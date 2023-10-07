Rugby World Cup: Damian McKenzie lets twinkling boots do the talking for All Blacks

The glint in the eye is back, and so is Damian McKenzie as the mercurial X-factor utility back has played his way to the front of the queue for Ian Foster’s All Blacks bench for next weekend’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

McKenzie lit up Olympique Lyonnais Stadium on Friday (NZT) with a player-of-the-match performance in the All Blacks’ 73-0 dismantling of the game but limited Uruguay outfit that was timely, to say the least. Not only did it help guarantee their quarterfinal spot – never really in doubt, but they kept telling us otherwise all week – but it assuredly put McKenzie front and centre of Foster’s thoughts as he ponders his bench makeup for the likely matchup against world No 1 Ireland.

Foster’s starting lineup looks pretty settled, with prop his only potentially fluid area with the medial ligament injury to tighthead Tyrel Lomax and Ethan de Groot’s return from a two-match suspension.

David Rogers/Getty Images All Blacks fullback Damian McKenzie proved an elusive figure for Uruguay to contain all night in Lyon.

But the bench is another matter. McKenzie, halfback Cam Roigard and Crusaders outside back Leicester Fainga’anuku have been the big movers through pool play and all must be knocking on the door of selection for what looks set to be a Saturday night quarterfinal in Paris (8am Sunday NZT). The cool, calm head of Anton Lienert-Brown looms as the other likely contender for backup backline spots.

McKenzie looks back to his best after a disappointing starting effort at No 10 against the Wallabies in Dunedin that, by his own admission, was well below his standards. He started the Uruguay game at fullback, moved into first five later and was outstanding throughout as he ran for 105 metres, scored two tries, had another rubbed out by the TMO and beat a casual four defenders. He looks for all money a late-game difference-maker heading to a stage where they are going to be worth their weight in gold.

“He’s going pretty good,” noted Foster in his usual dry style. “We were delighted with him last week, and this week he again played well. It was a game of turnover ball and turnover defence and, quite frankly, Damian is pretty good at that sort of stuff. When he went into 10 he continued that. He’s a player who continues to be important to us and he’s really putting his hand up.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Damian McKenzie shares a moment with Chiefs team-mate Samisoni Taukei'aho during the Uruguay game.

McKenzie was upbeat but relaxed about his prospects of featuring in what shapes as a blockbuster quarterfinal.

“Any player who gets an opportunity has to try to make the most of it,” he said. “Hopefully I’ve put my hand up. Whatever role I’m given, whether it’s in the 23 or not, it’s about preparing the team as best as we can. I feel like the last couple of weeks have been good but we’ll see what happens."

McKenzie felt the All Blacks “problem-solved” well after a testing, and scoreless, opening quarter against the Uruguayans but was rapt to sashay into the quarterfinals on the back of three big-time scoring efforts.

“We have talked about week by week, making sure we nail that week and get everything right. I think we have done a good job of that. We know we have things we can work on, but we’re pretty proud of the last three games after that tough first loss to France. We are trending in the right direction.”

And now the stakes elevate markedly, McKenzie says it’s important the All Blacks embrace their privileged position. “It’s knockout rugby – win or go home. I’ve never been involved in a quarterfinal of a World Cup. I’ve never felt that pressure. But there are a lot of boys in the shed who have experienced that from four years ago. We’re excited about the challenge, whoever we play."

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Damian McKenzie goes over for one of two tries he notched against Uruguay in the Lyon pool clash.

It’s likely Ireland, and the history there makes it a delicious matchup. But for now McKenzie is letting that storyline play out before he dives into it.

"We’ll fancy whoever it is,” he said. "The last few games have been pretty open, so it’s finding the balance between the running and kicking game. We know it’s not going to be that open in the quarterfinal, so it’s about getting that balance right.”

The Chiefs playmaker hasn’t been a regular on the All Blacks bench in most of Foster’s era, with the coach content to let Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett cover 10. But the mix of McKenzie’s compelling form in France, the spinoffs of having a third playmaker in your 23 and an attacking mindset since the first-up defeat to France have all played into his favour.

And right now when Foster is nutting out his bench, the man they call D-Mac must be close to one of the first names written down.