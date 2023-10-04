Rugby World Cup: How to watch All Blacks v Uruguay

The All Blacks team to play Uruguay at OL Stadium, Lyon on Friday (NZT).

Now is about time a stern test wouldn’t go astray ahead of the looming Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

Forget it. The All Blacks will complete the pool stage against Uruguay, a side they should comfortably dispatch in Lyon on Friday morning (8am kickoff NZT). You can also watch delayed on Stuff at 9.30.

Stuff will cover the match as normal, with a live blog from 7am and a match report on our site soon after fulltime from Marc Hinton our reporter on tour with the All Blacks.

But out of respect for our readers who want to watch the delayed broadcast without knowing the score, we will keep details to a minimum in our headlines and push alerts during the match to reduce the chances of accidentally stumbling on the result and score.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images All Blacks captain Sam Cane is back and will start against Uruguay in Lyon on Friday morning.

All Blacks v Uruguay (pool A)

When: Friday, 8am; Where: OL Stadium, Lyon; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 7am, delayed stream on Stuff starts at 9.30am.

TEAMS

All Blacks: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Cam Roigard; Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Ethan Blackadder, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke.

Uruguay: Rodrigo Silva, Gaston Mieres, Tomas Inciarte, Andres Vilaseca (capt), Nicolas Freitas, Felipe Etcheverry, Santiago Arata, Manuel Diana, Lucas Bianchi, Manuel Ardao, Manuel Leindekar, Ignacio Dotti, Diego Arbelo, German Kessler, Mateo Sanguinetti. Reserves: Guillermo Pujadas, Matias Benitez, Ignacio Peculo, Juan Manuel Rodtiguez, Santiago Civetta, Agustin Ormaechea, Felipe Berchesi, Juan Manuel Alonso.

You can see the squads in full here. You can read more about pool A here.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant referees: Matthew Carley (England), Jordan Way (Australia)

Television match official: Marius Jonker (South Africa)

TAB odds

All Blacks $1.01 Italy $41