Rugby World Cup diary: Ian Foster's tough trans-Tasman love, Kiwi kai and Namibia’s spider-man

All Blacks coach Ian Foster was not exactly keen to jump into the topic of the catastrophe that is Australian rugby, but did offer some words of consolation for his under-fire trans-Tasman neighbours ahead of the pool match against Italy.

Asked by an Aussie journo if he had any advice around what Australian rugby needs to do post-RWC, Foster said: “No. I'm void of messages when it comes to boards and stuff like that.” That was a clear dig at his own board at NZ Rugby and their decision to appoint Scott Robertson into the job for ‘24 and beyond.

But then Foster did offer this: “World Cups are pressure points in a whole lot of areas. And people get emotive and try to solve everyone's problems. I've learned that a little bit of fresh air is actually not a bad thing. Everyone can breathe a little bit.

“Most teams are only a couple of good performances away from everyone flipping over and loving the structure and the setup. They've got some good people in that group and I'm sure they're working hard to get that.”

***

Fine food abounds in France, and especially Lyon, where the All Blacks are based. But it seems you can’t beat the comforts of home when you are so far away.

All Blacks loose forward Dalton Papalii revealed that as much as the team are enjoying the delights of this gastronomic region, they still pine for the sweet taste of Kiwi kai while they’re going about their business at this World Cup.

Papalii admitted he had added a kg or two dining out around Lyon, but added: “Our chef Wallace [Mua] has been cooking up awesome feeds and also feeds from back home you wouldn't think people have here. He makes it easier for us to transition into the food here which has been awesome.”

He’s also a talented man, as Papalii revealed: “He’s a Kiwi boy, but he’s fluent in French, and has been teaching a few of the boys some words – even though we all suck at French, we’re trying.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks Tupou Vaa'i and Dalton Papali'i in Bordeaux.

***

What a World Cup the Flying Fijians are having. First they score their first victory over Australia in 69 years to put them on course for a quarterfinal appearance, and then they are literally mixing with royalty in Bordeaux, with King Charles paying them a visit at their Bordeaux training facility.

“We formed a walkway for him and escorted him out and the boys sang a prayer song for him... what the warriors back home in their villages would do to protect their chief,” elated S and C coach Nacanieli Cawanibuka. “I'm not sure if King Charles understood the words but it has a lot of deep meaning.”

Meanwhile, the All Blacks who were also training across town, received the royal sidestep.

***

Hmmm. South Africa scrum coach Daan Human certainly made it clear what, er, excites him in the hurly-burly of World Cup rugby.

Asked, in the lead-in to Sunday’s pool match against Tonga, whether he prefers seeing his team notch a pushover try or grab one against the head when defending on their own line: “One hundred per cent a pushover try. I’m not going to say what it really does to me … but anyway. For a scrum coach that’s the thing you dream about.”

Right …

***

Along came a spider … and sat down beside him. Or something like that.

Minnows Namibia were still scratching their heads at the end of their tournament over an injury to forward Johan Retief that they believed came from a spider bite.

Retief was a defection from the 36-26 defeat to Uruguay in Lyon because of an abscess close to his pectoral area after being “bitten by a spider” at the team’s hotel in Aix-les-Bains, eastern France.

Said centre Alcino Izaacs: "It was pretty nasty. When he told us we were like 'how did you get [it?] Did you bring it from Namibia?' I wanted to touch it, but he said it was pretty sensitive.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Johan Retief of Namibia during their match against France.

***

Tonga's defence coach Dale MacLeod confessed he wouldn’t be on the rugby pathway he is now if it wasn’t for the 2011 earthquake that rocked Christchurch. The automotive and marine engineer, and part-time boat racer, had his own business in the southern city, before the devastating ‘quake forced its closure.

“I had 12 staff … [but] the earthquakes in Christchurch brought my businesses down. I was at a rugby club and they said, 'We want you to come here fulltime'. That was it and I turned to rugby.That is how all of this happened.”