Rugby World Cup: Samisoni Taukei'aho treads water as he waits for big break

One of the big movers of New Zealand rugby appears to be treading water at this World Cup. But that’s all right with powerhouse young hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, who understands the need to stay ready at a tournament like this.

The 26-year-old Chiefs success story has not quite kicked on in 2023 as much as he would have hoped, and for last week’s pivotal pool clash against Italy he was left out of the 23 altogether with veterans Codie Taylor and Dane Coles preferred for hooker duties.

In fact, Taukei’aho has started just two tests for the All Blacks this year – the dead rubber Bledisloe in Dunedin and the low-key RWC affair against Namibia in Toulouse.

It feels mightily like he’s slid back in the pecking order, with Coles’ experience, mobility and workrate appearing to win him the backup role behind the rock-solid Taylor.

That contrasts sharply with Taukei’aho’s sophomore year in the All Blacks in 2022 when he started seven of the 12 tests he featured in and was one of the success stories of the year with his mix of power, ball-carrying and destructive physicality.

But Taukei’aho looks set to get some sort of a role this week in the pool closer against Uruguay in Lyon, and he is adamant he hasn't given up hope of featuring in the pointy end of this tournament. The All Blacks are expected to meet Ireland in a blockbuster quarterfinal in Paris.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Samisoni Taukei’aho in action for the All Blacks against Namibia in Toulouse, with Damian McKenzie backing up.

“Colesy and Codie are playing really well,” Taukei'aho told the Kiwi media contingent in Lyon on Monday. “We’re all pushing each other. Whoever gets the nod to be in the 23, we’re right behind each other. For me last week it was about preparing them so they could both go out there put on a performance. They both did that, so I was pretty happy.

“For me it’s just nailing my role for the team. The way I contribute, the way I play is different to the way they play. so I just need to contribute my strengths. At the moment everybody is playing well, so whoever gets the nod to play, we’re all stoked for each other.”

Scrum coach Greg Feek urged Taukei’aho to stay ready in a position that has little between its three contenders.

“Look at the props, hookers, and even locks, it’s so tight,” he said. “There was an old saying a few years ago that the All Blacks jersey is yours to give away if you're not performing in it. And if you're not there, it's hard to get in if the other guy is going well.

“It's about taking their chances and if Dane Coles is playing well, which he is, it's hard to make that decision and give another guy a go.

“Soni has played well, I know he's trained the house down and he's working hard on all of the specific areas that he needs to. I think for him it's knowing what he's really good at.

“It's exciting seeing all those boys train against each other, but then help each other. That's next level and it makes me proud when you see guys not playing and helping the other guys perform at their best.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ethan Blackadder says he’s ‘’very hungry for game time”.

Loose forward Ethan Blackadder, who also spoke to the media on Monday, is in a similar but different position. He was a late arrival for the Cup (as a replacement for wing Emoni Narawa) and is awaiting his first chance which could come against Uruguay on Friday (NZT).

“I’m very hungry for game-time. I haven’t played for four weeks now, so if I get an opportunity I’m ready to roll,” said the man who rolled in at an impressive 118kg.

Asked if Blackadder is knocking on the selection door, Feek played his cards close to this chest.

“He took a couple of weeks to adjust and then suddenly, boom, he jumped in and had all this energy. He's a great team man, and he provides something different in terms of how he plays the game," said the scrum coach.

“He's strong on the ball, he's a big physical loose forward who’s been testing the boys and he covers a few positions. He's put his hand up, and it just depends on the mix [required for Uruguay].”

Blackadder was impressed by the loose trio of Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell against Italy, with Sam Cane coming off the bench, but would like to think he could slot in when, and if, he was required.

He says No 6 remains his favoured position, but feels comfortable in all three of the loose positions.

“Everyone complemented each other pretty well,” said Blackadder. “Dalton was working well on the defensive side, Ardie had his hands on the ball, Shannon had a good hitout back from injury, and Sam was back as well. Everyone did well.”

Blackadder’s appeal is as an impact man who covers all three positions off the bench, and brings a mixture of toughness, tenacity and class that could be vital late in big games.

You have to feel if Foster has any interest in using him in the knockout rounds, he needs a run on Thursday night in Lyon. Much like Taukei’aho, he has to know it's now or never in terms of this World Cup.