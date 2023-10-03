Rugby World Cup: Sam Cane, Tyrel Lomax set to start for All Blacks against Uruguay

Rugby World Cup, pool A: All Blacks v Uruguay. Where: OL Stadium, Lyon. When: 8am Friday kickoff (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff, delayed stream on Stuff at 9.30am.

Skipper Sam Cane and powerhouse tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax represent the final two pieces of the puzzle for Ian Foster as he readies his All Blacks for the rarefied air of knockout footy at this World Cup.

Sure, there is the minor matter of Uruguay on Friday (NZT) in Lyon to wrap up group play and more than likely clinch runnerup spot in Pool A behind the French who should complete the sweep against the shell-shocked Italians a night later at the same venue.

The All Blacks will spend all this week telling everyone who will listen how great the South Americans are, much as they did last week with an Italian side they painted as world-beaters but who crumbled beneath the glare of the bright lights as they shipped 14 tries and 96 points.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Cane played the final quarter and a-bit in his first appearance of this World Cup against Italy.

The New Zealanders, who are the flat-track bullies of the rugby world, will breeze past Uruguay with plenty to spare. They have scored 25 tries in their last two matches, and should take that tally well into the 30s at OL Stadium. But there is a massive strategic element to this pool finale as a sharpener ahead of a brutal quarterfinal that will follow in Paris nine days later.

That nine days is important. It’s enough space to allow Foster to wheel out as many of his top lineup as he wants, with plenty of time to recover for the one that really matters, most likely against world No 1, and chief All Blacks tormenter, Ireland.

Former head coach and close Foster confidante Sir Steve Hansen after the Italy romp urged his old assistant to stick closely to his top lineup for Uruguay and build real rhythm and confidence leading into knockout play.

“They will probably pick most of those guys again, and really look to cement their game,” he said on Sky Sport’s game-day panel. “There doesn't appear to be anybody injured, they have got game time for the guys that needed it, and they have come out with some confidence.

“So roll into the next one. I can't see them changing the team too much. And they will now just start building for that quarterfinal.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Tyrel Lomax would benefit from starter’s minutes in the final shakedown ahead of the quarters.

Just four All Blacks have started every game at this World Cup. They are No 8, and stand-in skipper Ardie Savea, openside Dalton Papalii, fullback Beauden Barrett and tighthead prop Nepo Laulala.

Foster could lighten the load on at least three of them for Uruguay, which at the same time would benefit their replacements immensely.

Cane and Lomax, who were part of the quartet of regular starters who missed the first two matches with injury, played off the bench against Italy. The former played the last 23 minutes for Papalii, while the latter came in for Laulala in the 49th minute.

It’s likely Foster wants to get starter’s minutes into those two frontline forwards ahead of the quarterfinal, which would also allow Papalii and Laulala to slip back into bench roles, or sit out altogether.

Savea could ride this one out, too, depending on how he’s feeling. The bruising forward is the All Blacks’ best and most consistent player and if they’re to have any chance against Ireland he has to be up near his best. If Savea feels he could benefit from his first rest, either Luke Jacobson or Ethan Blackadder could slot into the loose trio, and offer some food for thought.

Barrett might just be rolled out again. The backs found great fluency against the Italians, and Foster might be loath to alter that formula too much. He could move Will Jordan, or even Damian McKenzie (who played very well off the bench against Italy), to fullback, but it’s likely he calls for more of the same from a similar group this week.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Does Sam Whitelock get to start as he brings up the 150? It’s a possibility this week in Lyon.

Assistant coach (defence) Scott McLeod said ahead of Sunday’s training hitout that selection this week would be a balancing act as the stakes get set to rise.

“There are some guys who have returned from injury who need game-time, it’s also about building competitiveness amongst positions, and also growing our game. I haven’t seen the finalised team yet but I imagine there could be a few disappointments,” he said.

McLeod was rapt with the contributions of second-five Jordie Barrett and flanker Shannon Frizell in their starting assignments off injury. Both were significant on a night of quality go-forward and Frizell a go-to at lineout.

“They were huge. Neither had played a lot of footy but they both played really well, and had been engaged the last few weeks in terms of what they needed to deliver.”

Asked if Cane and Lomax shifting back into starting roles might be the final pieces to the puzzle, McLeod said: “I think all of them just need more minutes to become competitive defensively. Both Ofa and Nepo have raised their individual games, and that’s shown Tyrel what he has to do as well. There’s an opportunity there for Tyrel to lift his game.”

Remember, loosehead prop Ethan de Groot also comes off suspension after this one.

Other areas where Foster could potentially rotate are at hooker and lock where he has starting quality depth. Maybe he gives Samisoni Taukei’aho one more crack after the dynamic youngster missed the cut against Italy (though Codie Taylor and Dane Coles got the job done well) and maybe he shifts Sam Whitelock in for a start in his 150th, if it’s decided Scott Barrett might benefit from some freshening.

Foster is scheduled to announce his team late on Tuesday (NZT).

Possible All Blacks starting XV to face Uruguay: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi.