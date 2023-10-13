Rugby World Cup: Why All Blacks had no option but to drop Mark Telea for quarterfinal

Mark Telea has been dropped for the All Blacks’ World Cup quarterfinal against Ireland due to a breach of team protocol.

It is just over a dozen years to the day that Israel Dagg and Cory Jane went on that big bender during quarterfinal week of the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Fast-forward to the exact same stage of this year’s tournament in France, and there’s another breaking of team protocol that the All Blacks have had to deal with.

The punishments couldn’t be more stark, though. While Jane was allowed to play the quarterfinal against Argentina at Eden Park (Dagg was out injured), Mark Telea has been stood down from Sunday morning’s (NZ time) do-or-die contest against Ireland in Paris.

While the indiscretions can’t accurately be compared, the consequences can. Telea’s misdemeanours weren’t elaborated on by coach Ian Foster, although Stuff understands he was out long past an agreed curfew.

Jane and Dagg were infamously exposed for their boozy – it only emerged three years later the pair also popped sleeping pills – night out in Takapuna less than 72 hours before game-time, and the sanction from coach Sir Graham Henry and co was for them to front the senior playing group and apologise.

Contrast that with having Telea, one of the current team’s most in-form operators, and biggest strike weapons, missing what would have easily been the biggest match of his life, and the All Blacks’ biggest match in four years, and it may seem ruthless, potentially even over-the-top.

Breakfast Senior players were involved in the decision to drop Mark Telea following a "fairly lengthy breach of team curfew".

But, it’s simply the way the national side operate these days, and if the All Blacks are to stand true to their team values, they simply had no choice but to stand down the blockbusting winger, no matter how beneficial he is to the cause, or no matter how high stakes the contest.

“He breached the protocol – nothing major, but enough to keep him out of selection this week,” Foster said at the team-naming press conference. “We still love him, he’s trained well, it happens.

“It is what it is. For us it’s pretty clear-cut. I don’t really want to talk about it any more. We’ve dealt with it as a team and moved on.”

This would not have been a decision made by the coaching staff in isolation. Ultimately, Telea would have been handed his medicine from his peers. It’s the All Blacks’ leadership group that is largely responsible for setting the standards, and the repercussions that come with not adhering to them.

And make no mistake about it, players in the All Blacks environment are not left in any doubt as to where they have to be, by when. Just listen to newbie Cam Roigard earlier this year admitting his obsessive clock-watching, such was his anxiety not to be late to a meeting or the bus.

There is generally a little more leeway given on hotel curfew times on some nights out compared to others, depending on things like whether there is travel the next day. But they are also treated like adults, and trusted to make their own good judgements, with no restriction on how much they are able to drink, for instance.

It’s understood Telea’s miss was by far longer than just a few minutes.

What has become clear is a change in philosophy when it comes to how breaches are handled.

Just prior to the 2011 World Cup, Zac Guildford publicly apologised for excessive drinking at a team hotel in Brisbane, which had breached an agreement he had with coaches, yet he was not stood down from playing. And former All Black Mils Muliaina recalled to Stuff in 2021 the route to the repercussions for Dagg and Jane.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Cory Jane, left, and Israel Dagg, pictured at training the week after their infamous bender during the 2011 World Cup.

“There was a lot of discussion around what should happen with these guys,” he said. “We collaborated with the coaches, a couple of them weren’t very happy. But at the end of the day, it was really about that ‘nothing is going to distract us’ [mentality].

“That was one of the biggest things in our leadership environment – you sit down with these guys and you tell them how it is, and they understand that, but it’s important you move on as well. We were fairly big on that, that you don’t hold grudges. And then it was up to them whether they were going to go out there and perform.”

And Jane certainly did that. Then Dagg also, when he returned from injury for the semifinal against the Wallabies.

Telea will have to wait and hope he gets that same opportunity. Though he’s now also handed an equally in-form Leicester Fainga’anuku a golden chance on that left wing, which also conveniently eased a minor headache for the selectors.

But the 26-year-old’s punishment is certainly not without precedent.

When Sir Steve Hansen took over from Henry in 2012, there was a slightly firmer approach. When Aaron Smith returned to the Wellington team hotel after curfew, the first-year All Black halfback was demoted to the bench for the following weekend’s test against the Springboks in Dunedin.

“It's like your family – there are consequences if you break them,” Hansen said at the time. “That's the way we are living, and we make no excuse for that.

“We have a strong focus on recovery, and he broke the protocol in that area that is non-negotiable, and the consequence is you don't start in the XV if you break it.”

Two years later, Aaron Cruden missed a flight to Argentina following a boozy night out, and was suspended from the team’s two remaining matches in the Rugby Championship.

“It's not what we, or he, stands for,” Hansen had noted. “We all make mistakes. Like our children, we love them, but sometimes we don't love their behaviour.

“The team is well aware when we don't get that right there are consequences. He's paid the price for that.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Aaron Cruden, in action at an All Blacks training in 2014 – the year he missed an overseas flight with the team.

Then in 2016, Smith was sent packing from South Africa in the wake of his airport toilet tryst. He was handed a one-match ban, which Hansen noted had been imposed by senior players because the actions were “not of All Blacks standard”, before Smith asked to head home, then voluntarily stepped down from a subsequent test after New Zealand Rugby found him guilty of serious misconduct.

What is interesting to note is that on all these occasions, the All Blacks have gone on to win their tests following the incidents in question – 33-10 against Argentina in Auckland in 2011; 21-11 against South Africa in Dunedin in 2012; 34-13 against the Pumas in La Plata in 2014; 57-15 against the Springboks in Durban in 2016.

They will indeed hope this latest indiscretion is another that can see them steeled, rather than destabilised.