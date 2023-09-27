Namibia captain gets six-game ban for dangerous tackle on Antoine Dupont at Rugby World Cup

Namibia captain Johan Deysel was suspended for six games on Tuesday for the dangerous head-on-head tackle on France captain Antoine Dupont at the Rugby World Cup.

Dupont suffered a facial fracture that required surgery on Friday night, a day after the game in Marseille where France won 96-0.

Deysel's yellow card for the incident soon after halftime was upgraded to red by a bunker review.

He accepted his offence was red-card worthy at his judicial hearing on Tuesday, local time.

The panel “categorised the act of foul play as being at the top end of the scale of seriousness of offending, having regard to the degree of recklessness involved in the offending, the vulnerability of the victim player and the significant injury to him.”

For a sanction, the panel started at 12 weeks and halved it after taking into account Deysel's disciplinary record and apology to Dupont.

His six-match ban was to include Namibia's last Pool A game on Wednesday against Uruguay, for which he wasn't picked, and five other games to be determined. He could reduce the ban by one game if he attended tackle school.

France hasn't said when Dupont, the poster boy of the home tournament, will return.

Dupont is due to meet with a specialist later this week to explore having a mask fitted to aid his recovery from a facial fracture.

According to reports, Dupont could even return to action for the quaterfinals.

Daniel Cole/AP France's Antoine Dupont receives treatment after Johan Deysel’s reckless tackle.

France’s captain is set to return to Les Bleus’ camp on Thursday and take part in modified training on Sunday, just 10 days after the facial fracture he suffered in his side’s record victory over Namibia, as long as he continues to show no signs of concussion.

Midi Olympique, the French rugby newspaper, reported that Dupont is exploring the possibility of wearing face mask to return to the field of play.