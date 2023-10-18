All Blacks: Ian Foster faces selection conundrum after Mark Telea serves one-game ban

Leicester Fainga'anuku (left) started on the left wing for the All Blacks against Ireland in the World Cup quarterfinal because Mark Telea was dropped for breaching team protocols.

Rugby World Cup semifinal: All Blacks v Argentina. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.45am.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster and fellow selectors Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan won't want to get too cute when they pick the team to play the World Cup semifinal against Argentina in Paris on Saturday morning (NZT).

If anything, they may absorb the lessons from the 2019 tournament in Japan when Sir Steve Hansen dropped a bombshell ahead of the semi against England by relegating openside flanker Sam Cane to the reserves.

The strategy backfired, with the All Blacks losing 19-7.

If changes are to be made for the game against the Pumas at Stade de France, they are likely to be minimal when Foster unveils his list early on Thursday (NZT).

Given the way the All Blacks blew Ireland's lights out to secure a 28-24 win in the quarterfinal, Foster and co now have a good idea of who can be trusted to close the deal when it counts.

While all players are available, including wing Mark Telea after he was overlooked for the Ireland game because he breached team protocols, forwards coach Ryan said it was important that no players were leg-heavy ahead of the semi.

“You've got to be smart around that, but then there's the other side,” Ryan said. “You've got guys potentially playing their last World Cups and they just want to be out there giving it everything they can, so it's a mix of both, really.”

The All Blacks are now genuine contenders to lift the Webb Ellis Cup after beating Ireland. The question, now, is whether Foster wants to try and chuck a curveball at Pumas coach Michael Cheika.

Christophe Ena/AP All Blacks coach Ian Foster congratulates his players the 28-24 win over Ireland.

If he does, Foster had best look at what unfolded in 2019.

Hansen wanted to make room for Scott Barrett, who had played most of his career at lock, at blindside flanker to give the All Blacks extra height to counter the English lineout jumpers. He shifted Ardie Savea from No 6 to openside flanker, with captain Kieran Read staying at No 8. It proved a mistake.

At halftime, with the All Blacks trailing 10-0, Hansen realised the folly of the selection game, hooked Barrett and inserted Cane into the game. It was too late. England had all the momentum.

The biggest decision for Foster is whether to pick Telea, who was dropped for what Stuff understands was breaking a curfew by a considerable time. Ryan confirmed he would be considered after serving a one-game ban: “He's injury free, he's just got to train well and do everything right. That's [the punishment] well and truly behind us now, and he's handled that very well.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Leicester Fainga'anuku can be a difficult man to stop when he gets into space.

With Telea on the outer, Leicester Fainga'anuku started in the No 11 jersey against the Irish; he scored a try, made seven runs and beat a couple of defenders. He completed 11 tackles and missed three.

The quick-stepping Mack Hansen had a real crack down Fainga'anuku's lane and prospered before he was replaced in the 65th minute by midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown, which resulted in a backline rejig.

Ryan said he was satisfied with Fainga'anuku's efforts, maintaining the return of Telea didn't complicate the selection picture.

“No, I don't think so. The opportunities that he's [Fainga'anuku] had at this World Cup, he's taken, as a lot of the boys have. It just makes it that that more satisfying for us as selectors that we can have good, hard, robust conversations to make sure we pick the right team.”

Foster won't fry his players at training this week.

Forced to make 276 tackles against Ireland, the previous highest total was in the pool game against Italy (137), the All Blacks had to squeeze every drop of juice out of their fuel tanks.

Veteran lock Sam Whitelock took the field as a substitute in the 59th minute. Blindside flanker Shannon Frizell departed to allow Barrett to the side of the scrum and Whitelock slotted into the second row alongside Brodie Retallick.

If Foster wants to refresh Barrett, he could make him trade places with Whitelock, although that would be a bold call.

Barrett is without a doubt the best lock in the New Zealand squad. He thrives when the metal is flying about within the furnace-like atmosphere of a tight test.

How quickly things can change in a World Cup.

Last week the All Blacks were ranked underdogs against a team listed No 1 on the World Rugby rankings. Had they lost, the All Blacks would already be making their way back to New Zealand.

Now they're hot favourites to chuck the Pumas out of the title race.

Possible All Blacks team to play Argentina: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.