Rugby World Cup: All Blacks run in 11 tries in 73-0 win over Uruguay in final pool match

At OL Stadium Lyon: New Zealand 73 (Damian McKenzie 20min, 53min, Richie Mo’nga 25min, Will Jordan 33min, 65min, Cam Roigard 38min, Fletcher Newell 45min, Leicester Fainga’anuku 49min, 68min, 77min, Tamaiti Williams 73min tries; Mo’unga 5 con, McKenzie 2 con, Beauden Barrett 2 con) Uruguay 0. HT: 26-0.

So, that's the loosey-goosey stuff out of the way. Now Ian Foster’s All Blacks, who have a knee injury to starting tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax to sweat over, can set about the serious business of winning a World Cup which, frankly, can’t come soon enough.

Still, you gotta do what you gotta do at these global tournaments, and in the New Zealanders’ case that’s meant following up their historic first-up defeat to France, with ridiculously easy romps over Namibia (71-3), Italy (96-17) and now this pool finale over a gritty but outmatched Uruguay outfit to clinch progress to the knockout round.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Damian McKenzie goes across for the try in the All Blacks big Pool A World Cup victory over Uruguay in Lyon.

The All Blacks, predictably, did it all too easily in their first ever clash against the South Americans, running in 11 tries without reply, and eventually establishing the gulf in rugby class between the two nations after a shaky opening quarter. It was a result that, like the previous two, meant little in the greater scheme of things, yet ticked off the small matter of a guaranteed quarterfinal spot for Foster’s men.

They now await confirmation that it’s in the runnerup spot for the pool, with a France victory over Italy back at this stadium in 24 hours’ time confirming that. And then the final finishing order of Pool B, which is likely to see world No 1 Ireland confirmed as quarterfinal opponent, providing they deal with Scotland’s challenge in their final group match on Sunday (8am kickoff NZT).

This final appearance at the Olympique Lyonnais Stadium, featuring some key frontliners in starting spots (previously injured quartet Sam Cane, Lomax, Jordie Barrett and Shannon Frizell the most important) and some fringe types potentially contending for bench spots next week (Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard, Leicester Fainga’anuku a trio who spring to mind) was also notable for greybeard lock Sam Whitelock ticking off yet another series of milestones.

The 34-year-old lock ran out, alongside Tupou Vaa’i in the second row, for his 150th cap, his record 23rd World Cup appearance and the victory took him to a RWC-best 21 all time, passing Richie McCaw’s 20. As his coach noted, the two-time world champion is racking up the feats on a weekly basis, but they’re no less notable as a testament to his quality, endurance and unerring competitiveness.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The sight of prop Tyrel Lomax limping off with a knee injury was a worrying one for the All Blacks in Lyon.

This wasn't quite as polished as the Italy explosion but in the end it was a tidy enough effort by the All Blacks. McKenzie was superb, crossing for two tries, running for 105 metres, breaking four tackles and almost certainly confirming his spot on the bench for the quarterfinal. He was deservedly named player of the match.

Fainga’anuku, who crossed for a hat-trick of second-half tries, also did his quarterfinal chances no harm with an outstanding power display (a game-high 183 busy metres on the carry, three clean breaks, nine defenders beaten), and it was notable that he finished the night at No 12. Will Jordan (116m, 4 breaks, 3 defenders beaten) once again demonstrated his class when the tempo goes up and Roigard shook off a couple of early errors to make the most of his second starting opportunity of this competition. Anton Lienert-Brown’s quality as a link man again shone brightly.

Up front Cane came through his first start of the Cup well enough as he led a solid pack effort that did well to absorb the South Americans’ physicality, and lay on enough possession for the backs to have some fun with.

A messy opening quarter would not have pleased Foster as his lineup, featuring nine starting changes from Italy, took a while to settle. Sloppy errors, poor discipline (two penalties for needless neck rolls) and some committed play from the Uruguayans kept the contest scoreless, with Roigard bombing one score with a knock-on and McKenzie denied another by a Richie Mo’unga offence at the ruck.

Then things settled, with three of the All Blacks’ four first-half tries, for a 26-0 lead, coming via scrums near the line (McKenzie, Mo’unga and Roigard all crossing to punish the South Americans). Will Jordan scored the other courtesy of an outrageous piece of chip-and-chase skill by McKenzie who tip-toed down the touchline to flick ball inside for his wing.

The overwhelming negative of the first 40 from an All Blacks’ perspective came with the sight of Lomax limping off in the ninth minute with a right knee injury. He has only just recovered from a bad cut to his leg in the pre-RWC hitout against the Boks at Twickenham.

The scores, and the quality play, came a bit more frequently in the second stanza, with replacement prop Fletcher Newell (who also went off late int he piece), Fainga’anuku and McKenzie (for his brace) crossing in the third quarter to extend the lead to 45-0. Jordan, Fainga’anuku (with two more) and Tamaiti Williams completed the rout. Next stop Paris.