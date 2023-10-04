Rugby World Cup: Sam Cane back to lead All Blacks, Ian Foster rings changes for Uruguay

As much as the All Blacks are averting their gaze from the looming World Cup quarterfinals, this team Ian Foster has picked to close out pool play against Uruguay on Friday (NZT), which features the return to captaincy duties of Sam Cane, very much has one eye on that prospect.

It is, as coach Ian Foster was happy to confirm, a little bit of a bob-each-way lineup. Those that needed a game off have got it. Those that required another run have also got it. Plenty of backup types, pushing for bench roles at best, have been given one more chance to shine before knockout footy rolls around. And there are a couple of Barrett-sized insurance policies on the bench just in case something untoward happens.

There are nine changes all told to the starting XV from the 96-17 romp over Italy, and seven more on the bench, for the New Zealanders’ last Pool A match at Lyon’s OL Stadium on Friday (kickoff 8am NZT).

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Cane came through his first World Cup hitout off the bench against Italy, and will start this week.

It’s unlikely the All Blacks will be tested by a committed but limited bunch from South America, who lost 38-17 to an Italian side the New Zealanders put 96 on, and spinoffs for the group are limited by the disparate nature of the selection given there are just six or seven first-choice types running out.

But it’s a game the All Blacks must tuck away to clinch what will likely be second spot in the pool, with France the warmest of favourites to wrap up pool play unbeaten a night later against the shellshocked Italians. They would also dearly like to sashay into the quarterfinals in the scorching form that has seen then run in 25 tries in their last 160 minutes of rugby.

The six starting survivors from the Italy romp are right wing Will Jordan, midfielder Jordie Barrett, first five Richie Mo’unga, flanker Shannon Frizell and front-rowers Codie Taylor and Ofa Tuungafasi.

Damian McKenzie gets a crack at fullback, Leicester Fainga’anuku on the left wing, while the impressive Cam Roigard earns his second start of the tournament at halfback. Anton Lienert-Brown partners Barrett in midfield.

Up front Luke Jacobson joins Cane and Frizell in a rejigged loose trio, Sam Whitelock starts his 150th test alongside Tupou Vaa’i in the second row and tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax makes his first run-on appearance of the Cup after coming off the bench against Italy.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Tyrel Lomax slots in or his first start of the World Cup after coming back from a deep cut to his leg.

The bench should have plenty of energy, courtesy of Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Ethan Blackadder and Caleb Clarke, with Scott and Beauden Barrett there to provide the experience and edge if required.

Midfielder David Havili was the only player not considered because of injury (a minor hamstring strain not considered serious), while prop Ethan de Groot is serving the last week of his suspension.

“It’s a must-win for us and that’s our No 1 focus,” said Foster in Lyon. “Then where we’ve made a couple of tweaks, it’s with some guys we felt maybe didn’t need a hit out. But there’s a lot of continuity in many aspects, and we’ve been able to bring the likes of Sam [Cane] and Tyrel in, and Jordie, and kept their progress coming back.[from injury[]. Those changes put us into a really strong position for this game.”

Frontline players sitting this one out are No 8 Ardie Savea, wing Mark Telea, centre Rieko Ioane, halfback Aaron Smith, loosie Dalton Papalii, lock Brodie Retallick and front-rowers Nepo Laulala and Dane Coles.

Asked if his top 23 for the quarterfinal was still contestable, Foster replied: “We’re pretty clear about what we’re doing. There are always a couple of spots that people can put their hand up in, and there are guys returning from injury that we just need to make sure they get out of the game what they need to.

“We’re pretty clear with the strategy ... last week’s group were really disciplined about how they finished that game and stayed true to the things we wanted to achieve, so we are looking with interest at how that bench comes off and how they play.”

Foster said the decision to rest the group he had come down to several key factors.

”A lot of history, and looking at how we think guys perform in consecutive tests, the load they’ve been carrying, and the slightly shorter turnaround for this. We had a two-week break and delivered a performance against Italy. We believe there are some players that respond to that, and clearly you’re making decisions now to build continuity and not take a step back in areas we feel we need to grow.

“We’ve also got to make smart decisions because, let's face it, we want to do well on Thursday, and then we want three more games. We want energy in the tank to do that. So it’s a balancing act.”

Savea, Papalii, Laulala and Beauden Barrett were the only All Blacks to have started all three matches hitherto and Foster confirmed it was an easy decision to allow Savea to refill his considerable tank.

“He was huge at the weekend. He’s been big fr us all year. I think he’s had one quiet game, but apart from that he’s played at a really high level. Our experience with Ardie shows me he often comes back really well when he’s charged up, so here’s hoping.”

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Cam Roigard; Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Ethan Blackadder, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke.