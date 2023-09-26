Rugby World Cup 2023: Gareth Anscombe’s recovery from injury hell for Wales

Such has been the importance of Dan Biggar to Wales in recent years, even at this Rugby World Cup in their opener against Fiji, that the sight of Wales’ No10 leaving the field just 12 minutes into Sunday’s pivotal game against Australia led to a collective groan from the large contingent in Lyon wearing red. As it turned out there was nothing to worry about, with Gareth Anscombe arriving off the bench and thriving.

A large portion of the credit owed to what turned into a record-breaking victory for Wales against Australia needs to go to the effort from the forward pack, who after a few early technical blips dominated the scrum, were in control at the line-out and through their bloodied, relentless flanker and captain Jac Morgan – who appears to improve with every test he plays – defended superbly.

But behind that strong platform, Anscombe was excellent. His path to this point has been bumpy. Rupturing knee ligaments in one of Wales’ final warm-up matches ruled him out of the 2019 tournament in Japan, having played a key role in the Grand Slam victory earlier that year. The extent of that injury was only revealed later – it took two years for him to return to the field – with Anscombe recently revealing that his final operation required surgeons to break his tibia, realign his leg and add into his knee a bone graft from a deceased donor.

Anscombe returned, became part of Wales’ squad again and during their World Cup training camp in Turkey this summer broke his hand, making him question when his luck might change. Speaking in the depths of the OL Stadium after one of Wales’ great World Cup wins, perhaps that moment had arrived.

“There is still so much to work on from a personal perspective but it was so nice to spend some time in the big arena tonight because when I get these questions about injuries, [this is] why you play the game, to be back out there,” Anscombe explained.

Anscombe finished with 25 points on Sunday night, including a drop goal to keep the scoreboard moving when Wales were already 32-6 ahead. His highlight however was a chip over the top of Australia’s flagging defence which centre Nick Tompkins raced on to for Wales’ second try. Notable afterwards was Anscombe’s celebration, leaping and punching in the air with delight.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Gareth Anscombe of Wales celebrates victory following their Rugby World Cup win over Australia in Lyon, France.

“I suppose I’ve tried to let myself enjoy big moments a little bit more,” he replied when asked about that reaction, adding that he had received a few texts from back home. “These moments are so intense. You really feel the pressure so it’s nice to be able to release a little bit.

“I’ve learned to enjoy them more. I had my daughter and my boy on the field with me after the game which was really special. We work really hard so I think it’s important we celebrate little things. At times you’ve got to keep them in check and at times you’ve got to enjoy them as well. It was really enjoyable.”

Biggar is set to miss Wales’ final group game against Georgia after suffering a pectoral strain, which should mean more minutes for Anscombe. Asked how he had felt after his previous start at the World Cup against Portugal, when a much-changed Wales eventually finished up with a bonus-point win, Anscombe replied: “I’ve probably never been as frustrated in my life as that coming off the pitch.

“I haven’t played much rugby and that’s been one of the biggest frustrations of my career lately. I felt like I was building quite nicely in the summer camps and then I broke my hand. I thought at one point it was my World Cup but I’ve had enough of that. I owe a lot of thanks to the team behind the scenes here. The medical team did a fantastic job to get me back on the field. The coaching staff backed me without much game time.”

Australia were shambolic in Lyon but still, good teams finish off bad sides like the Wallabies with ease, which is exactly what Wales did on Sunday. Asked for his emotions after a victory which left Wales in control of Pool C, Anscombe initially replied “relief”.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Gareth Anscombe with one of his children after scoring 25 points off the bench.

The pre-match conversations to prepare Wales centred on “putting in a performance worthy of the sacrifices our families make” to help the players reach this point. When Anscombe was in the middle of his multiple surgeries to get back out on the field, his wife Milica converted a downstairs room in their house into a makeshift bedroom. Sunday’s performance would have made those testing times all worth it.

“The management off the field have done a great job in connecting us with our families, Gats [Warren Gatland] spoke about them pre-game. When you get those moments on the field after the game and you can see the happiness of your family, that’s what it’s all about. It’s why we play the game.”

After Anscombe’s performance against Australia, Wales now know that if Biggar is ever forced off the field, all is not lost.