Rugby World Cup Diary: Zombies, clean-ups and harnessing the Blackadder energy

All Blacks BFFs Tupou Vaa'i, left, and Leicester Fainga'anuku on their scooters in Lyon during the Rugby World Cup.

There’s killing time, and then there’s killing time. Or for All Blacks besties Tupou Vaa’i and Leicester Fainga’anuku one rather begets the other.

The close friends since their days playing age-group rugby in New Zealand revealed this week how they’re spending some of their downtime at this World Cup in France.

“This guy next to me is definitely annoying,” said Vaa’i of his mate alongside. “He always comes knocking on my door. We’re currently watching The Walking Dead at the moment, and all our talk has been about what weapon would you use if there were zombies and that sort of stuff.”

Asked the obvious question, Vaa’i replied: “Was it a hammer, Leicester?”

Fainga’anuku: “We see eye to eye most of the time. The only time we argue is deciding who’s making the tea and who’s getting the bikkies.”

***

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Richie Mo'unga says their Lyon base has been a home away from home for the All Blcks.

After cleaning up on the field at Lyon’s OL Stadium the night before, the All Blacks took that mode to another level at their pool-stage base at the Ruck Hotel in the city.

Following their 14-try explosion against Italy, first five Richie Mo’unga revealed: “Lyon feels like a home away from home for us. It’s a cool setup. We’ve spiced up our week to keep on top of things, and the boys have a list of things they have to clean around the facility, We’ve got groups cleaning the team room, ice baths, the sauna… it feels like we could be in uni or at a school camp.”

Worst chores?Anton Lienert-Brown: “I was on the coffee machine. It’s a little bit niggly as you;ve got to unscrew everything.” Mo’unga: “Either the ice bath or sauna because you’ve had about 50 people go through and they get pretty dirty.”

***

There’s a fine line between aggressive and annoying in a high performance environment like the All Blacks. Brodie Retallick lives on it. And so too does Ethan Blackadder, it would appear.

Skipper Sam Cane said the injury callup loosie was “a joy” to have on board. “His charisma and personality rubs off … he ripped into training once the trainers let the shackles loose. He’s physical, he rips in and throws his body around and he’s got a big engine.”

Coach Ian Foster: “We just want him do his job for us. i want us to get through today’s training injury-free because he does rip in really hard. He is a guy who goes 100 mph in just about everything he does, and that’s a strength and a weakness. He’s got to be smart about how he uses his energy.”

***

The All Blacks loved the Penrith Panthers’ nailbiting 26-24 NRL Premiership victory over the Brisbane Broncos and watched the final en masse at their facility in Lyon.

But no one got more joy than Lienert-Brown who said he’d been a Panthers fan since “day one”.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images NRL champion and Panthers star Nathan Cleary has plenty of admirers in the All Blacks camp.

“That’s special what they did,” he told media just minutes after the Panthers sealed their title threepeat. “I think Nathan Cleary probably solidifies himself as the Goat. That last 20 minutes was special.”

Added Mo’unga: “I’m in awe of Penrith and their dominance. You don’t get often a father and son dominance like that and Cleary was able to do to lead his team was pretty inspirational.”

***

Turns out Portugal’s rise as a rugby nation is just what the doctors (and vets) ordered.

Current assistant coach, and former 73-cap halfback, Luís Pissarra recalled his country’s first visit to the global stage in 2007.

When we played in ‘07 our team was full of amateur players. I am a vet for instance, we had two in the team, and two doctors. It was really amateur stuff. Now half the team is playing professionally.”

Results reflect this seismic shift. In 2007 they conceded 209 points and scored just 38 in four matches. This time round they restricted the Wallabies to 34-14 and went down just 28-8 to Wales.

They’re so proud back home, too. "You see more kids running round with rugby balls now," adds Pissara.

***

Bigger, better, bolder. That’s this Rugby World Cup for you. Here are some figures released ahead of the final round of pool matches:

The tournament had already reached an audience in France of more than 128 million fans watching through official broadcasters – as much as the entirety of the 2015 event in England.

The highest audience last weekend was the game in Lyon between New Zealand and Italy with 5.3 million viewers. That was 30% more than the Champions League final in 2023 on France’s TF1 and Canal +.

There were 49,332 supporters at the Uruguay-Namibia game in Lyon on a Wednesday – the biggest crowd to watch two emerging nations play at a RWC. That is four times the number who watched Namibia v Georgia at RWC 2015 in England, or the same number who watched a quarterfinal at Japan 2019.

And the 130 million television viewers in total since the start of the tournament is already more than the last World Cup in Japan – just 32 matches in.

France clearly loves its rugby, as well as its national team.