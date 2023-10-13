Rugby World Cup: Judgement day arrives for All Blacks coach Ian Foster

The All Blacks team to play Ireland in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in Paris on Sunday (NZT).

Rugby World Cup quarterfinal: All Blacks v Ireland. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Sunday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.45am.

It's difficult to determine exactly when Ian Foster's name was first linked with the All Blacks, but 2007 seems a good place to start.

Foster, then the Chiefs coach, was being mentioned by high-ranking rugby types in New Zealand as being on Sir Steve Hansen's shortlist for when he finally got the green light to make his move to replace incumbent All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry.

The chat doing the rounds about Foster was during the Super Rugby season, well before Henry and his assistants, which included Hansen, took the All Blacks to Europe for their ill-fated crack at winning the Rugby World Cup.

Even then, despite not being a part of the All Blacks setup, Foster's fate was being determined by New Zealand Rugby.

Had NZ Rugby decided not to reappoint Henry and his assistants after the All Blacks lost to France in their quarterfinal in Cardiff, Foster probably wouldn't have got near the All Blacks.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images All Blacks coach Ian Foster has endured a bumpy ride since starting the job in 2020. If the All Blacks beat Ireland in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal, the dream of winning the Webb Ellis Cup could become reality.

In rugby, there are multiple sliding doors that must be negotiated if a coach is to land a plum job. It goes much deeper than just being a good coach. Networking helps, so does having the foresight to not blow-up at people that might play a role in determining your career path at a later date.

So, this is what happened: Henry retired a happy man when the All Blacks won the World Cup in New Zealand in 2011, and Hansen was preferred ahead of Vern Cotter as his replacement.

That, in turn, led to Hansen recruiting Foster as an assistant and co-selector.

Eight years later, when Hansen retired after the World Cup in Japan, Foster was on the prowl. He felt he was ready to be All Blacks coach.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Ian Foster will leave his job as All Blacks coach after the Rugby World Cup in France.

He believed his long apprenticeship under Hansen was proof, and he convinced NZ Rugby to appoint him ahead of Scott Robertson.

NZ Rugby's decision wasn't universally popular, given Robertson had guided the Crusaders to three consecutive Super Rugby crowns, while Foster hadn't won any silverware during his eight years in charge of the Chiefs.

Before the interviews with the two candidates were booked at NZ Rugby's headquarters, Hansen had made it clear to the power brokers that Foster had the acumen and knowledge to do a good job; Foster had served his time, was well regarded for his technical advice, especially on attack, and had the respect of his players.

Foster also had a powerful ally in senior All Black Beauden Barrett; when the All Blacks returned to Auckland from Japan, Barrett was forthright.

Kim Ludbrook/EPA via Photosport All Blacks coach Ian Foster celebrates with Ardie Savea after beating the Springboks in Johannesburg last year.

"I've really loved working with Fozzie over the past eight years,'' Barrett said. "He's a very intelligent coach, he's a great team man and hopefully we can have some continuity going forward.''

He got his wish.

Two-and-a-half years later, when Foster was on the cusp of getting sacked and replaced by Robertson, Barrett was again instrumental in sending NZ Rugby a strong message that the incumbent was the right man to be boss of the team at the World Cup in France just over a year later.

Captain Sam Cane and senior lock Sam Whitelock also fronted media in Johannesburg, where the All Blacks had ended a three-game losing streak by beating the Springboks at Ellis Park, to issue a plea on the behalf of their coach.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Scott Robertson will coach the All Blacks from next year after a trophy-laden spell with the Crusaders.

Rarely had player-power been exposed in such a prominent manner, as that day in Jo'burg.

Robertson, having been told to prepare to replace Foster, had the rug flipped out from under his feet when he got a call shortly before a press conference in Auckland, to be told that Foster had kept his job.

NZ Rugby chief executive officer Mark Robinson and Foster sat alongside each other in front of the media for that announcement, while Robertson, who was making the final preparations for another operation on a knee that had bugged him since his playing days, was left to stare at his phone with disbelief.

