Rugby World Cup: 'You know he’s going to get the job done' - All Blacks behind Sam Whitelock

The respect was immense, and so too was the humour, as long-time All Blacks props Ofa Tuungafasi and Nepo Laulala paid tribute to their record breaking team-mate Sam Whitelock ahead of the pivotal World Cup pool clash against Italy.

The 34-year-old soon-to-be longest serving All Black of all time has been named, rather anticlimactically, on the bench for Saturday’s (NZT) matchup at OL Stadium on the outskirts of Lyon. In one of the great party-pooper selections, coach Ian Foster has fittingly put the team ahead of the individual in what will be Whitelock’s 149th test for his nation. You have to know the great man would have agreed wholeheartedly.

When he runs on the field, to no doubt rapturous applause at the wonderful 55,000-seat stadium, Whitelock will surpass his great friend, and colleague, Richie McCaw for that honour.

But it’s such a big game, with the All Blacks playing for their survival in the tournament against a team on the improve, Foster judged Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick to be his best starting second-row combination, leaving Whitelock to tick off the wonderful achievement (only Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones, with 170, has more test caps globally) from the pine.

Never mind. Starting props Ofa Tuungafasi and Nepo Laulala, in rare form in a media session double-act, were happy to both appraise, and tease, the man who has been a constant through both of their test careers.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Sam Whitelock will have plenty to reflect on after entering the fray in the World Cup pool clash against Italy.

The pair of powerhouse props saved their best when asked to lift the lid on Whitelock’s nicknames within the squad, but first provided their own glowing praise for his record-setting feats (he’s also set to equal the World Cup appearance mark).

“I don’t know how he’s done it this long at this high a level too,” reflected Laulala who himself has ticked off 51 tests for his country. “It just goes to show the kind of person he is, and the character of the man. He brings a calmness to the group which is exactly what you need in these big pressure tournaments,

“Just having his presence brings a reassurance, especially for the younger kids and even to some of the leaders. He’s sort of like the Godfather. It’s awesome to have someone like that in the team we can all rely upon.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Whitelock is ticking up the achievements at this Rugby World Cup in France.

Added the 55-cap Tuungafasi: “One thing I love about Sammy is he’s got a special ability to connect with anyone, young and old, he gets along with all of us. He’s fun to be around, always has something to say, but he knows when not to talk. He’s a great man. You trust him out there. No matter the situation, you know he’s going to get the job done … I’m just grateful to have him on our team.”

So, does he have a nickname in the All Blacks?

Laulala: “We heard Gandalf before – I think that was back when there were a few more older boys in the team, they used to call him that.”

Tuungafasi: “Peachy. He loves peaches. Whenever I feel like one, I go to his room. He’s always got peaches in his room.

“Samuel Lawrence Whitelock. I call him Lawrence. He doesn’t like it, but I still call him by his second name.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Long-serving All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock interacts with the fans in Bordeaux during the World Cup.

There’s mutual satisfaction and pride from Tuungafasi and Laulala, the starting props to face Italy, that they’ve come in some ways full circle to this moment. They might have been surpassed by young comers Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax on the prop pecking order, but here they are (with de Grrot suspended and Lomax returning from injury off the bench) leading the way against Italy.

“We’re the lucky ones being in a position that requires time and experience,” says Tuungafasi. “Nepo and I go back to under-18 days. We’ve known each other a long time. We’re grateful we’re still here and given another opportunity to play together. He’s coming over here next year, so whenever we get the opportunity we’ll put our best foot forward.”

Laulala: “It takes pressure off me leading our scrums. It gives me a lot of confidence knowing I can put my full trust in Ofa leading from the front. Games are won and lost up front. It feels good to have him by my side.

“It’s a pressure we’ve trained to embrace and look forward to. We try to enjoy it as well, not forgetting to have fun out there at the same time.”

One who will definitely have a smile on his face is rookie prop Tamaiti Williams who will back up Tuungafasi off the bench.

“He’s still a little kid in a big body – a big frame,” says his senior loosehead..” I was well looked after when I came into this environment by the older guys. I feel that’s my job to do the same to the kids coming through. He’s doing very well, he’s learning and training well, and getting strong. I’m excited to see what he’ll do when he gets his opportunity.”

And the Italian challenge? Tuungafasi: “They've got a strong pack, they’ve started well at this World Cup, they’ve scrummaged well, their lineout is good, their pack has been together a while and they’re peaking at the right time. It will be a good challenge.

”But we’re quite confident in the work we’re doing, and the guys getting the opportunity this week. I know we’re in the right space heading into this game.”