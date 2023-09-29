Jeff Wilson: Why other teams have forgotten about the All Blacks ahead of crucial Italy clash

The All Blacks team to play Italy at OL Stadium, Lyon on Saturday (NZT).

The All Blacks have a lot to prove against Italy and the pressure is on.

Lose, and they’re almost certainly out of the World Cup. Win well, and they’ll send a message to the rest of the tournament that they’re still serious contenders.

That’s the word from All Blacks legend Jeff Wilson ahead of the crucial clash at OL Stadium in Lyon on Saturday.

On a special episode of Newsable, Wilson said, despite it being several days since their 71-3 win against Namibia, the All Blacks haven’t been slacking off.

“They certainly didn’t go to Bordeaux for a holiday, the All Blacks. They worked really, really hard, trained hard.

“They’ve prepared themselves for what is, ultimately, another knockout game in a Rugby World Cup”.

Wilson said the All Blacks need a win that serves as a reminder that they’re “dangerous,” explaining that it feels like other teams have “forgotten about them”.

Stuff The All Blacks need to show other teams they mean business against Italy on Saturday.

During the episode, Wilson also discusses why it’s not a foregone conclusion that the All Blacks will face Ireland in the quarterfinals. He reveals the team that could stand in Ireland’s way.

He also talks about the most delicious French cuisine he’s eaten this week.

Listen to the full interview here.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.