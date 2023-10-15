Rugby World Cup: All Blacks player ratings from their epic win over Ireland

ANALYSIS: Well, well, well.

Just when it looked like Ireland might end Ian Foster’s tenure as All Blacks coach, veteran Sam Whitelock stepped up and earned the match-sealing penalty to rebuff a 37-phase raid in Paris.

It was one of a bunch of crunch plays by All Blacks in their 28-24 quarterfinal win, a performance expertly led by captain Sam Cane.

Here’s how Stuff rated the All Blacks after they ended world No 1 Ireland’s 17-match winning streak.

Christophe Ena/AP All Blacks captain Sam Cane produced a whale of a performance to lead his team past Ireland in their World Cup quarterfinal in Paris on Sunday morning (NZT).

15. Beauden Barrett: Excellent vision and execution to get on the end of his chip kick, which led to the game’s opening try to Fainga’anuku. Made 89 metres and beat three players. Silly decision to flick a ball in play inside his own 22 was very nearly costly. 7

14. Will Jordan: Pure gas to torch the Irish cover defence and score the game’s all-important try after finishing a Mo’unga break. Chased kicks and competed well in the air all night. Caught in two minds defensively and couldn’t stop Ireland halfback Jamison Gibson-Park from close range. 7

13. Rieko Ioane: Delivered the final passes – there was a question mark over the first to Fainga’anuku – for two All Blacks tries. Badly missed Bundee Aki for Ireland’s opening try, and conceded a breakdown penalty. Carried strongly (49 metres on 11 carries) against a stout line. Also notched 11 tackles. 7

Thibault Camus/AP All Blacks midfielder Jordie Barrett, right, embraces Rieko Ioane in Paris on Sunday.

12. Jordie Barrett: Sensational defensive play to hold up a lineout drive as Ireland flung everything at the All Blacks. Kicked two penalties and a conversion, including a 50m penalty. Did miss one penalty attempt and shanked a touch finder. One of his best games in the black jersey. 8

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku: Had to work mighty hard for his 36 metres. Scored the opening try, but would have been irked to have the ball ripped from his grasp during a loose carry. Made 11 tackles but missed three before he was replaced by Anton Lienert-Brown. 6

10. Richie Mo’unga: Started with a shocker bomb, but his show and go to knife Ireland open and put Jordan away was classic Mounga. That line break accounted for the majority of his 85 metres on six carries. Kicked two for three off the tee, and played halfback for 10 minutes while Aaron Smith was in the bin. 8

Thibault Camus/AP New Zealand's Will Jordan and Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park chalenge for a high ball in Paris.

9. Aaron Smith: A rugged night at the back against a feisty defence. Dished some sloppy early passes, and was yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on. 6

8. Ardie Savea: The second-best All Blacks forward behind the skipper, Savea scored a try, carried 15 times for 46 metres, and racked up 17 tackles. Earned a couple of big penalties, but also conceded a couple at the breakdown, one of which led to an Irish try. 9

7. Sam Cane: Immense. Cane has not played a better game for the All Blacks. Made a game-high 21 tackles, the pick of them a chop tackle on Caelan Doris which led to a Savea earned penalty. Could barely walk when he was replaced with six minutes to play. 10

6. Shannon Frizell: A busy 58 minutes before being subbed for Sam Whitelock. Made 10 tackles and snaffled a key lineout steal. Was guilty of gifting Ireland a gimme penalty from a restart after the All Blacks had bolted to a 13-0 lead. 7

Thibault Camus/AP All Blacks captain Sam Cane makes one of his 21 tackles against Ireland.

5. Scott Barrett: A quiet night on attack from one of the All Blacks’ better forward carriers, although his clean out work was on point. Was also excellent defensively (18 tackles). Shifted to No 6 for the last 21 minutes. 7

4. Brodie Retallick: Made life difficult for the Irish at lineout time. Like Barrett, he didn’t carry a lot, but was rock solid defensively (16 tackles). 8

3. Tyrel Lomax: Very good 63-minute shift after his place in the team was under an injury cloud all week. Scrummaged well and made 13 tackles. 8

2. Codie Taylor: Yellow carded after dragging down a lineout drive and conceding a penalty try. Was a good night up until then, connecting on all 7 lineout darts and making some tough carries around the fringes. Also racked up 15 tackles. 6

1. Ethan de Groot: Excellent scrummaging performance against Ireland monster Tadhg Furlong. Replaced with 17 minutes to play. 8

RESERVES

16. Dane Coles: In and out of the game due to the Taylor yellow card. Subbed on for the final five minutes. N/R

17. Tamaiti Williams: All Blacks’ scrum didn’t miss a beat when he came on. In fact, he delivered immediately and was credited for a scrum penalty. Made 5 tackles. 7

18. Fletcher Newell: Like fellow Crusader Williams, came on and ensured the All Blacks didn’t allow Ireland to gain an upper-hand up front. Made 5 tackles. 7

19. Sam Whitelock: Nobody should be surprised it was the most capped All Black of all-time who sealed the match. After 37 phases of brutal defence, it was Whitelock who got over the top of Ronan Kelleher and earned the all-important penalty. Made nine tackles in 19 minutes after replacing Frizell. 8

20. Dalton Papali’i: On in the 74th minute for Sam Cane. N/R

21. Finlay Christie: Not required. N/R

22. Damian McKenzie: Not required. N/R

23. Anton Lienert-Brown: Replaced Fainga’anuku for the final 17 minutes and, highlighted by one booming tackle, was excellent playing on the wing. 8