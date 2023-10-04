Rugby World Cup power rankings: All Blacks' quarterfinal prep far from ideal

The All Blacks team to play Uruguay at OL Stadium, Lyon on Friday (NZT).

ANALYSIS: Watching the All Blacks blitz Italy should not have satisfied too many fans of Ian Foster’s side.

Sure, it was refreshing to see some fluent rugby replace the many stop-start fixtures that have littered the tournament in France, but a glorified training run was hardly what the All Blacks needed with the sudden-death stage of the tournament looming.

And they’ll get another one against Uruguay on Friday morning to wrap up pool play, their third straight since opening the tournament with a lame defeat to hosts France almost a month ago.

Elsewhere, their likely quarterfinal opponents (Ireland) will get an ideal tune-up in the form of a clash with fellow Six Nations team Scotland.

Here’s how the teams stack up in the latest instalment of Stuff’s power rankings, in which the top-eight teams are ranked.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images All Blacks wing Will Jordan scores against Italy last weekend.

1. IRELAND (3-0 win-loss record) PREVIOUS RANK: 1

Just as well the world No 1 Irish had a week off after their bruising 13-8 victory over South Africa.

Because they can expect a brute of a clash with the confident Scots in Saint-Denis on Sunday morning, when pool B is decided.

Currently one point behind the Boks, who have completed their pool games, it’s simple for Ireland – a minimum of a bonus point will secure top spot.

Riding a 16-match winning streak, Ireland have won their last eight tests against Scotland, who last tasted success in the head-to-head stakes in 2017.

Pavel Golovkin/AP South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi in action before he was knocked out of the World Cup after breaking his cheek against Tonga.

2. SOUTH AFRICA (3-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 2

The only team to feature in this list that’s completed their four pool games, the reigning world champions can sit back and watch some of the other big dogs smash and bash each other in the coming days.

That includes Ireland and Scotland, who have both poured cold water on the possibility of going into “cahoots” to knock South Africa out of the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

South Africa have more real issues on their plate, most notably the scratching of outside back Makazole Mapimpi (fractured cheek) for the remainder of the tournament.

Injured during the Boks’ 49-18 defeat of Tonga, he’s been replaced by midfielder Lukhanyo Am ahead of a likely quarterfinal against hosts France.

3. FRANCE (3-0) PREVIOUS RANK: 3

Idle the past week, France would have watched the All Blacks tear Italy to shreds and perhaps had any anxiety levels ease ahead of Saturday’s match against their neighbours in Lyon.

They won’t have injured captain and halfback Antoine Dupont against a team they barely beat during the Six Nations this year, but one that resembled a high school team last weekend.

Three points clear of the All Blacks atop pool A, Les Bleus will secure first place and a likely quarterfinal against the Springboks with victory.

As for Dupont, he’s passed concussion tests, and the halfback’s next step is a last check-up with his surgeon on Monday to determine his quarterfinal status.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks halfback Cam Roigard piles on against Italy in Lyon last weekend.

4. NEW ZEALAND (2-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 5

All Blacks head coach Foster probably couldn’t believe his luck a few minutes into last week’s match against Italy, who wasted no time dishing up a game plan that was always going to play into NZ’s hands.

Had Italy not learnt anything from watching teams such as South Africa, Ireland and France take it to the All Blacks up front?

You don’t beat the All Blacks at their own expansive and fast-paced game, and so it proved when Foster’s mob rolled to a 96-17 romp.

Hardly ideal playoff prep for the All Blacks who will not have faced a stern test in more than a month by the time the quarterfinals roll around.

5. ENGLAND (3-0) PREVIOUS RANK: 4

Secured top spot in pool D without even playing the past weekend, meaning Sunday’s match against Samoa is nothing more than a tune-up ahead of the sudden-death stage of the tournament.

To be blunt, with an eye on a likely England-Fiji quarterfinal, their underwhelming attack could certainly do with it.

Argentina and Japan will face off for second place in pool D.

6. WALES (3-0) PREVIOUS RANK: 6

Here’s another team sitting pretty after a week off, knowing their final pool match – against Georgia – carries no implications.

Head coach Warren Gatland will have a couple of wishes when he sits down to watch his side on Sunday morning in Nantes, though.

No injuries, and shake off any ‘bye week’ rust before things get serious.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Scotland’s Darcy Graham dives over against Romania in Lille, France.

7. SCOTLAND (2-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 8

You couldn’t blame Scotland if they’re looking at the other, weaker pools and wondering what if.

Pooled with world No 1 Ireland and world No 2 South Africa, it was always going to be this way – not that it makes it any easier to stomach.

Nevertheless, the Scots have done what they had to do since losing 18-3 to South Africa in their opener, hammering Tonga and Romania to at least give themselves a sniff going into Sunday’s match with Ireland.

The closest they’ve got to beating the Irish in recent years was a 27-24 defeat in Edinburgh in 2021.

8. FIJI (2-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 7

Had to dig mighty deep to turn around a nine-point halftime deficit against a rugged Georgian side, but dig they did.

Now, the equation is simple if the Pacific Islanders are to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2007 – nab at least one competition point from Monday’s match against Portugal in Toulouse.

That will also kill off the Wallabies, who have morphed into Portugal fans for what is likely their final week in France.