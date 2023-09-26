Rugby World Cup: All Blacks respect improving Italians ahead of pool decider

After watching the Wallabies get almost certainly bundled out of the Rugby World Cup historically early with a famous meltdown against Wales, the All Blacks have no intention of following them in a trans-Tasman implosion.

That’s why you will not hear a bad word spoken out of the All Blacks camp about Italy all week, never mind that the Kiwis have all but a full quota back on deck (with only suspended prop Ethan de Groot out out of the reckoning). That’s why you will not catch them casting an eye forward to a potential blockbuster quarterfinal against Ireland. First things first. And right now for a New Zealand team not exactly in a position to take anyone lightly, that’s Italy in Lyon on Friday night (Saturday 8am NZT).

So, despite never having lost a test match in their history to the Italians, and having an average World Cup score against them of 69-10 over five previous meetings, the New Zealanders came out on Monday back at their training base in Lyon and trod a very straight line when it came to their third pool opponents at this World Cup.

It’s a smart move, too. The Italians have most definitely improved over the last couple of years under former All Black Kieran Crowley, and are most definitely worthy of respect. Especially at a time when a misjudged tackle can quickly escalate into a 15 against 14 scenario that would have the potential to make things very uncomfortable indeed.

In 2022 the Italians upset Wales in the Six Nations and Australia in the November internationals (a result that almost certainly cost Dave Rennie his job), and earlier this year their Six Nations results reflected a team very much on the rise – they lost 29-24 to France, 34-20 to Ireland, 31-14 to England, 26-14 to Scotland and 29-17 to Wales.

According to All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod, the Italians, 0-16 all-time against New Zealand, definitely have their attention. “We’ve had close games with them in the past on tour, and this year in the Six Nations they pushed every team, and last year they won some critical games. They’ve really evolved their attack from what I can see. They had the fastest ball available in the Six Nations – that’s better than Ireland – and that’s quick. They know their game, and they’re playing it well.”

The Azzurri have opened their World Cup with victories over Namibia (52-8) and Uruguay (38-17) and though neither were exactly flattering results, McLeod said the coaches have seen enough to be on their guard this week.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Italy’s Juan Ignacio Brex goes in for the try during their pool victory over Uruguay at Stade de Nice.

“They can recycle the ball really fast. Their lightning quick ball is the best in the Six Nations and they have really upped their skillset in terms of their pass and running lines. They keep defenders engaged for a long time and hold them, then they’ve got the ability to play out the back or the guy next to them.

“That’s hard to defend. They’re very good at trying bunch you in the middle and then sweeping round to an edge, much like France do. We’re aware of those threats and we’ve got plans in place to combat that.”

McLeod confirmed all four previously injured players, in skipper Sam Cane, second five Jordie Barrett, No 6 Shannon Frizell and prop Tyrel Lomax, were fit and “selectable” after a quality Monday training hitout.

“We’ve had an extended period to prepare (it will have been two weeks by Friday since their 71-3 victory over Namibia), and as coaches we’ve had to balance that because you can spend too long focused on the opposition. I feel as though the group is in a good place, we understand what we need to do both sides of the ball and with our set piece, and we trained that reasonably well today.”

Dalton Papalii, one of six loosies contending for probably four spots on Friday, concurred on the Italian threat.

“We’ve seen how fast they’ve improved. The two main things is how quick they recycle their ball and they’re good at engaging defenders and passing at the line late, opening up holes.

“They’ve come a good way. They always were good, but now they’re a team you’ve got to put your best foot forward against because they’re playing some bloody good footy. You’ve got to respect them.”

To that end, expect a full-strength All Blacks lineup, with chief interest around what Ian Foster does with his three world-class locks (Scott Barrett or Sam Whitelock off the bench) and the makeup of his bench which remains a work in progress this year.

And of course, if they needed it, that second pool defeat for the Wallabies in Lyon on Monday (NZT), and almost certainly an historic pool stage exit, should remind the All Blacks of how quickly it can all unravel.

McLeod said they had sympathy for the Australian plight, but did not need a nudge to keep them on course. “We’re just going about our work to play to a standard, intensity and speed that we’re after, so we’re ready when we need to be.”

The All Blacks team will be named late on Wednesday night (NZT).