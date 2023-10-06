Take Five: All Blacks coach Ian Foster's selection headaches ahead of quarterfinal

An image of a grinning Beauden Barrett curling his left arm around the shoulders of All Blacks coach Ian Foster in Lyon could harvest gold in a photo-caption competition.

Notwithstanding the injuries to tighthead props Tyrel Lomax and Fletcher Newell, the All Blacks had multiple reasons to be in high spirits following the 73-0 victory over Uruguay in their final World Cup pool match at OL Stadium on Friday morning (NZT).

The All Blacks' ticket for the quarterfinal berth against Ireland next weekend was booked following the 11-try rout, the only reason for cancellation being a colossal upset in the fixture between France and Italy in Lyon on Saturday morning.

A look at the elated expression on Barrett's face as he greeted Foster after the final whistle was like peering deep into the soul of the All Blacks' operation. It might have been an easy win, but it was a significant achievement.

Since late 2019, when Foster was appointed coach, he and senior players such as Barrett had been meticulously planning to make the sudden-death phase of the tournament in France.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images A delighted Beauden Barrett speaks with Ian Foster after the All Blacks’ 73-0 win over Uruguay in Lyon.

They've done that. Now, in coming days, Foster and his fellow selectors Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan must settle on the 23 players they believe can win the quarterfinal in Paris, and remain in the race to win the Webb Ellis Cup.

That will require taking into account what unfolded during the rout against Uruguay.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Captain Sam Cane played the full 80 minutes against Uruguay.

Who had the most to prove, and did he do that?

Captain and openside flanker Sam Cane played through to the final whistle and has, in all likelihood, convinced Foster he can be trusted after recovering from a back injury.

A late scratching from the opening game against France on September 9, Cane got his first run in the tournament when used as a replacement for Dalton Papali'i during the second half against Italy last weekend.

The game against Uruguay was Cane's first start in the No 7 jersey since the 35-7 defeat to the Springboks in London on August 26. It wasn't spectacular by any means, but he's likely to have done enough to give Foster the green light to select him to play the quarterfinal.

Foster is likely to want Cane's leadership, knowledge and experience on the park from the opening whistle, and his ability to work with fellow loose forwards Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell to counter the aggressive and technically efficient Irish pack will be taken into consideration.

Another loose forward, Ethan Blackadder, was able to offer glimpses of his raw power and work-rate when he replaced Frizell in the 54th minute; it was Blackadder's first run in the event, and his ability to cover all three back row spots could be a valuable addition off the bench against Ireland.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Damian McKenzie crossed over for two of the All Blacks’ 11 tries.

What was the biggest concern?

To answer this one properly, you need to split it into different sections.

The first issue requiring scrutiny was the poor start. It took 20 minutes for the All Blacks to properly break down their opponents, with fullback Damian McKenzie claiming the first of his two tries.

Halfback Cameron Roigard and McKenzie had tries disallowed, prior to the latter eventually waltzing over for his five-pointer when the All Blacks pounced off an attacking scrum; replays confirmed Roigard had lost the ball over the line when everyone had thought he had opened up his team's account, and McKenzie's first attempt was disallowed because Richie Mo'unga had executed a neck roll in a ruck.

Uruguay also had one scratched when No 6 Manuel Ardao scraped the touchline as he dived to score in the left-hand pocket while being tackled by Will Jordan.

Meanwhile, the leg injuries to tighthead props Lomax and Newell, who left the field before the final whistle, have the potential to force a dramatic reshuffle in the front row for the quarterfinal.

Lomax, who missed the first two games of the tournament after suffering a nasty cut above the knee in the defeat to the Springboks, tweaked his medial ligament, while Newell's issue isn't as serious, according to Foster.

The All Blacks have tighthead cover in Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tu'ungafasi, with the latter capable of playing both sides of the scrum.

He started this match at loosehead, before being replaced. He later returned to the grass when Newell limped off.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku scored three tries for the All Blacks.

What was the most impressive aspect of the All Blacks' performance?

The defence. No points conceded.

No disrespect to Uruguay, but they were a minnow swimming in the pool with one of the whales and, as a result, were always expected to get burned-up by the freewheeling ball runners from the South Pacific.

The All Blacks hate conceding tries to any teams, so it really stings when the wee guys manage to sneak through the perimeter fence. Ardao almost did that.

Then the All Blacks clenched-up and blocked their brave opponents by securing almost 70 percent of possession and forcing them to attempt 237 tackles, of which 191 were successful.

Los Teros were a weary lot as the All Blacks dictated the pace of the game and encouraged aggressive ball carriers such as left wing Leicester Fainga'anuku, who shifted to centre in the second spell and scored three tries, to keep carpet bombing them with his charges.

The All Blacks have scored 169 points in their last two games. Their attack is red-hot. But it's the work on the other side of the pill that really matters when it comes to the big crunch.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks No 8 Luke Jacobson holds off Manuel Ardao of Uruguay in Lyon.

Any major lessons out of this for the All Blacks?

They need to be more careful with their clean-outs at the rucks.

No 8 Luke Jacobson got penalised for a neck roll when he attempted to shift a player in the opening minutes, and later Mo'unga got done for the same thing. It comes down to technique and body position.

Fast ruck ball is like high-octane fuel for a jet when it comes to the All Blacks; to give their backline every chance of blasting down the runway they need to be accurate at the breakdown. But if they're going to throw other humans off the pile-up of bodies, they must do it precisely.

The All Blacks were issued a sharp reminder that the officials will be staring at their monitors every time they try to hook an opponent off their side of the ruck.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Tyrel Lomax was forced to leave the field with a knee injury.

After watching this game what team is Foster likely to start in the quarterfinal?

It's all or nothing.

Foster won't need to be reminded that a defeat would mean his tenure as All Blacks coach has ended prematurely. But unlike Sir Graham Henry, who watched the team bomb out of the quarterfinal following the loss to France in Cardiff in 2007, Foster won't get a chance to reapply for the position because Scott Robertson has already been appointed to take over next year.

Ireland, the world's No 1 team, are waiting. Under the guidance of Foster, the All Blacks have lost three of their four matches to the Irish. It's hard not to be nervous.

The biggest issues for Foster will be to settle on the front row, given the setbacks suffered by Lomax and Newell. Looshead prop Ethan de Groot will also be available for selection, having completed a two-game suspension after he was banned for a high tackle against Namibia.

Possible All Blacks team to play quarterfinal: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax (if fit), Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.