When the All Blacks played Argentina in Christchurch less than two weeks later, Robertson was nowhere to be seen. He went on holiday to Australia.

Foster, meanwhile, had another fire to put out.

His rebirth was marked by a loss to the Pumas, their first win over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

The year of 2022 was proving to be a wild ride for the man universally known as "Fozzie''.

The All Blacks had suffered an historic 2-1 series loss to Ireland earlier in the winter, followed by the defeat to the Springboks in Mbombela.

During this period Foster sacked assistants John Plumtree and Brad Mooar, recruiting Jason Ryan – a close friend and assistant of Robertson's at the Crusaders – and Joe Schmidt as their replacements.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Joe Schmidt, centre, joined the All Blacks as attack coach and co-selector last year.

Although the All Blacks remained unbeaten in their remaining matches that year, they didn't crush all their opponents.

They required a controversial refereeing decision in the final moments to enable them to get Jordie Barrett across for a late try against the Wallabies in Melbourne, and drew with England in their last game of the year in London.

And, to think, Foster probably thought he had been through the worst of the storm when the All Blacks had to keep playing during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

During the pool phase at the World Cup, Foster was asked to describe his four-year path in the job.

He talked of the ups and downs, noting the All Blacks played 15 tests in 2021 and were forced to spend 14 weeks in hotels and couldn't return home, because they were in quarantine for much of the time.

“We became the No 1 team in the world, we won our trophies, lost our last two games [against Ireland and France], we ran out of steam,” Foster said.

“I'm proud of 2021, I think we did really well. Other people have different opinions but that's their choice, as a team we did a lot of growing up in that period.”

The All Blacks, who still hold the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship crown, now sit fourth on the World Rugby rankings table, behind Ireland, France and South Africa.

Their slide down the rankings began soon after they beat Ireland in the first test in Auckland last year. The defeats in Dunedin and Wellington resulted in Cane issuing a public apology to fans when interviewed immediately after the third test in the capital.

N/A/Stuff All Black Richie Mo’unga and Ireland’s Bundee Aki will lock horns in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal.

Foster said Ireland deserved their series victory when reflecting on his tenure.

“So we got smacked, that's OK. We took our medicine and I think we've been rebuilding nicely since then. I like where we're at, and a little bit of adversity never hurt anyone if you use it well.

“I think the key to any path you walk on is you own your errors, own your mistakes and get on with it. I believe we've done that.”

After everything that happened last year, it seems difficult to believe that more drama was to come. But there was.

NZ Rugby, concerned that Robertson would accept a job with another country or an offshore club, proposed to Foster that he walk into the sunset after the World Cup.

Robertson had, simply, had enough.

He wasn't prepared to let NZ Rugby string him along any more. NZ Rugby usually requests applicants to forward their CVs after the World Cup, but they couldn't dither on this occasion.

So NZ Rugby announced they would complete the process during the Super Rugby season. Foster, knowing he was on the outer, went on the front-foot.

He made it clear he wanted NZ Rugby to wait until after the tournament was done before advertising the job.

That could have put NZ Rugby in a bind, if the All Blacks won the Webb Ellis Cup. It would be very difficult to sack Foster then.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Dalton Papali’i and Sam Cane celebrate after the All Blacks beat the Wallabies at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne last year.

NZ Rugby, despite Foster's pleas to hold off, went ahead, pulled the trigger and said it would decide the next coach before the World Cup.

Foster refused to apply. Jamie Joseph and Robertson were interviewed, and the latter, finally, was named as the next All Blacks coach.

He signed a deal to coach the team between 2024 and 2027.

Foster, meanwhile, still has a chance to go out in a blaze of glory.

If the All Blacks are to inch closer to the Webb Ellis Cup they must beat Ireland, a team that have won their last 17 games, in the quarterfinal in Paris on Sunday morning (NZT).

Now, after almost four years in charge, it comes down to 80 minutes.

Foster has to encourage the All Blacks to play with fire, passion, skill and discipline against the world's best team. Lose and the All Blacks are going home, and Foster's reign is over.

Win, and they survive.