has been playing with these kids.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams did not hold back in his assessment of Australia's rugby woes.

“There's a guy in the studio back home (Hooper) who should be here right now.

“The proof is in the pudding, 40-6 is really embarrassing, and I feel for these kids, they're going to carry this on for the rest of their careers and feel this.”

The Wallabies face minnows Portugal in their final pool game on Monday (NZT) but their chances of advancing to the knockout stages will depend on Fiji imploding against Georgia and the Portuguese.