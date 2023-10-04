Rugby World Cup: All Blacks take the long-term approach with Uruguay pool finale

Even Ian Foster seemed a little at odds over the importance, or indeed relevance, of the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup pool finale against Uruguay in Lyon on Friday (NZT). The usual platitudes were unfurled, but when push came to shove the coach had to concede the long-term view guided the short-term decisions.

Thus he has eight previous frontliners sitting this one out as they cool their heels ahead of a likely quarterfinal against the No 1 side in the world which hasn’t lost in its last 16 internationals. That would be Ireland whom the All Blacks are on course to meet in Paris on October 15 (NZT) providing both sides win their final-round matches. It will be the second straight global tournament they have faced off at the last-eight stage.

To that eight you can probably add two more, with Beauden and Scott Barrett – cast-iron starters in Foster’s top lineup – lurking on the bench to face Uruguay as extravagant insurance policies just in case the unthinkable plays out. It won’t, surely.

Even with a lineup featuring nine starting changes, and an almost totally refreshed bench, from that which embarrassed Italy 96-17 last time out, the All Blacks will still have too much class and firepower for a gritty Uruguay outfit. Yes, they rattled the mighty French for a while en route to a 27-12 defeat, but a better guide is probably their 38-17 loss to the Azzurri who were manhandled by the New Zealanders.

“That’s the challenge of the World Cup,” said Foster when asked about the positives he could glean from a contest of this nature. “You’ve got to make sure you prepare for the here and now, I guess, with an eye to the future. You’ve got to get that balance right. But there are enough challenges in the here and now.

“Uruguay represent significant challenges in many areas that perhaps we have to get better in for the future anyway. They’re an ambitious team, we know we’re going to have to be alive defensively because they want to take opportunities and we also know they’re highly combative at the breakdown – they’ve got the World Cup’s leading jackler (in Manuel Ardao).

“The key is to keep growing your game. Rugby in many ways is still pretty simple: you’ve just got to get two or three of your big rocks right every week, and the other stuff adds on top of that.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett gets the message at trainign in Lyon ahead of the Uruguay pool game.

Foster was well aware complacency could be his biggest enemy this week after the 14 tries and 96 points against Italy. There could be an expectation it just plays out that way again.

“You need two things,” he explained. “You can’t motivate a team falsely, so you’ve got to get real about it. What are the facts? We’ve got so much to achieve ourselves as we’re not in the quarterfinals yet. We’re playing a team who basically had the same scoreline against France as we did. That deserves a lot of respect. I love their attitude, they’re a really passionate rugby team and if we’re not in the house, we’re going to struggle.”

And then there was one other primary motivator for an All Blacks lineup featuring a lot of people playing for just a few opportunities down the line.

“We’ve got to meet our standards,” added Foster. “Our internal driver and internal goals are what comes out of this game. It’s about us living up to the things we say we want to do. We’re at our best when we’re on edge. Sometimes our opponent puts us on edge, sometimes the situation, but at all times your internal standards have to be the edge that matters the most.”

There are still some heavy-hitters in this team. Will Jordan, Jordie Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax and Ofa Tuungafasi (making a fine fist in the absence of the suspended Ethan de Groot) are all probable quarterfinal starters.

But others should be imbued with hope.Damian McKenzie, at fullback, midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown, power wing and midfield cover Leicester Fainga’anuku, the fast-rising Cam Roigard, veteran Sam Whitelock (in his 150th test outing) and maybe even Ethan Blackadder on the bench could advance their causes.

Skipper Cane (off those back spasms) makes his first start of the tournament, and he admitted he was like a kid in a candy store. “I’m very ready, very excited” he said. “I’m looking forward to training this arvo to piece things out under a bit of heat and pressure, then I’ll feel a lot more confident.”

Cane likes how the All Blacks are tracking in the wake of that first-up misfire.

“I feel like we’ve made good progress in key areas of our game following the Bordeaux week where we put in a lot of work. It was pleasing to see those shine through against Italy. The challenge is to back that up and keep strengthening those key areas and put out another good performance which will put us in a good spot going forward.”

It really is all about that quarterfinal. Ticking boxes. Continuing momentum. Staying hot.

Cane was asked about the job Ardie Savea had done as captain in his absence, and how he interacted with the team’s most inspirational player.

“We’ve got a good relationship,” said Cane. “We’ve played a lot of footy together and there’s a huge amount of trust between us. We’ve got slightly different leadership styles, but getting us back in the team together, we’ll complement each other well. He’s a lot more comfortable in the role now, and he showed that by how he led, and also how he played last weekend. We’re always learning off each other.”

The All Blacks will need all the leadership they can get with what lies ahead.

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Cam Roigard; Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Ethan Blackadder, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke.