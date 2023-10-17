'That fear drives you': All Blacks hooker Dane Coles' warning ahead of World Cup semi

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles thanks fans after winning the World Cup quarterfinal against Ireland in Paris last weekend. He will retire after the tournament.

Rugby World Cup semifinal: All Blacks v Argentina. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.45am.

Dane Coles discussed fear and loathing ahead of the World Cup semifinal against Argentina in Paris.

The All Blacks hooker, who will retire after the tournament in France, doesn't want to receive his final cheque from NZ Rugby without having secured a medal, and he's not interested in the ones that don't have a golden hue.

The idea of having to prepare for a bronze medal game, which is what will happen should the All Blacks lose to Argentina in Paris on Saturday morning (NZT), makes Coles' guts churn.

The 36-year-old already has a gold disc from the 2015 event, and a bronze on account of the All Blacks beating Wales in the consolation game four years later. There are no prizes for guessing which fixture he described as "shit'' to get ready for.

"I don't want to be playing for the third-fourth game, against Wales like we did in 2019,'' Coles stated. "That's kind of my motivation. It is a shit week, if I am being brutally honest, getting knocked out of a semi.''

When Coles began his test career in 2012 he was surrounded by greats such as Richie McCaw and Dan Carter and started the World Cup final with them against Australia in London three years later. The All Blacks won.

In 2019 the All Blacks were favourites to retain the Webb Ellis Cup, until England blindsided them in the semi in Yokohama. Being forced to stay in Japan to play Wales in the playoff for bronze was a loathsome experience, said Coles.

He's not interested in repeating it.

After the epic 28-24 win over Ireland in the quarterfinal last weekend, he was adamant he would crush any complacency out of his system to ensure the All Blacks knock Argentina out of the title race when they meet at Stade de France.

"Regardless of who you are playing, it doesn't matter, you are playing in a semifinal of a World Cup. If you don't turn up you are in for a [bronze medal] week that tests you mentally, physically and emotionally.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Dane Coles scores a try against Italy in Lyon during the pool stage of the tournament.

"I want to make sure I turn up roaring this week, regardless of playing the Pumas, and try and get another Monday. It is not who the opposition is, it is about us getting to the ultimate goal of playing in a World Cup final.

"All our energy is in this semifinal week.''

Unlike last week, when they were the underdogs, the All Blacks are favourites to beat a Pumas side coached by Michael Cheika.

Prior to the Ireland game, coach Ian Foster urged his players to "not die wondering''.

Coles replaced Codie Taylor in the 75th minute and was on the field when the All Blacks were forced to repel 37 phases before Sam Whitelock secured a vital ruck penalty.

Not wanting to be in a losing team has driven generations of All Blacks, with many saying it's the defeats, not the victories, they remember most.

It is that fear which drives Coles. He was in the team that suffered their first-ever defeat to the Pumas in Sydney in 2020, and watched from the stands as they beat the All Blacks in Christchurch last year, their first-ever win on New Zealand soil.

"They [the Pumas] caused the team a lot of hurt,'' Coles stated.

"I personally still have that fear. And that fear drives you. It is good, it is good to have that and acknowledge that. Let all that energise you and get you to the place you need to be.''

In the aftermath of the win over Ireland, the All Blacks coaches discussed how they could get their players' commitment levels back to the same levels of intensity.

That can be one of the demanding exercises at a World Cup, especially if players are still aching from making almost 280 tackles, as was the case against Ireland.

Coles, who will play his 91st test if picked to play the Argentineans, has his own routine during the countdown to a test. He enjoys his own space, as his mood darkens.

"As the week goes on, I suppose I like to be left alone. I am a bit more grumpy than some of the other lads. Everyone will have their different process.

"It is just important that we keep a little fire in our gut to get us right.’’