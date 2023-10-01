Rugby World Cup: Dane Coles calls for calm after All Blacks' demolition job on Italy

You can always rely on Dane Coles to deliver a sledgehammer reality check when it’s required. So while it seemed like everyone in France was waving black and white pom-poms over the All Blacks’ 14-try demolition of Italy, the veteran hooker came out on recovery day and called for a dose of reality.

“It’s a step in the right direction, but we haven’t achieved anything yet,” declared the 36-year-old rake who played his 89th test off the pine and nabbed two tries in an impressive final quarter of the 96-17 victory.

“We had two weeks to prepare for this game, and I’m not getting carried away, mate. We can be pretty proud of the way we stuck at it. We were disciplined and did the simple things really well. But we’ve just got to keep our feet on the ground and get stuck into Uruguay next week.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Hooker Dane Coles can’t hide his delight as he crosses for the All Blacks’ tenth try against Italy in Lyon.

With Coles and regular skipper Sam Cane, who said his problematic back came through his 23 minutes off the bench well, on media duties the day after the night before in Lyon, there was a definite note of level-headedness around what many were calling a “statement” performance.

The result, which laid lie to the narrative that painted the Italians as one of the great improvers of the global game, pretty much seals a quarterfinal spot for the New Zealanders who should confirm it when they close out pool play against Uruguay at the same venue on Thursday (Friday NZT).

“It’s always good to play with a bit of a free spirit and have a run, have a jam and play what we see,” added Coles of the breakout display. “We can always take a lot of confidence out of that. There will be a spring in the step of the lads, but this has been two weeks of preparation. The first week we put in a lot of hard work and there was a bit of tension because we had no game.

“We had some things we needed to focus on and those things I reckon we did really well last night. It’s a good formula going forward just to keep working hard on things we focus on, and get the benefits of the game.”

There was a lot to like, from Ardie Savea’s explosive “follow-me” performance, to Aaron Smith’s sniping hat-trick, to strong running efforts by wings Will Jordan and Mark Telea who combined for more than 250 metres ball in hand, to a dominant display from a pack who owned the set piece and collisions and achieved go-forward at will.

You could throw in successful first efforts at this tournament for Jordie Barrett and Shannon Frizell, who both earned their coach’s seal of approval afterwards, and an outstanding bench display from a delightful mix of youth (Cam Roigard and Tamaiti Williams) and experience (Sam Whitelock, Cane and Coles accounted for 329 of the collective 475 caps between them).

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Aaron Smith had a night to remember against the Italians, with his first ever hat-trick of tries for the All Blacks.

Coles’ call for caution echoed similar post-game sentiments from Smith after what he reckoned had been his first hat-trick since he was running round in the under-8s in Feilding.

“As a player you’re just thinking about trying to get a win and what is my role within that,” he said when asked if this was a “statement” performance from the All Blacks.

“I guess it’s a statement, but you still look at things we could have done better. I’m thinking about that 10 minutes after halftime when we let them squeeze us a bit. Our discipline slipped, our energy was a bit low. We were able to get the momentum back, but I’m an old boy, and get a bit grumpy with little things like that.

“There was a huge opportunity there to probably send a bigger statement. We still sent one, but it could have been better.”

But Smith did have some high praise for the All Blacks forwards who not only knocked the Italians backwards at the set piece (5 lineouts and 4 scrums lost) but rumbled forward at will on the drive and laid on possession on a platter for Smith and the backs.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Will Jordan and Rieko Ioane celebrate on a night in Lyon when the All Blacks backs had a field day.

“When the forward pack is playing like that, you’re just looking for opportunities,” said the 122-test halfback. ”Our job is to see and take them. The forwards were outstanding with the platform they gave us. When we win penalties and kick into the 22, when we nail our roles, we’re pretty dangerous.”

And the little halfback was also rapt that the All Blacks had been able to turn a week of intensity and pressure from the training camp in Bordeaux into a performance that still made a lot of people sit up and take notice.

“There was definitely a nervous energy and an edge as we ran out. You could feel it. The Lyon crowd were amazing, this stadium is an amazing arena, and it was good to put out a performance like that. There were key things in Bordeaux we were trying to implement, and it was good to see a few of those come through.”

As Coles noted, a step in the right direction. The World Cup remains far from won. But they are at least back on the right pathway.