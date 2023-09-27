French say Antoine Dupont will return for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals

France's coaching staff have “no doubts” injured captain Antoine Dupont will be available to play in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup.

Halfback Dupont suffered a facial fracture on Thursday during his country's 96-0 thrashing of Namibia.

The 26-year-old Toulouse player is due to report for training on Sunday, having undergone successful surgery.

Les Bleus assistant coach William Servat told a press conference on Tuesday, local time: “Antoine is in great order today. The operation went very well, and he is resting.

“He will return for training on Sunday. Friday and Saturday are our rest days, he will have the time to return in this period of time.

“I have no doubts about his ability to play in the quarterfinal. I think it is reasonable to say that."

Daniel Cole/AP Antoine Dupont runs in to score his side's seventh try against Namibia.

France top Pool A following three successive victories and have a free weekend ahead of completing their group-stage fixtures on October 6 against Italy in Lyon.

The hosts are likely to face South Africa, Ireland or Scotland in the last eight of the tournament on the weekend of October 14-15 in Paris.

Namibia captain Johan Deysel was suspended for six games on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) for the dangerous head-on-head tackle on Dupont.

Deysel's yellow card for the incident soon after halftime was upgraded to red by a bunker review.

He accepted his offence was red card worthy at his judicial hearing on Tuesday, local time.

The panel “categorised the act of foul play as being at the top end of the scale of seriousness of offending, having regard to the degree of recklessness involved in the offending, the vulnerability of the victim player and the significant injury to him.”

For a sanction, the panel started at 12 weeks and halved it after taking into account Deysel's disciplinary record and apology to Dupont.