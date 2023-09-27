Rugby World Cup: Jason Ryan demands 'marker' display from All Blacks forwards against Italy

Rugby World Cup, pool A: All Blacks v Italy. Where: OL Stadium, Lyon. When: 8am Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff, delayed stream on Stuff from 9.30am.

Jason Ryan narrows his eyes, clenches his meaty paws and then declares Saturday’s (NZT) third Rugby World Cup pool game against Italy as a “marker” for the All Blacks. In other words, it’s time for his forwards to deliver the statement performance that’s been percolating for two long weeks.

Ryan’s big men in the All Blacks pack – set to be reinforced by the returns of Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell and Tyrel Lomax – are due something of that ilk after being outplayed by the heavyweight packs of France and South Africa in their last two legitimate test matches. It is time, in other words, to put up or shut up if this World Cup campaign is to be anything other than a sad postscript to a dismal cycle.

By rights the All Blacks should breeze past the Italians in this contest that will almost certainly decide second spot in the pool, and a quarterfinal matchup against those indomitable Irish. They are 16-0 all time against the Azzurri (average score 55-9) and 5-0 at World Cups (average margin 69-10).

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The All Blacks forwards, led by their veteran locks, must seize the moment against Italy in Lyon.

But there’s more than a hint of nuisance value about this improving outfit of Kieran Crowley’s (the Kiwi took over as head coach midway through 2021 and has had them on a positive performance arc since) who are riding a four-test win streak and playing possibly the best rugby in their history. They are also 2-0 in pool play and well aware that a seismic upset in Lyon would seal a first ever quarterfinal spot at the World Cup, and complete a trans-Tasman early-exit double of epic proportions.

“We’ve got to step up,” said Ryan after declaring his trio of forwards and Jordie Barrett were all “selectable” this week. ”We’ve got to move forward. We thought at the camp (in Bordeaux) it was really important for us to change gears, and as a forward pack we’re in a great spot to do that. We’ll have no excuses around that.

“It has to be a marker game for us as a pack. The boys have prepared well and we’re looking forward to executing what we’ve been working so hard on. Bordeaux had some good physical exchanges, and I blew the whistle a couple more times than I usually do. It’s a good sign.”

But eyes are wide open. Italy rolled the Wallabies – clearly not the feat it once was – and Wales in ‘22 and in this year’s Six Nations they were highly competitive (despite going 0-5) against what history is telling us is as good as the north had been across the board.

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz Jason Ryan: ‘They play with creativity, use the ball well, play fast at the ruck and have good lineout variations.’

“They’re a strong side, they play with a lot of creativity, they use the ball really well, play fast at the ruck and have some good lineout variations,” surmised Ryan.

And they’re well coached by the pragmatic Crowley who has married some speedy and talented backs with some passionate and hard-working forwards to find the closest they’ve had to a formula for success in a long, long time.,

“He’s pretty well respected over there and has done a good job,” said Ryan. “A couple of games they were probably unlucky in the Six Nations, and they’ve had [Taranaki coach] Neil Barnes over there helping with their lineout. They will be looking forward to the game, no doubt.”

Ryan wasn't aware of history’s one-sided statistics, but shrugged the numbers off as largely irrelevant. “They’ve shown in the last 12 months they are well coached, they’re physical and they pride themselves on a lot of energy they get off each other. They play with a lot of excitement and passion.”

It’s a high-stakes knockout-before-the-knockout clash the All Blacks are embracing, confirmed veteran hooker Codie Taylor. With what lies ahead, this is a hurdle they must clear with some comfort if they’re to be any hope of a deep run at this event.

“Given it’s a must-win, they’re definitely a massive threat,” said Taylor. “Since Kieran has been involved they’re the best Italian side I’ve ever seen. That’s a by-product of coaching and also the players that have come through Italy of late and how competitive the Six Nations has got over the last few years.

“They should be confident in their ability because they’re a great team. We’re definitely not taking them lightly.”

Thus the “edge” in training in Bordeaux. The “pushing and shoving”. The forwards being real forwards.

“It’s always the same old faces,” said Taylor with a smile. “It’s usually a good sign. There’s good niggle and then there’s over-the-top niggle, and I think we’ve had a bit of both at times. The reality we live in at the moment is we know how big this game is. Our preparation has been awesome and we can be really confident in what we’ve done these last seven or eight days. I’m expecting a good performance.”

Never has so much ridden on a World Cup pool clash against Italy. Time, in short, for the All Blacks’ big men to get out their spades, and start digging their way out of this hole.