Rugby World Cup: Injured quartet back as All Blacks name team to face Italy

Jordie Barrett is back in the All Blacks starting midfield to face Italy in Lyon on Saturday.

Ian Foster has had a bob each way with his fit-again All Blacks for Saturday’s (NZT) vital Pool A clash against Italy at OL Stadium, with all four returning from injury to make their first appearances at this Rugby World Cup.

Second five-eighths Jordie Barrett and loose forward Shannon Frizell have been named in Foster’s starting XV to face the Italians, while skipper Sam Cane and prop Tyrel Lomax are on the bench of what is his strongest available lineupfor this contest that will likely decide second spot in the pool and a quarterfinal matchup against Ireland.

Cane has shaken off back problems that saw him a late withdrawal from the tournament opener against France, Barrett’s knee is finally right, Frizell has repaired a hamstring strain and Lomax a cut to his leg opened up against the Boks at Twickenham.

There is also a first World Cup appearance, and fourth cap all told, for 23-year-old Crusaders powerhouse Tamaiti Williams who comes on to the bench to cover loosehead in a shuffle caused by Ethan de Groot’s suspension.

Foster has also picked veteran lock Sam Whitelock to come off the bench in a match that will see him become the most capped All Black of all time, surpassing Richie McCaw’s mark of 148. He also equals the World Cup record of 22 appearances held jointly by McCaw and England’s Jason Leonard.

Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick form the starting zsecond-row combination.

Codie Taylor is again preferred in the contestable hooker spot, Beauden Barrett retained at fullback, and Will Jordan and Mark Telea on the wings. Dalton Papalii gets the nod to start at No 7, with Cane covering the loose trio on the bench.

Cam Roigard gets the halfback cover role off his breakout display against Namibia, Damian McKenzie likewise backs up in the playmaker role off the pine while Anton Lienert-Brown will provide the impact in the outside backs.

New Zealand are 16-0 all time and 5-0 at Rugby World Cups against Italy who have improved significantly since Kiwi Kieran Crowley took the reins back in 2021. They are 2-0 in the pool and ride a four-match win streak into this game, and will be well aware an upset would put them into their first ever quarterfinals at the global event.

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea (capt), Dalton Papalii, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown.