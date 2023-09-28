Rugby World Cup: Injured All Blacks quartet back, Sam Whitelock on bench for Italy

Ian Foster has had the proverbial bob each way with his quartet of fit-again All Blacks for Saturday’s (NZT) must-win Pool A World Cup clash against Italy, with one important upshot. Lurking on the sidelines at OL Stadium will be a stacked bench full of firepower, experience and quality, with just enough youthful exuberance thrown in.

Foster has taken a pragmatic view to the situation his team has found itself in after losing the opening match to France. Slip on the banana skin that is Italy and the All Blacks, like their mates across the ditch, will be heading home after the group stage for the first time in their history. It’s an unthinkable outcome, but one made at least int he realms of possibility by Italy’s notable improvement arc.

It’s produced a predictably power-packed response, with Foster wheeling out the strongest 23 he’s been able to field at this tournament. Within it he’s made some big calls, too, including benching stalwart lock Sam Whitelock for his record-breaking 149th test appearance, opting for Dane Coles at hooker ahead of young comer Samisoni Taukei’aho and making a spot for the dynamic Damian McKenzie amongst the impact men for the first time this year.

The previously injured quartet are all summoned for their first appearances of the tournament: second five-eighths Jordie Barrett and loose forward Shannon Frizell in the starting XV; and openside Sam Cane and prop Tyrel Lomax on the bench. In a contest likely to decide second spot in the pool, and a quarterfinal matchup against Ireland, Foster clearly means business.

Cane has shaken off back problems that saw him a late withdrawal from the tournament opener against France, Barrett’s knee is finally right, Frizell has repaired a hamstring strain and Lomax a cut to his leg opened up against the Boks at Twickenham.

“We used last week really well in terms of their progression to play,” said the All Blacks coach. “We’re confident with Shannon and Jordie and with Tyrel it’s a good chance for him to get some time under his belt off the bench. Sam needed to tick a few boxes at the first two trainings of this week, which is why we gave him time to do that by [playing] him off the bench.”

There is also a first World Cup appearance, and fourth cap all told, for 23-year-old Crusaders powerhouse Tamaiti Williams who comes on to an intriguing bench to cover loosehead in a shuffle caused by Ethan de Groot’s suspension.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images A fit-again Shannon Frizell will make his first World Cup appearance at No 6 for the All Blacks against Italy.

So Foster has Coles as his backup hooker, Williams and Lomax at prop, Whitelock at lock, Cane in the loose and young sensation Cam Roigard, McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown in his backs. It’s an intriguing group as the coach searches for the right mix to provide impact off the pine in an aspect of the All Blacks game that has been short of the mark this year.

Foster said McKenzie had “earned” his inclusion. “He’s playing well, training well. And it's a chance for us to look at how we can inject him into that space. It changes the configuration and the coverage of what we’ve got in the backs. but, we're working on that.”

Same with Coles. “Played well, trained, well,” said the coach. “Colesy is leading well on the training park and he's been playing well. We believe his composure later in the game is going to be good for us. A lot is made of Colesy’s fiery attitude, but he brings composure to this group because he's passionate and talks well. We're expecting a lot of emotion out there and to have Dane and the two Sams on the bench to bring a level-headed approach in that last part is going to be important.”

Foster also explained his call to start Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick at lock, leaving Whitelock to break McCaw’s All Blacks record off the bench – though stopped well short of anointing it as his pecking order int he second row. The 34-year-old two-time World Cup-winner also equals the World Cup record of 22 appearances held jointly by McCaw and England’s Jason Leonard.

”We've got four locks whose form we're pretty happy with. We've got Brodie who's coming back from injury and missed a bit of rugby. He played a little bit in that France game and got 55 minutes against Namibia. We feel he needs more time, so it’s a look at that.”

In terms of starters, Codie Taylor is again preferred in the contestable hooker spot, vets Ofa Tuungafasi and Nepo Laulala are at prop, Beauden Barrett is retained at fullback, Will Jordan and Mark Telea on the wings, while Dalton Papalii fills No 7. Roigard – brilliant against the Namibians – and Williams provide the youthful exuberance off the bench.

New Zealand are 16-0 all time and 5-0 at Rugby World Cups against Italy who have improved significantly since Kiwi Kieran Crowley took the reins in 2021. The Azzurri are 2-0 in the pool and ride a four-match win streak into a game that could earn their first ever quarterfinal appearance.

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea (capt), Dalton Papalii, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.