Rugby World Cup power rankings: Ireland win the fight to face the All Blacks

ANALYSIS: What a week it’s been since last week’s rankings went live.

France captain Antoine Dupont suffered a tournament-threatening injury, Ireland won the fight to play Ian Foster’s All Blacks in the quarterfinals, and Eddie Jones’ Wallabies capitulated against Wales in a historic defeat.

Here’s the third instalment of Stuff’s power rankings, in which the top-eight teams are ranked.

1. IRELAND (3-0) PREVIOUS RANK: 2

How desperate are Ireland to face the All Blacks in the quarterfinals, a head-to-head not yet confirmed but looking likely?

Judging by the way the world No 1 side in the world fronted against the Boks, edging them at the breakdown in a brutal encounter, you’d have to say they want nothing else.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Ireland’s James Lowe and Ryan Baird celebrate their narrow win over South Africa last weekend.

That’s now 16 wins in a row for the Irish, who have conceded an average of just 13.8 points per game during the streak.

Impressive. Unlike their lineout against the Boks, which was uncharacteristically wobbly and misfired six times.

2. SOUTH AFRICA (2-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 1

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi broke into laughter, followed shortly by head coach Jacques Nienaber, who was sitting to his left.

Pipped by Ireland, they’d just been asked if South Africa could still win the World Cup. Yes, their reaction said it all.

They can, of course. Remember, the Springboks opened the 2019 tournament with defeat to the All Blacks and went on to roll to the title.

The reality is they’re still a very real chance, despite it being evident they missed the injured Malcolm Marx.

But, having knocked over just 14 of 26 (53.8%) shots at goal, they’d best start connecting off the tee, something Handre Pollard might well help them with going forward.

Daniel Cole/AP France's Antoine Dupont receives treatment after taking a knock to the head during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between France and Namibia in Marseille, France, last week.

3. FRANCE (3-0) PREVIOUS RANK: 3

Not since the All Blacks lost the injured Dan Carter during the 2011 World Cup has the status of a player attracted as much as interest as the ongoing circus surrounding Dupont.

Fair enough. France need him, and would have sunk in these rankings had the best halfback in the world been ruled out with a facial fracture.

Initially slated to potentially return if they reached the semifinals, there’s now talk of him having a mask fitted, allowing him to play in a likely quarterfinal against South Africa.

As for the injury itself, it’s understandable they gave him a trot against Namibia, but why head coach Fabien Galthié didn’t yank Dupont with a 54-0 halftime lead is something he has to be asking himself.

4. ENGLAND (3-0) PREVIOUS RANK: 5

A head-to-head with minnows Chile finally meant England fans were treated to some running rugby and, would you believe it, 71 points?

Henry Arundell’s five tries in the rout accounts for a third of the team’s haul through three games, and were all scored after Chile withstood the English assault for 20 minutes.

Say what you will about them, their soft pool, and their weak side of the draw, England have won all three games and should take care of Samoa on October 8 to march into the quarters with a head of steam.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images The All Blacks are expected to get captain Sam Cane back for their pool match against Italy this weekend.

5. NEW ZEALAND (1-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 4

Did anybody else watch Ireland and South Africa slug it out and essentially write off the All Blacks’ chances in a sudden-death quarterfinal?

It’s sure difficult to imagine the All Blacks’ pack matching it with Ireland, who got the better of the Boks up front, and look set to be the All Blacks’ quarterfinal opponents.

Of course, the All Blacks still have work to do to get there, starting with taking care of business against Italy in Lyon Saturday morning (NZT).

With fit again captain Sam Cane, flanker Shannon Frizell and midfielder Jordie Barrett expected back, they’ll need to win big to be safe, too.

Laurent Cipriani/AP Wales' Nick Tompkins celebrates after scoring a try against Australia in Lyon, France, on Monday.

6. WALES (3-0) PREVIOUS RANK 7

The only reason the unbeaten Welsh don’t shoot further up the rankings comes down to the Wallabies being a tyre fire.

Indeed, dishing up a 40-6 smackdown of the shambolic Wallabies should not be celebrated as a significant achievement.

However, essentially written off ahead of the tournament, head coach Warren Gatland has Wales building into a unit that could be a nuisance in the knock-out stages.

The only damper from their third win in pool play was the loss of pivot Dan Biggar, who is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a strained pectoral muscle.

7. FIJI (1-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 6

"It's going to be Fiji against the All Blacks in the semifinals. I'm calling it.”

They’re the words of injured All Black Sevu Reece when interviewed by Stuff last week, and the Fiji-born wing went on to say it would be a “win, win” for him when discussing the result.

It’s more likely they’ll face France or South Africa. But who knows what the remainder of pool play has in store for us.

What we do know is Fiji, idle last week, should be too good for Georgia and Portugal en route to securing a quarterfinal birth.

David Rogers/Getty Images Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe breaks away from Tonga’s Vaea Fifita in Nice, France last weekend.

8. SCOTLAND (1-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 8

Dispatched Tonga with little trouble, and will no doubt do the same against Romania on Monday to keep their hopes of getting out of the ‘pool of death’ alive.

As far as the Scots are concerned, it doesn’t get really interesting until they face Ireland on October 8.

Win that, and we’d almost certainly be looking at three teams – Ireland, South Africa and Scotland – with 3-1 records.

It’s worth noting the first tiebreaker is the head-to-head result, followed by points difference, tries difference, most points scored, and most tries scored.