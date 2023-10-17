Rugby World Cup: Jason Ryan searches for balance between All Blacks reset and rerun

Rugby World Cup semifinal: All Blacks v Argentina. Where: Stade de France, Paris. When: 8am Saturday (NZT). Coverage: Watch live on Stuff (with te reo commentary option), Sky Open and Sky Sport 1 from 6.45am.

To reset or rerun? That is the question. Veteran hooker Dane Coles reckons it’s a start-again type of week for the All Blacks as they approach the banana skin that is Argentina in the World Cup semifinals. Forwards coach Jason Ryan isn’t quite so sure on the back of arguably the signature performance of the Ian Foster era.

It was interesting to hear views vary a little as the All Blacks (with everyone fit and healthy) started semifinal week at the global tournament with a shift in hotels, a light hitout and a serious plunge into the opponent that is Michael Cheika’s Pumas. They earned that right on the back of a performance for the ages in Saturday’s quarterfinal in Paris and a 28-24 defeat of Ireland that catapulted the New Zealanders to No 2 on the world rankings.

Themba Hadebe/AP Ardie Savea and the All Blacks put in a performance for the ages to halt Ireland’s run in the World Cup quarterfinal.

No prizes for guessing the new No 1 on the back of their own remarkable quarterfinal victory (29-28) over France a night later. Well done, Springboks.

Anyway, now it’s Argentina up next for a spot in their fifth World Cup final after the Pumas stunned Wales 29-17 in Marseille, and in Coles’ mind it’s a dangerous sort of encounter – a familiar foe without the marquee billing or formidable formline of an Ireland.

“The reset button is the most crucial thing,” explained Coles of this week’s mindset. “What we did last week ain't going to mean stuff-all if we don't back it up this week.

“That is the challenge of test footy, the challenge of playing at a World Cup. And as leaders we have to make sure these boys see that through our actions. And that everyone does their bit to turn up in the best shape. It is a mental challenge.”

Ryan, the pragmatic little forwards coach with the PhD in the game’s heavyweight collisions, gets where Coles is coming from, but also acknowledges the importance of building on what was achieved at Stade de France last weekend.

Thibault Camus/AP The Ireland tussle was a high point forwards coach Jason Ryan would like to see as a launching pad.

“It’s a balance between coming down off that but also building on the confidence the boys have got,” he declared on Monday in Paris. “We’ve got a bit of confidence, but by no means is there any arrogance with that. We will prepare accordingly for Argentina who are a different team to what we played last time, but so are we. And it's knockout rugby. In finals you build those weeks to be right at your best mentally and physically at the end of the week.”

You get where both are coming from. Coles understands the importance of a refresh after the emotional high of Ireland. Few All Blacks victories in their history have been as hard-earned as that baby.

But Ryan, with his coach’s intellect, also understands the importance of building on confidence garnered from a performance for the ages. Throw on another layer or two of complexity, and maybe you even have a complete sort of performance brewing.

Coles reckons he’ll have no problems finding the “fear factor” against Argentina (he started the historic defeat in Sydney in 2020 and watched from the stands when they backed it up in Christchurch in ‘22). “I have that fear and [it] drives you. It’s good to have that, to acknowledge that, and let it energise you and get you to the place you need to be.”

Ryan reckons history guides the All Blacks also this week, much as it did last week, for all their protestations that yesteryear has no bearing on the present.

In just his second test with the All Blacks last year Ryan presided over what was then the best, and most important, performance of the Foster era, defeating the Springboks 35-23 at cauldron Ellis Park. We all know whose job that saved.

Then, very next game, they were brought crashing back to earth by – who else? – an Argentina team who tip-toed up and jumped all over them in Christchurch to inflict a painful defeat that was part reality check, part life lesson.

“It has [come into our thinking),” said Ryan of that historic 25-18 victory by the Pumas in Christchurch. “You’ve got to be honest around that. It will be talked around today when we start previewing. We are a different team, and they are a different team [to then], but we learnt a lot that game. They had league coach David Kidwell and put a lot into their D to slow our ball down. We’ll readdress that and not assume anything.”

The burly Cantab is in his element. His forwards are coming off an heroic performance against Ireland, with a million tackles and numerous big breakdown plays. “We really dug in around the blackness of the jersey and the legacy. That was a special one … this week we need to not overdo it, just keep them fresh, sharp and happy.”

He then talked about the “privilege” of what he does, the expectations he faces, the demands that are ever-present. And then a smile breaks out. “The more pressure the better,” he says. “It’s where we want to be this week. We want to tackle it head-on.”

So maybe a bit of both. A reset and a rerun.