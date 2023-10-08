All Blacks to receive same bonus as past two tournaments if they win Rugby World Cup

All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick is picking his old team to make the final but he has one massive concern about their game.

Rampant inflation hasn’t resulted in the All Blacks’ potential World Cup bonus receiving a boost.

Not that the coin each player in the 33-man squad will receive if they go on to win the World Cup in France is anything to be sneezed at.

Under the current players’ collective agreement with New Zealand Rugby (NZR), and confirmed by a NZR spokesperson, each player is entitled to $35,000 if the All Blacks reach the final. That figure skyrockets to $150,000 if the men in black send off departing head coach Ian Foster with a gold medal.

The bonus structure remains the same as the past two tournaments. The Steve Hansen-coached All Blacks received the maximum bonus in 2015, before they failed to make the final in Japan four years ago.

Payments to the All Blacks have historically been linked to key sponsors Adidas, and do not come out of NZR coffers.

In 2011, the All Blacks each received $100,000 for beating France 8-7 in the final in Auckland.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images All Blacks wing Will Jordan celebrates scoring a try against Italy last weekend.

The All Blacks’ maximum bonus is less than what the Wallabies, who are likely to be eliminated from playoff contention on Monday, would pocket if they bagged the Webb Ellis Cup.

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald last month, Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players’ Association reached an agreement that would see each player take home AU$175,000 (NZ$187,000).

It’s a 40% increase on the $125,000 that was offered in 2019 if the Wallabies won the tournament. They were knocked out by England in the quarterfinals.

In 2015, when the All Blacks beat the Wallabies in the final at London’s Twickenham arena, the Aussies were facing an all-or-nothing AU$100,000 reward.

According to French outlet Midi Olympique, hosts France will receive a considerably higher sum than both the Wallabies and All Blacks if they claim their first World Cup title.

Under terms reached between the French Rugby Federation and the players’ representatives, each member of the 33-man squad would receive almost €200,000 (NZ$354,000) if they’re holding aloft the Webb Ellis Cup in Paris on October 29.

World Cup bonuses were a hot topic in New Zealand last year, after the Black Ferns defended their crown on home soil but weren’t initially slated to receive a cash reward.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images The All Blacks each pocketed a $150,000 bonus for winning the World Cup in England in 2015.

NZR cited bonuses not being built into their contracts, but worked closely with key partners Sky, Adidas and ASB to create a pool of almost $1 million.

About a week after the Black Ferns pipped England in an enthralling final at Eden Park, each player in the 32-strong squad received a $25,000 bonus payment.

“Accordingly, as we have done previously in respect of All Blacks’ RWC bonus payments, we have worked with commercial partners to create a pool that rewards the players for their historic and special performance,” NZR boss Mark Robinson said in a statement at the time.