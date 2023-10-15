We can still host the Rugby World Cup, pledges NZR boss Mark Robinson

The men’s Rugby World Cup has not outgrown New Zealand, says Kiwi powerbroker Mark Robinson, and there remains realistic hope that the global event could return to its spiritual “home” for a third time in the not-too-distant future.

Despite the record numbers across all metrics and commercial bonanza that this World Cup in France is turning into, New Zealand Rugby chief executive Robinson has told Stuff in Paris that there is optimism the country could still lodge a successful solo bid to stage the tournament at the right strategic juncture in the future.

He denied that commercial realities now left a co-hosting arrangement with Australia as the only feasible way forward for the game’s showpiece tournament to head to New Zealand again.

The next World Cup will be held in Australia in 2027, and the 2031 event will head to the United States for the first time in a clear move into a potential growth market for the sport, as well as an attempt to tap into the huge commercial revenue pot that exists in that country.

New Zealand, of course, staged the first ever World Cup in 1987, when it was a largely unknown quantity in a still amateur era for the sport. The event then returned to the country in 2011 for a tournament hailed as a huge success from a rugby perspective.

The All Blacks, of course, won both World Cups on home soil.

“I think we’ve definitely got to have an ambition that we are [feasible bidders],” Robinson told Stuff. “The reality is the tournament at every juncture is increasing in terms of scale, commercial value, stature … but, that said, if there was a true New Zealand Inc approach to the concept, we should still be in the reckoning for it.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said there are questions still to be answered about any future World Cup bid.

And then Robinson addressed the elephant in the room – the always vexed question of a showpiece stadium to do the event justice.

“It will be interesting in the fullness of time what happens around a national stadium concept,” he said. “And whether that would supercharge the ability to drive the value associated with something like hosting a World Cup.”

The NZ Rugby chief conceded one aspect of the event worked against a future New Zealand bid. The tournament looks set to grow from 20 to 24 teams – though there is some debate about that given the divide that still exists between the top 10 and the rest – and Robinson conceded that could steepen the road.

“What does that mean for New Zealand’s capacity in terms of accommodation, infrastructure, transport? We’d have to look into that closer to the time. As we’ve seen here, the ability to move large groups of people around is massive. There’s a huge moving roadshow of different parts, and we’d have to get an assessment of whether New Zealand has the ability to do that.

“Absolutely, 2011 showed we could host this event successfully. But by whatever the next date might be, have we kept pace as a country as relates to hospitality, accommodation, infrastructure, stadia? In some of those areas there would be some serious doubt.

“But we’re not ruling it out. In the last few years working through Covid and having lots of other things on our plate, it’s not been top of our agenda. But we know the country loves rugby. We’ve got maybe a future women’s Lions tour to look forward to, and a men’s Lions tour for 2029. Both would be good markers to what’s capable with 30-40,000 fans from the UK and Ireland.”

Robinson clarified World Rugby’s preference was for tournaments to be single-country events, and that decisions around host countries were not being made around commercial factors alone.

“If you look at the last couple: Japan were certainly an emerging nation, but with high value potentially as a market; you look at France being more established; and Australia wouldn’t have seen it by 2027 for almost 25 years. They’re a nice combination of established union and strong commercial market, and then you’ve got the States which is clearly another play into an emerging market.

Jason Oxenham/Stuff There was a signature moment for Richie cCaw and his team when New Zealand last hosted the Rugby World Cup.

“You’re seeing a pattern emerging abut where this broad criteria sits around future awards. There will be interest from the UK in the future, from Japan (again), and for us it will be how can we play into that over the cycle of different markets, different geographies versus the need for commercial outcomes.”

Robinson said France23 had been a runaway success, whatever way you looked at it.

“Virtually all games have been sold out, and the atmosphere at venues has been incredible. We would have loved to see closer games in pool play. Fans want to see great running rugby, ball-movement, high ball-in-play time, and not many stoppages. We’ve seen some good examples of that and some maybe not quite hitting the mark.”

The gap back from the top 10 teams remains a concern, though encouraging growth from the likes of Portugal and Uruguay and steady improvement across the Pacific Island nations have also been positives.

Robinson said this was an aspect World Rugby had to grapple with as it contemplated growing the tournament. Would four more teams add value? Competitiveness? Or detract from it? And what are the offsetting benefits of taking the game into new markets? Most importantly, what’s the return for fans?

“Everyone wants to do more, but it is a challenging space,” he said.