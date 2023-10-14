Rugby World Cup: Ireland rally around Johnny Sexton in their quest for final frontier

Rugby World Cup quarterfinal: All Blacks v Ireland. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Sunday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.45am.

No man stands above the rest in this remarkable, groundbreaking, history-making, reputation-shaking rugby team of Ireland’s that stands between the All Blacks and a spot in the World Cup semifinals. Well, perhaps one, if we’re really truthful.

As much as this Ireland team is so much greater than the sum of its parts, is so defined by its collective might, its fabulous unity, its incredible efficiency, it also has a single shining, guiding light in its midst in the form of ageless marvel Johnny Sexton. He might be just 80 minutes away from putting the pin in one of the great international rugby careers, or another fortnight beyond this monumental weekend of knockout World Cup rugby, if he has anything to do with it.

At 38 years old, and with 120 tests under his belt, Sexton is defying Father Time to remain an influential, as well as inspirational, figure in this Irish team of Andy Farrell’s that stands on the precipice of knocking off its greatest accomplishment – an ascension to the mountaintop of the global game.

They are currently riding a 17-test win streak that started with the historic series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand last year – from one down, no less – and has continued through a Grand Slam back home and now a World Cup campaign that has seen them roll the Springboks in a mighty arm-wrestle and breeze past Scotland in pool play to charge to a second straight quarterfinal matchup against the men in black.

Now they appear ready to climb to the highest peak of all at the global event, providing they can take care of the little matter of the All Blacks (whom they’ve beaten four of their last six), and the dark shroud of history, in what shapes as a quarterfinal for the ages at Stade de France on Saturday night (Sunday NZT).

Ireland, of course, have never progressed past the quarterfinals at the global event in nine previous appearances. Never. But they’ve also never had a team like this one that has swept all before it over the last two seasons, but, truth be told, been steadily building into an indomitable force for the best part of the last five or six.

Christophe Ena/AP Ireland's Caelan Doris on the charge during the World Cup pool clash against South Africa in Paris.

And right there at the vanguard is Sexton, this remarkable force of nature, who somewhat breaks the shackles of the conventional great No 10s. He’s a delightful mixture of coiled intensity and cool precision. He wears his heart on his sleeve – sometimes to a fault – and plays with passion and purpose, laced with calm and focus. He has a precision boot and a wonderful sense of the game, and throws himself into it with scant regard for body or soul.

And on the eve of this potentially epic clash against the All Blacks, influential Irish No 8 Caelan Doris didn’t mind admitting that the “do it for Johnny” factor shone bright among the Irish squad.

"Even last week, building into Scotland, obviously there was a chance that could be his last ever game; he said that to us as a group,” said Doris on Friday at Stade de France after their game-eve run-around. “What an unbelievable player and leader he has been for Ireland for so many years.

"I think all the players would agree that the standards he sets raise everyone else's game. He is almost like having another coach on the pitch. He seems to have like a bird's eye view – he seems to see everything, regardless of where you are.

"He catches every mistake: you can't get away with anything with him around, which is obviously a good thing for the most part, except when he is shouting at you for those few seconds.”

But Doris cut to the chase when he spoke of Sexton’s influence among this experienced, battle-tested group who continue to follow their leader’s every move.

"He definitely brings us to another level, and is so valuable for the younger guys. The way he prepares for a game – he absolutely loves the game, and puts everything into it. [He’s] the utmost professional."

Christophe Ena/AP Even at 38, Johnny Sexton (pictured against Scotland) still brings the intensity every time he pulls on the green jersey.

Sexton will be playing his 18th test against the All Blacks – 14 of which have come in the green jersey of Ireland, and three for the red one of the British and Irish Lions. He has been a part of five victories for his country, and one win and a draw with the Lions, but would likely swap ‘em all for the right result on Saturday night at the Stade.

It’s a game that means that much to the Irish who yearn to tick off their final, greatest accomplishment, and put an exclamation point on a journey that probably began at the last World Cup when they were left to pick up the pieces from a devastating 46-14 quarterfinal defeat to the All Blacks.

"It feels like it is a different group,” said Doris who did not play at the last tournament. “It feels like quite a long time since the last one. There's been a lot of experience over the last three or four years with this group. We've built a lot of confidence through those experiences, through some pretty big wins.

“It's been a big journey with this group and through the coaches, through our plan, through the players' ability and our want to get better, there's a lot of belief that has been built in this period.

"So, we are drawing on that and not looking back too much further. The last three or four years has been an unbelievable journey for us and there's a lot of belief and confidence that has come from that."

Doris, who forms a mighty loose trio alongside Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier, spoke of the nerves that would build through game day and then dissipate when rugby battle edged towards reality and it was time to face that haka, and then the team behind it.

"In terms of the haka, we will do what we've done quite a bit in terms of the 10-metre line, maybe flirting with it a bit,” he said. “But looking forward to it big time."