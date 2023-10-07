Rugby World Cup: All you need to know about Sunday morning's matches

Ireland can secure a quarterfinal against the All Blacks by beating Scotland on Sunday morning.

All eyes are on the Ireland-Scotland fixture on Sunday morning, a match which will confirm the All Blacks’ quarterfinal opponent.

Sure, the Wales-Georgia and England-Samoa matches won’t be bad, but it’s all about the last of three matches on the penultimate day featuring pool games.

Here’s everything you need to know about the three matches on Sunday morning (NZT).

Wales v Georgia (pool C)

When: Sunday, 2am; Where: Stade de le Beaujoire, Nantes; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 1.30am.

Idle the past week, Wales go into their final pool match knowing a single bonus point will be enough to stitch up the top spot in pool C.

The Warren Gatland-coached Welsh shouldn’t have too many issues with winless Georgia, either, meaning they are likely to head into the quarterfinals with four wins from as many games.

Fresh from a week off, Gatland will, however, be seeking a crisp performance ahead of the sudden-death stage of the tournament.

Laurent Cipriani/AP Wales have had a week off since hammering the Wallabies.

Wales: Liam Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams, Taulepe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright, Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, Tomas Francis, Dewi Lake (capt), Gareth Thomas. Reserves: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham, Gareth Davies, Sam Costelow, Mason Grady.

Georgia: Lasha Khmaldaze, Akaki Tabutsadze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Merab Sharikadze (capt), Davit Niniashvili, Luka Matkava, Vasil Lobshanidze, Tornike Jalagonia, Beka Saginadze, Mikheil Gachechiladze, Konstantine Mikautadze, Nodar Cheishvili, Beka Gigashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Guram Gogichashvili. Reserves: Vano Karkadze, Nika Abuladze, Irakli Aptsiauri, Vladimer Chachanidze, Giorgi Tsutskiridze, Gela Aprasidze, Tedo Abzhandadze, Demur Tapladze.

You can see the squads in full here. You can read more about pool c here.

England v Samoa (pool D)

When: Sunday, 4.45am; Where: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille; Coverage: Live updates on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 4.15am.

England have the top spot in pool D stitched up ahead of their final match, but this shapes as an important hit-out nonetheless.

After all, their attack needs to sharpen up ahead of sterner tests, and the match shapes as the first this tournament they’ve been able to run out both George Ford and captain Owen Farrell in the starting side.

No 7 Tom Curry is also back after serving a suspension for a high shot in England’s tournament opener.

David Rogers/Getty Images England’s Tom Curry is back from suspension.

England: Freddie Steward, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May, George Ford, Alex Mitchell, Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Dan Cole, Jamie George, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Theo Dan, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, George Martin, Billy Vunipola, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence.

Samoa: Duncan Paia’aua, Nigel Ah-Wong, Tumua Manu, Danny Toala, Neria Fomai, Lima Sopoaga, Jonathan Taumateine, Steven Luatua, Fritz Lee, Theo McFarland, Brian Alainu’u’ese, Sam Slade, Michael Alaalatoa (capt), Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay. Reserves: Seilala Lam, James Lay, Paul Alo-Emile, Sootala Fa’aso’o, Alamanda Motuga, Melani Matavao, Christian Lealliifano, Miracle Faillagi.

You can see the squads in full here. You can read more about pool D here.

Christophe Ena/AP Ireland's Caelan Doris on the charge against South Africa last month.

Ireland v Scotland (pool B)

When: Sunday, 8am; Where: Stade de France, Paris; Coverage: Live updates on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 7.30am.

Buckle up for this beaut of a clash.

Currently one point behind the Boks, who have completed their pool games, it’s simple for Ireland – a minimum of a bonus point will secure top spot in pool B.

As for Scotland, it’s must-win time, and they’d best do it by more than a few points.

Riding a 16-match winning streak, Ireland have won their last eight tests against Scotland, who last tasted success in the head-to-head stakes in 2017.

Both sides have both poured cold water on the possibility of going into “cahoots” to knock South Africa out of the Rugby World Cup this weekend.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Potter. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Stuart McCloskey.

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price, Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Gagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Luke Crosbie, George Horne, Ollie Smith.

You can see the squads in full here. You can read more about pool B here.