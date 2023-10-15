Rugby World Cup: All Blacks 'absolutely stoked' with quarterfinal win over Ireland

“Absolutely stoked.”

That was how All Blacks captain Sam Cane summed up the emotions after his side prevailed 28-24 in a scintillating Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Ireland in Paris on Sunday (NZ time).

The men in black are through to a semifinal against Argentina next weekend, but only after they were forced to defend 37 phases at the end of an absolute nailbiter at Stade de France, with Sam Whitelock eventually coming with the match-clinching play – getting over the ball at a ruck to force a turnover penalty from referee Wayne Barnes.

Cane watched the final stages from the bench after being replaced in the 75th minute, and after the drama unfolded and the result went the way of his side, it was quite something for the skipper to soak up.

“We’re absolutely stoked,” he told the TV broadcast soon after fulltime.

“It was a crazy test match. It was just an absolute arm wrestle for the full 84 minutes, both teams going at it.

Themba Hadebe/AP Ardie Savea reacts after fulltime in the All Blacks’ World Cup quarterfinal win over Ireland in Paris.

“A lot of credit’s got to go to Ireland, they’ve set the standard round world rugby for the last couple of years, so we knew the challenge that we had here tonight.

“And I’m just super proud of the effort that went into the week’s preparation, and then our ability to just defend our line for 30-plus phases at the end, was huge.

“What an atmosphere, what a game, what a tournament to be part of, and just really happy we’ve got another week.”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster, sporting a hoarse voice fresh out of a noisy coaching box, spoke of how proud he was of that defensive determination from his side.

They were forced to make 230 tackles to Ireland’s 159 – the Irish having led that count by around 50 early in the contest – and also had to operate for 20 minutes with 14 players, after Aaron Smith and Codie Taylor both had stints in the sin-bin.

“We knew it was going to be a monster game, and both teams proved how much they wanted it,” Foster said. “I’m proud of our defence, proud of the way we took points when we needed to.

“Ireland play a lot of games when the opposition get yellow-carded, so to get two yellow cards and come out on the positive side is a massive testimony to the character this team’s starting to build.

“It’s a matter of digging deep down into yourself, too, when you play the team that’s No 1 in the world coming into the tournament, and there’s been so much talk about this quarterfinal for the last 12, 14 months, hasn’t there?

“So we’ve been ready for it. And we knew we had to be at our best, we knew we had to dig deep in that defensive area, and the work that Stormy [Scott McLeod] and Joe [Schmidt] have done in that space I think’s been outstanding.”

Foster admitted it was a nervous watch in those frantic final few minutes as Ireland attacked in the All Blacks’ half searching for that match-winning try, but at the same time he had a decent dose of confidence with what he was seeing from his troops.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport All Blacks coach Ian Foster gives Ireland second-five Bundee Aki a hug at the end of the thrilling quarterfinal.

“I knew we were in the house, I knew we were in the zone, and even if we made an error or gave up a penalty, I still felt that we had it in us. And I didn’t think they were doing enough in attack to really pull that thing out of the hat.”

Foster also praised the leadership of Cane, who led the game’s tackle count, with 21, and put in what the coach described as a statement performance.

“I always knew he would. He loves those tight, tense test matches where there’s a lot of defensive pressure. He’s a big tackler, he’s a good decision maker around the breakdown, and he galvanised our group. So him and the leaders deserve everything tonight.”

With what Foster noted was a six-day turnaround to the semifinal, he suggested the celebrations would be “short, but loud”, as they gear up for a meeting with Michael Cheika’s Pumas at the same venue next Saturday (NZT).

On the other side of the coin, it’s a short trip home for an Ireland side who will pack plenty of what-ifs in their luggage.

The world’s top-ranked side, who had put together a remarkable 17-test winning streak, dating back to their series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand last year, had never won a World Cup quarterfinal in seven previous attempts, and it was yet more heartbreak this time out.

“That was one hell of a game, and somebody had to lose, and unfortunately for us, it was us this time round,” coach Andy Farrell said.

“We’ve had a good run of it, but sport can be cruel sometimes, I guess that’s why we love it. But I’m immensely proud, how we kept battling right till the end just shows the character of this side.”

A tearful Ireland captain Johnny Sexton echoed those sentiments, saying he was proud of the whole team and the entire nation, but that his side were just met by such a fine All Blacks unit.

Christophe Ena/AP Ireland's Johnny Sexton reacts following his final outing in the Ireland jersey.

“We couldn’t have done any more really,” Sexton said. We got over the line towards the end, and it’s just fine margins.

“We felt they kind of sucker punched us on a few tries, and we had to work really hard for our scores, and that’s what champions do. They’re a great team, we knew it was going to be a massive challenge, and we fell just short, unfortunately.”

It was a tough way for the talismanic 38-year-old No 10, who earlier in the tournament became Ireland’s new all-time leading points-scorer, to head into retirement, after 117 tests in the green jersey.

“You’ve got to work hard for fairytale endings, we didn’t get it, and that’s just life,” he said.

“We didn’t leave a stone unturned, we ticked every box, we trained the house down, and I thought after a slow start we played pretty well tonight.

“A few decisions, a few bounces over the ball, we were one inch away from scoring a try. Fair play to the All Blacks, they’re a very good team, and they’re well coached.”