Rugby World Cup glory would surely crown Johnny Sexton Ireland's greatest sportsman

When Andy Farrell casually mentioned earlier this week that Johnny Sexton had “nearly had his head taken off” by James Ryan in a feisty training session, you could almost hear the sharp intake of breath from the assembled press corps.

Ireland may be the No 1 ranked team in the Rugby World Cup. They may be heading into their final pool B clash with Scotland on Sunday (NZ time) off the back of 16 consecutive wins, with more depth and quality in their ranks than ever before. But it is no exaggeration to say that they remain as fearful as ever of something untoward befalling their captain and talisman.

In pretty much every other position in the team, Ireland now have genuine alternatives. Tadhg Furlong would be a big miss at tighthead certainly. But Finlay Bealham deputised brilliantly for the Leinster prop in this year’s Six Nations. Farrell has locks and back rowers coming out of his ears. He has two world-class hookers. Two world-class scrum halves. So many midfield options that hardly anyone has noticed that Robbie Henshaw may be out of the tournament with a hamstring strain.

Aurelien Morissard/AP Johnny Sexton is Ireland’s key man in France.

But if Sexton so much as sneezes, just watch the reaction across the Irish Sea.

That is no slight on Ross Byrne or Jack Crowley, fine players both. But with 21 caps and six caps respectively, they lack Sexton’s experience, his leadership, his ability to drive his team in every department on and off the field.

Indeed, Ireland’s failure to groom a successor to Sexton has been only partly down to ill luck (Joey Carbery’s injuries) or matters beyond their control (Paddy Jackson’s rape trial and acquittal). Mostly it is because Sexton has just been so good, so integral to the way they play, that when he is not there, there is such a clear drop in quality that no one can make the back-up position their own.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Johnny Sexton celebrating Ireland’s epic win over South Africa two weeks ago.

It has got to the stage where Sexton is not simply being spoken of as Ireland’s greatest ever rugby player – his achievements in leading Ireland to multiple grand slams and victories over New Zealand home and away, eclipsing the likes of Brian O’Driscoll, Willie John McBride, Mike Gibson and Jackie Kyle – but Ireland’s sporting GOAT full stop. Who else is in the conversation? Roy Keane? Katie Taylor? Ruby Walsh? Rory McIlroy? AP McCoy?

If Ireland go on and win this World Cup, you can probably stick a fork in that debate.

Farrell is already clear that his captain is Ireland’s greatest ever player. He said so after Ireland secured the grand slam against England on St Patrick’s Day in Sexton’s final Six Nations appearance earlier this year. O’Driscoll said he would not argue with that, certainly not if Ireland go on to win this thing. “It’s none of my business what people think of me or Johnny,” he said in the wake of Farrell’s comments.

“Those conversations will always go on. Some people will say Paul O’Connell, people will say Mike Gibson, some people will say Jackie Kyle. But I suppose, based on what Johnny has achieved so far and if he was to go and win a World Cup, it would be pretty difficult to argue with him.” To do so, one suspects Ireland are going to need Sexton fit and firing for another few weeks.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Andy Farrell is leading the No 1-ranked Irish side in the Rugby World Cup.

As usual, the man himself was playing down his value to the team in his press conference this week. Asked how he was preparing to face his opposite number on Saturday, Scotland’s flyhalf, the equally talismanic (in his own way) Finn Russell, Sexton was almost dismissive.

“Like I say any time I get asked about another out-half, it’s never us against each other,” he replied. “It’s our teams. As an out-half you need to rely on the guys around you and it’s rare we’ll tackle each other or have a head-to-head. But we’re both in charge of the teams that we’re playing for. He’s an outstanding player with a full bag of tricks. We’ve had to prepare fully for him.”

That includes putting his neck on the line in every training session, even if it leaves his head exposed to a fired-up 116kg lock. Farrell just laughed when asked whether he was ever tempted to wrap his captain in cotton wool. “No, no,” he replied breezily. “Wrap him in cotton wool? No. Johnny’s been used to playing against teams that want to put pressure on him his whole life and if we can implement that in our sessions that’s going to help him along the way.”

Inside, though, he must flinch every time he sees Sexton take a hit. He would not be human if he didn’t. Farrell knows better than anyone just how important Sexton is to Ireland’s progress.