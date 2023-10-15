Rugby World Cup: All Blacks triumph over Ireland in epic quarterfinal in Paris

At Stade de France, Paris: All Blacks 28 (Leicester Fainga'anuku 19min, Ardie Savea 33min, Will Jordan 54min tries; Richie Mo'unga con, pen, Jordie Barrett con, 2 pen) Ireland 24 (Bundee Aki 28min, Jamison Gibson-Park 40min tries, penalty try; Johnny Sexton con, pen). HT: 18-17

Yellow cards: Aaron Smith (All Blacks) 37min, Codie Taylor (All Blacks) 63min

Hell's bells, say it quietly to yourself, but these All Blacks could win the Webb Ellis Cup.

Thibault Camus/AP All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea celebrates scoring a try in the World Cup quarterfinal against Ireland.

After their heart-pumping, courageous 28-24 win over Ireland in the World Cup quarterfinal in Paris on Sunday morning (NZT), it became evident that this team, when it can play like this, is a machine that can crush anything in its path.

The way the All Blacks chopped down the northern hemisphere giant, putting an end to their 17-game winning streak, must have given their supporters, who were overwhelmed by an army of Irish fans draped in green and fuelled on beer, goose bumps that will stay on their skin for hours.

If they don’t, they must be cold-hearted souls.

Themba Hadebe/AP Aaron Smith leaves the field after being yellow carded.

And, to think, the All Blacks, the underdogs, played for 20 minutes with 14 men because Aaron Smith and Codie Taylor had been yellow carded in each half.

Smith got done for batting down an opposition pass, a professional foul, and Taylor was judged guilty by referee Wayne Barnes for being the naughty one who illegally pulled down a driving maul.

Oh, and that also resulted in a penalty try being awarded to the men in green.

Ireland, once again, have been unable to get past the quarterfinals in this tournament. For the All Blacks, who will play Argentina in their semi next weekend, this was proof that it pays not to misjudge them.

For men such as Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Shannon Frizell, Dane Coles, Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett, who will head offshore after this event, there is another chance to represent their country.

Thibault Camus/AP Ireland's Bundee Aki brushes past New Zealand's Rieko Ioane on his way to scoring a try.

All were excellent in this game, but loose forwards Sam Cane and Ardie Savea were right up there too.

In fact, they all were.

This victory also means that coach Ian Foster sticks around for another week.

Sage advice was delivered to the All Blacks from every direction ahead of the contest, whether it be from fans or ex-internationals, and nearly, if not all, said it was crucial that they start fast to keep the tens of thousands of Irish fans quiet.

Among those to echo that call was the great Richie McCaw, who urged his old team to come screaming out of the gates and pitch their bodies into anything wearing a shamrock over their hearts.

McCaw, in the crowd, wouldn't have been disappointed with the All Blacks' start; they began fast, like jet fighters screaming off the deck of an aircraft carrier.

Yes, there were nerves, a couple of slopped passes by the usually super-reliable Smith and wonky punts by Mo'unga, must have made Foster squirm with discomfort in his seat.

Once they smoothed out the wrinkles, however, everything began to sparkle.

A couple of penalties kicked by Mo'unga, followed by a conversion to ice a cracking try scored by left wing Leicester Fainga'anuku was proof of their intent; the five-pointer showcased how deadly these All Blacks can be when they flick all the switches at the right moments and stress even the best defensive lines.

Foster was clear in the pre-match speeches to the media that he wanted his team to play with speed, a subtle wee message to referee Barnes thatt he shouldn't tolerate any Irish subterfuge by attempting to slow the pace.

Christophe Ena/AP Ireland's Hugo Keenan is brought down by Richie Mo’unga.

Ireland were interested in that nonsense; they, too, wanted to go flat-tack, to see if the All Blacks could remain composed when the hot shrapnel was thrown their way.

Down 13-0, the Irish inched their way back into the battle. A penalty slotted by Johnny Sexton, and a try to Bundee Aki, the big midfielder displaying the footwork of a ballerina and the power of an elephant to rip through several weak tackles to score.

The counterpunch from the All Blacks came from Savea, following a 50-22 kick. The lineout was claimed and several phases later, when the ball swept back his way, he made no error.

A yellow card to Smith for batting down a pass was harsh, and he must have felt his heart shrivel when the Irish exposed the depleted defence with a try to Jamison Gibson-Park.

That first 40 minutes was one of the most absorbing periods playing at this tournament. There was even a touch of the theatre tossed in, with Aki trying to con the officials into Smith for a high tackle.

The All Blacks switched tactics in the third quarter, popping up contestable kicks, or whacking the pill long downtown to ensure they didn't get trapped in the danger zone.

Everything continued to be played at a crazy pace, as the All Blacks unzipped the Ireland defensive line off a lineout on halfway, as Mo'unga burst through a hole to book a ticket for a grateful Will Jordan to score.

Ireland just wouldn't go away.The penalty try closed the game to a point and then it really was squeaky bum time.

Jordie Barrett missed a long-range penalty, and then slotted one minutes later.

Then, in the final frantic 10 minutes, Ireland chucked everything they could at the All Blacks.

They couldn't succeed. This All Blacks team could go all the way. Go on, put a few bucks on it.