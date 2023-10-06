Rugby World Cup: All Blacks player ratings from their win over Uruguay

Another day, another emphatic win for the All Blacks.

But just how beneficial their 73-0 win over Uruguay, their third consecutive blowout after losing their opener to France, is ahead of the playoffs is debatable.

With Ireland likely looming in the quarterfinals, time will tell.

In the meantime, here are Stuff’s All Blacks player ratings from their final pool match.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks utility Damian McKenzie scores against Uruguay in Lyon on Friday morning (NZT).

15. Damian McKenzie: More than put his hand up to at least earn a spot on the bench next week, producing an excellent performance in the No 15 jersey. Scored two tries, landed two late conversions, was safe under the high ball, and his decision-making was on point. His kick and chase, before flinging the ball inside to Will Jordan in one smooth motion before he went into touch, was class. 9

14. Will Jordan: Ran away from his support after gobbling up a Mo’unga kick early, but went on to score two tries and rack up 116 metres. He also made a game-high four clean breaks, and threw the pass of the game – a long ball to put Fainga’anuku over. 8

13. Anton Lienert-Brown: Notched 78 tough metres on eight carries. But his highlight play was a superb try-saving tackle on Uruguay flanker Manuel Leindekar. 7

12. Jordie Barrett: Lost the ball twice in contact in the opening minutes of the second half, and was well looked after by the Uruguay defence. Never disappoints defensively. Replaced by Caleb Clarke in the 53rd minute. 6

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku: Nobody racked up more metres (184) than the power wing, who used a combination of open-field running and power around the fringes to bag a hat-trick. Played centre the final 27 minutes on what wasn’t a perfect night – he was stood up by his opposite, threw a bad pass, and banged a kick through the in-goal. 8

10. Richie Mo’unga: Lovely chip kick for Jordan to run away with, glided over untouched for a try, and kicked five of seven conversion attempts. His notable blemish was a neck-roll, which rubbed out a McKenzie try. Replaced by Beauden Barrett with 18 minutes to play. 7

Pavel Golovkin/AP All Blacks halfback Cam Roigard dives over against Uruguay in Lyon on Friday.

9. Cam Roigard: Having lost the ball over the try line early doors, and uncorked a couple of dud kicks, the elusive and powerful halfback put a couple of defenders on skates to bag the All Blacks’ bonus point on the brink of halftime. A solid outing, despite having sloppy and slow ball to work with for much of his 53 minutes on the park. 7

8. Luke Jacobson: Made a good early breakdown steal and carried for more metres (43) than any other forward. A neck-roll penalty denied the All Blacks what would have almost certainly been an early try. 7

7. Sam Cane: Typically grafting performance from the skipper, who will mostly be pleased to have got through 80 minutes in his first start at the Rugby World Cup. Made a team-high nine tackles. 6

6. Shannon Frizell: Lost the ball in a loose carry during the All Blacks’ slow start and, outside of one storming charge, was well contained. Made six tackles before he was replaced by Blackadder in the 53rd minute. 6

5. Tupou Vaa’i: A busy and accurate night securing restarts. Vaa’i also combined well with Whitelock to disrupt Uruguay’s lineout. Carried 13 times for 36 metres. 7

4. Sam Whitelock: A constant pest at lineout time and the ruck in his 150th test for the All Blacks. Made seven tackles before he was replaced in the 62nd minute by Scott Barrett. 6

3. Tyrel Lomax: Played on for a few minutes after having his right knee heavily strapped, only to be replaced by Newell in the 9th minute. Could his tournament be over? N/R

2. Codie Taylor: Connected on all five lineout throws before he was replaced early in the second half. Produced a rattling try-saving tackle early, and added 25 metres with ball in hand against a feisty defence. 7

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi: Threw a couple of poor passes in the opening dozen minutes, but was dominant at scrum time before he was replaced five minutes into the second half. Did come back on for the final six minutes after Newell left the park. 6

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks prop Tyrel Lomax didn’t even last 10 minutes against Uruguay due to a knee injury.

RESERVES

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho: Didn’t hurt his chances of nabbing a place in the 23 next week. Carried with venom and led a strong counter-ruck in his 35 minutes on the park. 6

17. Tamaiti WIlliams: With Fainga’anuku powering him on, he smashed over for his first try in the black jersey. Made mincemeat of his opposite at scrum time. 7

18. Fletcher Newell: On in the 9th minute to replace Lomax, Newell himself was forced off with a leg injury late in the match. Had put in a strong showing, too, scrummaging and carrying strongly to score his first All Blacks try. Was even credited with a lineout steal. 7

19. Scott Barrett: On for Whitelock for the final 18 minutes. N/R

20. Ethan Blackadder: Failed to hold on to a short ball not long after coming on for his World Cup debut in the 53rd minute. Might not get another chance in France unless there are injuries. 5

21. Finlay Christie: On for Roigard in the 53rd minute, and provided slick service as the All Blacks finished over the top of the fading minnows. 6

22. Beauden Barrett: Banged over a couple of conversion attempts, and made a series of nice passes, after replacing Mo’unga for the final 17 minutes. Poor option to kick (it went dead) after finding himself in acres of space. 6

23. Caleb Clarke: On in the 53rd minute. Straightened the attack and drew in his defender to help put Fainga’anuku over for a try. But Clarke is on the outside looking in when it comes to the battle of the power wings. 6