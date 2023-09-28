Rugby World Cup: Fit-again Jordie Barrett rapt to be back to face 'no fear' Italians

Jordie Barrett recognises a quality in this Italian rugby team that makes him both excited and a little nervous. “They’ve got no fear,” declared the returning All Blacks No 12 who will make his first appearance of this World Cup in Lyon on Saturday (NZT).

The All Blacks, of course, must win this third Pool A fixture against Italy to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive after dropping their opener against France. In the normal course of events that would not be considered a stretch, given they average 55 points against the Azzurri en route to a perfect 16-0 record in the test arena.

But these are not normal times in the All Blacks. They’d never lost a pool match at a World Cup before their date with destiny against Les Bleus in Paris to kick off the tournament. The 27-13 thumping was also their biggest defeat at the global event.

Just weeks before that they had been destroyed 35-7 by the Springboks on Twickenham – their biggest loss in over a century of international footy. Unwanted history is becoming somewhat of a forte of the Foster era.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Jordie Barrett will make his long-awaited first World Cup appearance for 2023 against the Italians.

In any case, respect has been the order of the day as the 1-1 All Blacks have ground through two long weeks preparing for this fixture – a theme Barrett was happy to continue when he spoke about his return from a knee injury that kept him out of the first two matches.

Barrett is one of four All Blacks back on deck off the injury-list. A fifth, young prop Tamaiti Williams, will also pop up for the first time after sitting out the first two fixtures.

Barrett and blindside flanker Shannon Frizell slot straight back into what is close to Foster’s top XV, minus suspended prop Ethan de Groot. Regular skipper Sam Cane and tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax – who both would normally start – will return via bench duty.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks Jordie and Beauden Barrett with Beauden’s daughter Billie Rose and Luka Smith at training in Lyon.

Barrett said he’s feeling good after a knee niggle took him down early and is excited about the chance to re-ignite his midfield partnership with Rieko Ioane. "It's awesome to have him back,” declared the dynamic centre. “The last couple of weeks have been about him getting his body right and training has gone real smooth this week.”

“I've been lucky over the course of my career to not miss too much footy and I’d had an injury-free year, so to have something little pop up was frustrating,” added Barrett. “But I’m grateful to be back into pool play against a good Italy side.”

Barrett then spent a large proportion of his media appearance talking up the threat of that Italy challenge. The All Blacks are clearly on high alert, with so much at stake.

"Italy are a great team,” he said. “They beat Australia last year, they’ve been real competitive in the Six Nations. They use the ball a lot, and they've got no fear. Kieran Crowley is doing a great job with them. They have a great attacking structure and have kept us busy this week, for sure.

"They'll be very passionate. One thing we have seen in the past few years is they don't give up. They stay in games for long periods. A lot of [the last] Six Nations they’ve been up at halftime and stayed in it for a long time. They use the ball a lot, and run from their own goal-line. We have got to be on all game.”

If Barrett is as committed to his defence as he was the line on Italy, he could be in for a successful return to action. One Italian reporter asked if the French weren’t perhaps less impossible to defeat for his side than the All Blacks.

“We’ve treated this week and Italy with the utmost respect,” continued the No 12, while confirming the Barretts and Crowleys were close families with bordering farms in the ‘Naki. “We have to win, and that’s the bottom line. They are an improved side and we see them as a genuine threat. It’s not going to be easy.

"This is a challenge we haven't actually faced in a while. We've learned in a few days of training that you can come undone by some of their attacking shape. We are fully aware of what they are trying to do. It’s pretty sharp."

Barrett then rattled off the names of fullback Tommaso Allan, flyhalf Paolo Garbisi and wings Ange Capuozzo and Montanna Ioane as backline threats that would have to be closely watched. He’s done his homework, for sure.

But, really, is this fixture not all about the All Blacks, finally back at full strength, off a two-week preparation? Isn’t it time for the New Zealanders to join the party at the pointy end of this competition?

"Hopefully in trying to win a game, we can express ourselves,” aded Barrett. “We got a harsh lesson against France, and an even harsher one against South Africa a month or so ago. But we've done a lot of good work the past few weeks and we believe in what we’re trying to do. It would be nice, within our game, to see some individuals express themselves.”

Or, as Ioane remarked: “Our confidence doesn't waver off a loss. We knew where we went wrong. That's the exciting part. Now we, as All Blacks, get a chance to rectify that. We know how good we can be and we are looking to show that on Friday."