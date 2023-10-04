Rugby World Cup: All Blacks hand Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie another chance to impress

The Cam Roigard show is ready to roll on at this World Cup, and his All Blacks team-mate Damian McKenzie, for one, is very excited about that prospect as the New Zealanders wrap up pool play with what should be another high-octane romp.

Having blasted out 25 tries, and 166 points, in their last two matches, All Blacks coach Ian Foster has decided to send out an intriguing lineup charged with sealing a quarterfinal spot against Uruguay in Lyon on Friday (NZT).

The New Zealanders, coming off a 96-17 dismantling of Italy, look primed to deliver, with Foster making nine changes to his starting XV, and more or less refreshing his bench en masse, as he mixes strategic rest with opportunity for others ahead of quarterfinal time in Paris next weekend.

Among those changes are a couple that will tickle the fancy of All Blacks fans, with dynamic halfback Roigard handed his third appearance, and second start, of the Cup, after a player-of-the-match effort against Namibia (won 71-3) and a surging turn off the bench against Italy, and McKenzie given the chance to shine at fullback where his jinking feet and daring approach should relish the extra space.

McKenzie played outside Roigard in the Namibia game, and they both entered the fray around the same time at OL Stadium last Saturday against Italy where the bench put the exclamation point on a comprehensive effort. It’s no stretch to say their styles are somewhat complementary.

“We’re starting to grow as a pretty decent combination,” said McKenzie who will play his 45th test in the pool finale in Lyon. “Coming off the bench last weekend, the great thing is we both love playing at a high tempo, and it’s been great playing outside Cam. I sort of let him do his thing, and run off him when I need to. He knows what I want, and I know what he wants.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks halfback Cam Roigard made a big impression off the bench against Italy in Lyon.

“It’s a different role this weekend with me at 15, but with the way we play you always find yourself in at first receiver, so I’m sure that combination is going to be used again.”

It’s looking more and more like McKenzie and Roigard will be part of Foster’s bench unit for the knockout games, and he’ll want to see them continue to advance their games against a Uruguay outfit who won’t mind the muscle, but could struggle with the All Blacks’ hustle.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Damian McKenzie kept things rolling off the bench against Italy as the All Blacks amassed 96 points.

“We were really pleased with Damian last week and we want to grow his influence in our team,” noted Foster. “It’s a good opportunity for him to do that and Beaudy (Barrett) can be that calming head coming off the bench. If we end up moving Damian into 10 later on, it’s about keeping growing the combinations that are working well for us.”

Foster also charged Roigard with one clear work-on after his two eye-catching efforts in France as the coach continues to groom the Hurricanes standout as the impact man behind Aaron Smith.

“I want to see him do what he’s good at,” said the coach. “He brings an edge to the running game. He’s a threat, and I want him to stick with that. His left-foot kick is also a real asset. That’s a couple of strong positives I want him to carry on.

“One thing I want him to improve is the accuracy of his pass. He’s probably been rushing that aspect of his game a bit, and this is a chance for him to settle into this game, get that right and show that can be a massive strength for him as well.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Cam Roigard has heard Ian Foster’s feedback on his passing and vowed to address it this week.

Both players are excited about another opportunity to impress, with knockout rugby just around the corner. A strong showing in another standout display should seal them bench spots for the Paris blockbuster to follow.

McKenzie is just rapt to get another crack after his starting effort at 10 against the Wallabies in Dunedin did not unfold as he would have liked.

“After a game like that you want to get straight back out there and, not so much prove a point because I know I’m capable at this level, but just trusting what I can do and playing my game.

“I was lucky to get the opportunity against Namibia, playing outside Cam, and I think we did a pretty good job there. The first time I’d come off the bench this year was last weekend, and it was a bit of a different role. But once we got out there, we were able to play a bit of up-tempo rugby. It’s just trusting my ability to play, not changing my game and being able to play instinctively and go out there and have some fun.”

Roigard appears to have a near identical mindset.

“I’m grateful to have another opportunity to start. I loved it against Namibia, and to get another crack is awesome. I’m just trying to keep developing, and it’s another chance to get some valuable minutes which will be huge rolling into the back end of the tournament.”

Christophe Ena/AP Damian McKenzie has made the most of his opportunities at this World Cup since being brought in to face Namibia.

Roigard has noted Foster’s observations on his pass, and vowed to improve it this week. He also agreed he had no finer inspiration in that regard than veteran team-mate Aaron Smith who is sitting this one out.

“He’s got so much experience at this level, and he’s almost been like another coach for me in this environment,” said Roigard. “We’ve talked about passing and he’s good to do drills with – he’s the passing guru. That’s his strength and why he’s been at this level for so long.”

In many ways McKenzie and Roigard are the future of All Blacks rugby, and look frontrunners to step into the starting halves roles when Scott Robertson takes over next year. But they’re also a big part of the present, and that continues on Friday in Lyon.