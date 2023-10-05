Rugby World Cup: All Blacks aim for more of the same in historic match against Uruguay

Codie Taylor and the All Blacks forwards dominated Italy, and will want more of the same against Uruguay.

Rugby World Cup, pool A: All Blacks v Uruguay. Where: OL Stadium, Lyon. When: 8am Friday kickoff (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff, delayed stream on Stuff at 9.30am.

Same, same and same again. That’s the mantra for the All Blacks this week as they look to sign off Rugby World Cup pool play with another soaring performance ahead of the real stuff that is just around the corner.

Since their historic 27-13 defeat to France to open pool play in Paris, the New Zealanders have run in 11 tries in a 71-3 defeat of Namibia and 14 in a 96-17 humbling of Italy to establish a promising rhythm and flow that they will need if they are any hope of progressing through a brutal quarterfinal pathway.

They wrap up pool play on Friday morning (NZT) at the Olympique Lyonnais Stadium with their first ever test against a Uruguay team that has proven competitive at this World Cup, but will not be able to live with the set-piece squeeze, breakdown physicality or the pace and precision of the New Zealand attack.

The message at the game-eve press conference from front-rowers Codie Taylor and Ofa Tuungafasi was very much about the need for more of what was produced against Italy to keep the ball rolling into quarterfinal week back in Paris.

It’s almost certain the All Blacks will finish second in pool A, with France just needing to defeat the Italians a night later in Lyon to seal No 1 spot. That would likely secure a last-eight matchup against their kryptonite side, Ireland who just need two points from their final pool game against Scotland to secure top of pool B.

Given the Irish are running a 16-test win streak, are the hands-down No 1 side in the world and look to have few weaknesses in an impressive all-round game, no one is expecting anything other than a fourth win from as many matches for Andy Farrell’s side.

The All Blacks were mightily impressive last Friday night in Lyon against Italy, monstering the Azzurri at the set piece (winning six scrums and five lineouts off opposition feed), bossing them at the breakdown and running through and around them with ridiculous ease. It was not a game, but a shame.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi: ‘In this environment it’s about our standards. That’s what’s important to us.’

The challenge for a group featuring nine changes to the starting XV, and giving a number of fringe types the chance to stake claims, as well as the returning previously injured quartet more valuable playing time, will be to do something similar against a Uruguay side who hung tough for long periods against France in a 27-12 defeat. It’s far from mandatory, but the All Blacks would love to ride this wave of momentum right into knockout week.

“A lot of the language we’ve used this week is around individual preparation and mindset, and getting yourself right,” said Taylor when asked where their “edge” came from. “When you’re playing those big games there’s an edge straight away … Uruguay are a confident team, they have a lot of belief and they back themselves.

“There’s been an awesome edge at training this week to make sure we perform. On the back of last week we want to front up and get the little things right again.”

The 31-year-old, 56-test Tuungafasi went a stage further on the motivation front for a side they had never faced before.

“For as long I’ve been playing, one of the toughest challenges is preparing for a team you know will be easy to overcome,” he said. “When that happens you tend to leave stones unturned, and you might take it easy in some areas.

“In this environment it’s about our standards. That’s what’s important to us. No matter who we play, our focus is to play to our standard and have a performance we can be proud of. This week is no different to last week, or previous weeks. We raise our standards and try to be better.

”We’ve got to use this week wisely to prepare for whatever is happening in the future. We’ve had a good week training, and we have good people in our circle who are willing to help.”

Taylor feels like, after “letting ourselves down” against France, the team has gone up to the levels required since.

“In bye week we looked at ourselves and the little things within our game where we could be better, and that’s helped. We’re not going to get another game like [Italy] in terms of the score. Into playoff footy it’s not going to be like that. But I’m confident we’re trending in the right direction.”

Uruguay’s response will be interesting. They look like there’s a bit of starch about them, but they did lose 38-17 to Italy. Coach Esteban Meneses said preparing to face the All Blacks was “a dream” and described them as a team that “do the simple perfectly”.

Skipper and centre Andrés Vilaseca added: “This team is prepared to fight the All Blacks. When we can, where we can. It is our last bullet, before our World Cup is over. It is the match that everyone wants to play.”

For Uruguay it’s an end point. For the All Blacks just the beginning.

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Cam Roigard; Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barretti, Ethan Blackadder, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke.

Uruguay: Rodrigo Silva; Gastón Mieres, Tomas Inciarte, Andrés Vilaseca (capt), Nicolas Freitas; Felipe Etcheverry, Santiago Arata; Manuel Diana, Lucas Bianchi, Manuel Ardao, Manuel Leindekar, Ignacio Dotti, Diego Arbelo, German Kessler, Mateo Sanguinetti. Reserves: Guillermo Pujadas, Matias Benitez, Ignacio Peculo, Juan Manuel Rodríguez, Santiago Civetta, Agustin Ormaechea, Felipe Berchesi, Juan Manuel Alonso.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).