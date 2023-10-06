Jeff Wilson: The All Blacks have what it takes to win in the knockout stage

The All Blacks have found the right player combinations and have the experience to get the job done in the quarterfinals, no matter who they play.

That’s the word from All Blacks legend, Jeff Wilson after their 73-0 win against Uruguay, which sees them progress past the Rugby World Cup group stage.

That means a quarterfinal showdown against Ireland, South Africa or Scotland is on the cards.

Wilson spoke to Newsable about the All Blacks’ clinical win, potential injury worries they may have, and why he feels they have what it takes to win.

”I think they’re prepared now for what the next week is going to bring. But what they have to wait on is who they’re going to play.

”The thing that the All Blacks have in their favour is they’ve been to a lot of quarterfinals. A lot of these guys have been there and done that before, and they’ve tasted success against Ireland, (and) they’ve tasted success against South Africa in knockout games”.

Listen to the full interview here.

SKY SPORT Leicester Fainga'anuku bags a hat-trick in All Blacks' tryfest in Lyon.

