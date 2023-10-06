Rugby World Cup: Leicester Fainga'anuku hat-trick gives All Blacks selectors food for thought

Ian Foster wanted some of his less established All Blacks on show in this pool finale against Uruguay to put their hands up and give him something to ponder ahead of the World Cup quarterfinals.

It is fair to say that powerhouse left wing, and occasional midfielder, Leicester Fainga’anuku did just that as he raised a meaty paw towards the rafters of Olympique Lyonnais Stadium in the 73-0 victory over Uruguay with a performance that should have Foster scratching his melon all the way to team selection next Thursday.

The 23-year-old Tasman and Crusaders star lit up the pool closer that clinched the All Blacks a spot in the quarterfinals with a signature performance in just his sixth test. He ran for a game-high 184 metres, scored a hat-trick of tries (all in the second half), made a trio of clean breaks and left nine defenders in his wake during a dream display that has him knocking on the door of outside backs cover for the last-eight clash in Paris next Sunday (NZT).

It was telling, too, that Fainga’anuku finished the match at second five-eighths, the first time the 109kg bruiser had ever played there in his rugby career, with the coach needing his bench cover to have the ability to slot in both midfield spots or wing.

“He played well and was busy,” said Foster, confirming his big utility back had responded to the challenge set. “I haven’t talked to him about how he enjoyed his time at 12, but I think he went pretty good. In a different sort of game, he did what we asked of him and that’s given us plenty to think about, no doubt about that.”

Pavel Golovkin/AP New Zealand's Leicester Fainga'anuku bound for the tryline in Lyon.

Fainga’anuku – full name Leicester Ofa Ki Wales Twickenham Fainga'anuku – said the second-half positional switch had been a new challenge, but a refreshing one.

“Anywhere I get put out on the field, I enjoy just contributing to the team,” he said after the game. “In the second half I slipped into 12. It was the first time in my career. I’m so used to 13, but I did get the hint a few weeks ago to prepare myself for that and be ready for it.

“I felt comfortable. The midfield is something I enjoy, being involved more and pulling plays out of the pocket. Playing there for the first time at a World Cup was a good challenge and one I've really enjoyed. I’ve got that in the toolbox now.”

Fainga’anuku was too modest to talk up his own prospects for future involvement, but didn’t mind opining that the team is well placed to kick on to something special in France.

“We’ve been put in a few situations and right from the get-go tonight Uruguay really showed with that first 20 they’re such a passionate and proud nation, and their eagerness to put us under the pump. It’s something we don’t mind moving into playoff footy.”

And in terms of his dazzling statistical night, he was asked which digits gave him the most satisfaction?

“I’d just say the end result,” he said with an ear-to-ear grin. "I get mocked every now and then, with people saying there's an extra loose-forward out on the edge. But given the opportunity to represent the boys you play with and the people back home, I don’t take it for granted.

“I just try to insert myself everywhere, to be honest. Wherever there is work needed, I put my hand up to take it."

And that, after all, is exactly what his coach asked for.

Meanwhile skipper Sam Cane, after his first start of the World Cup, pronounced himself ready to kick on in the No 7 role, if required.

“I just loved getting back out there and I even quite enjoyed the first 20 minutes because it was a little bit more combative. As the game wore on it opened up, and was a wee bit stop-start because a few points were being scored. I felt good out there. I felt free. I’m pretty happy.”