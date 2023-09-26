Rugby World Cup: Ireland-South Africa set gold standard that All Blacks aspire to

The All Blacks have seen the gold standard of this Rugby World Cup and they are as aware as anyone that it has not been set by them. Not yet anyway.

As the New Zealanders resumed the normal ebb and flow of this tournament back in their home base of Lyon where they will play their now decisive Pool A clash against Italy on Saturday (NZT), there was no escaping the talk of Ireland’s epic victory over South Africa from the weekend that now puts them on a quarterfinal collision course with the New Zealanders.

The All Blacks must beat the Italians at OL Stadium this week to clinch second spot behind hosts France in the pool, and avoid joining the Wallabies in notching an ignominious, and historic, group-stage exit at this World Cup. (Their finale against Uruguay six days later is for all intents and purposes a formality.)

James Crombie Ireland were able to celebrate at the end of a captivating, and bruising, encounter against South Africa.

Do that, and they will almost certainly earn a last-eight matchup against the Irish who were so impressive in carving out that 13-8 victory over the defending champion Boks in Paris on Saturday night. That’s made all the more interesting by the fact that Andy Farrell’s men have won four of their last six against the New Zealanders, and came from one down to roll them in a series in Aotearoa as recently as last year.

You won’t catch anyone in the Kiwi camp casting an eye ahead to that now likely Ireland matchup – assistant coach Scott McLeod gave a wonderful analogy about traps to illustrate that – but what they were prepared to discuss after their Monday training hitout was the level of rugby that had been on show in the epic clash at Stade de France.

“I was hugely impressed with the intensity of the game,” said defence coach McLeod. “The set piece pressure was huge from both sides, but the defence, the movement and the collisions for as long as it was, they were immense. A lot of us were really impressed watching that game. It’s definitely the standard.”

McLeod said it was a game that excited, more than intimidated, the All Blacks players and he said you could feel a genuine “buzz” in the camp after they took in the high-quality encounter.

“That’s the level they want to play at, and it excites us,” he added. “We feel it’s absolutely within our reach. We tested that a little bit last week, when we got into each other (in Bordeaux), and today we trained at pace and intensity.”

And being a defence coach, Mcleod was most impressed with the tackle-height discipline exhibited by both the Irish and Boks in a contest that could have gone either way.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images South Africa back Damian Willemse looks to evade Ireland lock James Ryan in their Pool B clash in Paris.

“That’s what impressed me most,” he said. “The speed of play was great but the collisions were very clean and accurate. There was no infringing around that area and it’s a bloody hard thing to do at that speed, with those collisions, with bodies flying everywhere. Both teams did that very well.”

All Blacks loose forward Dalton Papalii said the Ireland victory had definitely sent a ripple of excitement through the camp as they took in a clash that everyone accepted exceeded the level of France’s opening night win over the New Zealanders.

“Fans love to watch a game like that, with two great teams going at it,” said the Blues loosie. “There were moments in that game when you had to hold your breath for longer than usual. As players we try to watch those games to get some detail and see what they’re doing, but it’s hard not to turn into a spectator and be on the edge of your seat because that’s how rugby should be played.

“The game flowed so well. There were no calls round head-high or shoulder to the head. It was clean contact and fast ball, and those are the games I love watching.”

And Papalii was not hiding behind the aspirational feelings engendered.

“If you want to play with the best, you’ve got to play at that level. We’ve shown it in glimpses throughout the year, and this is the tournament you want to perform at. We know what the standard is now and we’re excited coming off that bye week to show what we’ve got.”

Where they stopped well short was anticipating that Ireland quarterfinal before they had even earned the right. A smile crossed McLeod’s lips when someone tried to lure him down that rabbit hole.

“I have rats and possums on my property and I know what a trap looks like, what it smells like, and that is a trap right there,” he responded. “We’re dealing with what's in front of us. Italy are a very good side and if we look too far ahead we’ll come undone.”

Wing Mark Telea was aligned on that when he was also asked about a prospective quarterfinal. “I don’t have possums and rats, I’ve got cockroaches at my house. But like Stormy says about traps, we’re just going to focus on Italy. You’ve got to respect them, they love to play rugby and you can see that. We’re not getting ahead of ourselves.”

Standards have been set. Blinkers affixed.