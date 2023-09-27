Rugby World Cup: Less is best for Tamaiti Williams ahead of pivotal All Blacks clash

Tamaiti Williams, right, has been soaking up the All Blacks advice ahead of his World Cup debut.

Rugby World Cup, pool A: All Blacks v Italy. Where: OL Stadium, Lyon. When: 8am Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff, delayed stream on Stuff from 9.30am.

Get ready for the new Tamaiti Williams as the quietly-spoken, yet fiercely-determined, All Blacks rookie prop gets set to make his first Rugby World Cup appearance in a snakes-and-ladders clash against the improved Italians in Lyon on Saturday (NZT).

Williams will be whistled up for his World Cup debut for this must-win pool clash after the man-mountain 23-year old loosehead (1.96m, 139kg) sat out the first two matches of the Cup. Ethan de Groot’s suspension has flipped that dynamic on its head, and now here he is, almost certain to be an impact front-rower in just his fourth test, in a clash carrying all sorts of permutations.

The winner will almost certainly clinch runnerup spot in Pool A behind hosts France – though Italy could yet put the cat amongst the pigeons with a defeat of Les Bleus in their pool closer – and an All Blacks’ defeat would mirror the Wallabies’ historically dud pool-stage exit.

Whatever, Williams is ready in a typically Williams kind of way: Slightly understated, yet simmering with intent and purpose as this giant front-rower looks to continue his remarkable progression in the sport.

Williams claims he hasn’t been watching too much footy at this World Cup, for the simple reason he’s been too busy enjoying a country he never imagined visiting as a Maori boy growing up, first, in Northland (Whangārei-born, Kāeo-raised) and, then, in West Australia.

“I’ve been walking the streets of Lyon and Bordeaux and Toulouse,” he said on the players’ day off between their two big training hitouts of the week. “It’s my first time in France, it’s been fun just eating some of the food and exploring around.

“But it’s time to go to work now. We’re here for a reason. It’s a dream to play for the All Blacks – but to play at a World Cup, it’s another dream.”

Speaking of eating, it hasn't taken Williams long to come to terms with the dietary requirements of a professional athlete. In other words, he’s had to flag the see-food diet, as in he sees food, then eats it.

“For me a lot of it was around my eating,” he said of his transition from Super Rugby sensation to test match titan. “To keep up I have to be a bit lighter than what I usually am in Super Rugby. The game is a lot faster. So there’s been a few less Big Macs and a few more smoothies.”

It all has him about as ready as he can be for his first appearance at this tournament, and fourth test all told, after appearing off the bench against South Africa in Auckland and London, and starting against the Wallabies in Dunedin.

“We had a good week in Bordeaux, we connected well, trained hard, and I’m just happy to be in a test week, whatever my role is,” he said.

Those three earlier stints have told him this is a level of rugby that both challenges and invigorates him, and it’s hard to see how the Lyon cauldron will change that this week.

“It’s massive, man. The atmosphere is crazy here, the training is a lot harder as well. The body is sore after training, and just the speed of the game and the calibre of people you’re playing every week is different for me.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Tamaiti Williams has been getting out and about in France whenever he can as he explores a new country.

“Playing people I haven’t played before is a new challenge for me and I’m enjoying a different type of rugby as well. It’s very hard – brute force, I’d say. It’s a good challenge I’m embracing.”

Still, it’s clearly not overwhelming him. Asked by one reporter what his body was telling him following a physical preparation week in Bordeaux, he shot back: “Sleep, at the moment.”

And he’s also being steered, well, capably.

“I’m in the ice bath twice a day, the sauna twice a day… that’s just from the older boys, telling me to nail my recovery because you’re going to be sore the next few weeks. I’m trying to get ahead now, so when the pressure does come on, the body is good to go.”

Forwards coach Jason Ryan believes his big loosehead is “ready”.

“He’s been training well. He’s been putting the work in off the grass, as well on it, and he’s been learning a lot from the experienced props. With Grooter (de Groot) out, it’s no secret he’s going to get a crack. It’s just what the mix will be (almost certainly off the bench).”

But if you were looking for a hint that this could be a World Cup debut to remember, Taylor offered it late with this gem:

“There’s good niggle and then there’s over-the-top niggle, and I think we’ve had a bit of both at times,” he said of the now infamous Bordeaux breakaway. “But old mate next to me (Willaims), he got stuck into a little bit himself. We’ve got a young, first-year All Black willing to put his hand up and get stuck in, and is not afraid of it ... that’s a good sign in itself, I think.”

Smoothies, ice baths, long naps… this is a young front-rower ready to give himself every chance to succeed.